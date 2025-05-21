The only hopeful part of losing your smartphone (Android or iPhone ) is that you can quickly track it down thanks to specific powerful tools . Whether you misplaced your device or it got stolen, these apps can pinpoint its location through internet connectivity, phone number tracking, email sync, or even the IMEI number. This article spotlights seven reliable, free, and paid apps that you can download to track your lost or stolen phone and help you recover.

1. Google Find My Device

Losing your phone is less stressful with apps like Google Find My Device. This app provides three main features to help you find your lost phone.

First, the “Get directions” feature displays your phone’s location, allowing you to navigate directly to it. Second, the “Play a sound” feature lets you make your phone ring when you are nearby, making the search easier. Lastly, for security, the “Secure device” feature enables you to lock your personal information and delete conversations. You can also remotely perform a factory reset using Google Find My Device.

Overall, Google Find My Device is a user-friendly, secure, and efficient solution for tracking your lost smartphone. It is available for download on the Google Play Store. The Apple App Store has its own app called “Find My ” for finding lost Apple devices with similar features.

2. Life360: Family Locator & GPS Tracker

Life360: Family Locator & GPS Tracker is another app that helps you locate lost Android or iOS phones. This app integrates with Tile for device tracking and relies on GPS to track registered devices. So, your location services need to be enabled.

Beyond phones, it can also locate family and friends within created groups called “circles,” making it useful for travel monitoring. Download Life360 from the Google Play and Apple App Store (Apple iOS 16.4 and up).

3. Find My Phone: Family Locator

Find My Phone: Family Locator can quickly locate a device using its phone number. To do so, simply enter the phone number and press search.

This app is also designed for family safety. Users can create a group by adding family members via their phone numbers, allowing them to see each member’s location and track their devices . However, for tracking to work, the device must be turned on and have an active phone number and GPS.

Find My Phone: Family Locator offers features through a subscription, which may be considered expensive, particularly for the one-week option. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store .

4. Tracky: Location GPS Sharing

The Tracky: Location GPS Sharing app lets you find your device location using your phone number. Input a number from your contacts or manually type it to track your devices worldwide. After entering the number, Tracky provides detailed location information; however, this feature requires a subscription to their premium monthly or yearly plan.

Unlike Find My Phone—Family Locator, Tracky can maintain a history of visited locations, not just the current one. Tracky: Location GPS Sharing can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store .

5. Phone Tracker By Number

Phone Tracker By Number helps track lost phones using their phone number. To track a phone: Enter its number and tap “Locate.”

The app sends a text message with a tracking invitation.

Once you accept the invitation by clicking a link, your location is visible on the app’s homepage.

This method is straightforward but requires the tracked phone to be on and for you to accept the invitation. This may not be possible if the phone is off or in the possession of someone uncooperative. However, it can be useful if a helpful person finds the phone.

The app is free with a subscription option for additional features and is available on the Google Play Store and App Store . While not as sophisticated as other tracking apps, Phone Tracker By Number is worthwhile.

6. Where’s My Droid

Where’s My Droid is a helpful app for locating lost Android phones using GPS. Its features make your search easier.

Key Features: Commander Mode: Allows you to remotely control your device and pinpoint its location on a map.

Theft Detection: Allows you to view the thief’s face and activities through the app.

Data Protection: Offers “Lock setup” for locking your phone and “Wipe setup” for remotely performing a factory reset.

GPS Flare: A distinctive feature that can track your phone’s location even when the battery is low.

Note that GPS Flare, Commander mode, and Theft Detection are premium features in the "Elite package,” which requires a paid subscription. Despite the cost, these features offer significant value. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store .

7. Find Lost Phone: Find My Phone

Downloading Find Lost Phone: Find My Phone from the Google Play Store . When your smartphone gets lost, it could be a lifesaver.

This app offers several useful functionalities, such as: The “Ring Silent Phone” feature plays a loud ringtone to help locate a misplaced phone nearby.

The “Get Lost Phone” feature for tracking your phone’s location has proven accurate.

There are also standout anti-theft features like the “Don’t Touch My Phone” function, which, when enabled, triggers the phone’s flashlight, vibrations, and an alarm to discourage theft.

The app also maintains a history of your phone’s locations.

Find Lost Phone: Find My Phone is free but includes ads. A premium, ad-free version is available.