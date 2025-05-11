10 Common Washing Machine Problems (and How to Fix Them Like a Pro)

Let’s be honest, washing machines are one of the greatest home inventions ever. Gone are the days of scrubbing clothes by hand or beating them against rocks like the Stone Age. Just like other appliances, washing machines can develop issues, even our trusty washers can act up from time to time.

So what do you do when your washing machine starts leaking, shaking, or worse, refuses to turn on? Panic? Nope. Call the whole thing cursed? Tempting. But instead, here’s a helpful guide to 10 of the most common washing machine problems and how to fix them (or know when to call a professional).

1. It’s Leaking Everywhere

Are you noticing random puddles around your machine? Start by checking the water hoses. The machine’s constant vibration can loosen them over time, and a quick tightening might solve the issue. If tightening doesn’t help, you could be dealing with worn-out hoses or seals. Hoses typically last around five years, so if they’re cracked, stiff, or showing signs of corrosion, it's time for a replacement.

Regarding replacement, you can get this washing machine hose drain from SPOP for ₦ 24,000. Unplug the washer, inspect for build-up or damage, and follow your manufacturer’s instructions for a safe swap.

2. It’s Noisy (and Not in a Good Way)

Some noise is normal, especially if you left coins or buttons in your pockets. But if the clanking sounds suspicious or just won’t stop, it might be time for an inspection. Try rotating the drum manually to dislodge anything stuck. It could be a damaged drum or motor issue if it is still noisy. In that case, it is better to let a pro take a look (or consider replacing the motor if your washer is ageing).

3. It’s Dancing Around the Room

A little vibration is fine, but if your washer is hopping like it’s at a rave , something is probably wrong. Use a bubble level and adjust the legs to sit flat on the floor. Also, check your laundry load, uneven distribution can cause shaking. And if the machine still wobbles, the suspension rods might be worn out. Time for replacements. This Washing Machine Suspension Rod Kit - Includes 4 Rods and Ball Cups, Compatible with Whirlpool Kenmore Amana Maytag

Price: $24.98 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon If you are having trouble fixing it, read this article on how to Fix Washing Machine Suspension Rods . Or yet, get an expert to help.

4. It Won’t Spin

If your washer’s refusing to spin, the culprit might be an overloaded drum. Try removing a few items and restarting the cycle. Still stuck? A clogged drain pump can also halt spinning (see #7 below). If both of those check out, it might be an issue with the motor or control board. Testing those usually requires a multimeter and some electrical know-how, which indicates it’s time to call in an expert.

5. It’s Not Filling With Water

No water coming in? First, check the inlet hoses. Are they kinked or blocked? Also, make sure your water faucet is fully open and clean out any built-up debris. If water reaches the hose but not the drum, the inlet valve might be clogged or faulty. Cleaning or replacing it could fix the issue. Not sure how? Watch this:

6. The Door Won’t Unlock

Washing machine doors usually stay locked when there’s still water inside. Try draining the machine and running another cycle. Sometimes the machine needs to cool down before the door can open again. If it is still stuck, the door lock mechanism or control board may be the problem.

7. It Won’t Drain

If water just sits there after a cycle, your drain system might be blocked. Lint, stray socks, or leftover detergent residue are common culprits. Unplug the machine and manually drain the water. Check and clean the filter and drain hose. Once everything’s cleared, run a cycle to make sure the water flows freely. If not, you might need a pro to check for deeper issues.

8. It Smells Funky

If your washer smells like something died in it, blame mould and bacteria. This often happens when you mostly wash with cold water and leave the door shut afterwards. Here’s a DIY deep-clean trick: Mix 1/4 cup baking soda with 1/4 cup water and pour it into the detergent drawer.

Pour 2 cups of white vinegar into the drum.

Run a hot cycle with no laundry inside. Also, clean your filter regularly and keep the door slightly open after use to let things air out.

9. It’s Ripping Your Clothes

Nothing is worse than finding your favourite shirt mangled after a wash. To prevent this: Wash delicate fabrics separately from heavy items like jeans or jackets.

Use laundry bags for lace or thin fabrics.

Zip or button clothes and turn them inside out.

Don’t overload the drum; choose the right spin cycle for the fabric.

10. It Just Won’t Turn On

Start simple: check the power. Plug something else into the socket to rule that out. If there’s no power, it might be a tripped circuit or a faulty plug. If the socket works, the issue could be with the machine’s internal fuse or wiring. And if the washer powers on but shuts off mid-cycle, it could be overheating or dealing with a control board failure. In either case, it’s best to let a trained technician handle it.