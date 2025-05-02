So, you’ve finally decided to treat yourself to that iPhone you’ve been eyeing. Maybe it’s the sleek design, the crisp camera, or just the street flex that comes with owning one. Apple products are not cheap, and iPhones are not an exception. And to be honest, not everyone can cough up ₦900,000 or more for a brand-new iPhone.

That’s where buying a used one starts to sound really appealing. After all, it’s still an iPhone, right? But before you jump on Jiji, walk into Computer Village, or meet up with that Instagram plug who claims to have “UK used, very clean, no scratch,” there are some important things you should know. Nigeria’s secondhand phone market is a jungle.

You can either come out with a solid device and a smile on your face, or with a locked phone, empty wallet, and a strong desire to break someone’s teeth, or even end up paying for a crime you didn’t commit.

Here's what you should know before buying a used iPhone:

1. Verify the IMEI and Serial Number

Every iPhone has a unique IMEI and serial number. Before purchasing, ask the seller for these numbers and cross-check them by dialling *#06# on the device. Use online tools like IMEI.info or Apple’s Check Coverage to verify the device’s authenticity, warranty status, and whether it’s been reported stolen.​ We've seen cases of innocent people being arrested and punished for a crime they did not commit—just buying the wrong iPhone.

A classic example is in 2020, Ake Victor bought a used iPhone XR for ₦235,000 from a Lagos store, TheElects. Four years later in the UK, he discovered the phone had been reported stolen and was seized by a resale company. TheElects admitted it likely came from a shady supplier and offered him only $100 in compensation. The case highlights the risks of buying used phones in Nigeria without proper verification.

2. Check for iCloud Activation Lock

An iCloud-locked iPhone is essentially unusable without the original owner's credentials. Ensure the seller has logged out of their iCloud account by going to Settings > [Owner’s Name] > Sign Out. After signing out, the device should be erased by navigating to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings. Tip: If the device prompts for an Apple ID and password during setup, it's still linked to the previous owner. ​Even if it hasn’t been stolen, you can’t use a phone in that condition.

3. Assess Physical Condition Thoroughly

Inspect the device for any physical damages:​ Screen and Body: Look for cracks, scratches, or dents.

Buttons and Ports: Test all buttons and ports to ensure they function correctly.

Camera and Speakers: Test the camera by taking photos and videos; play music to check speaker quality. Note: Some sellers may use cases to hide damages as most secondhand devices usually have some minor dents or scratches. Always remove any casing to inspect the device properly.

4. Evaluate Battery Health

Battery performance degrades over time. Check the battery health by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging. A battery health percentage above 85% is considered good. If it's below 80%, you might need to replace the battery soon. A low battery health can lead to unexpected shutdowns and reduced performance. ​

5. Confirm Network Compatibility

Ensure the iPhone is compatible with Nigerian networks:​ Factory Unlocked: Can be used with any carrier.

Network Locked: Restricted to a specific carrier; may not work with Nigerian SIM cards.

Chip Unlocked: Uses a chip to bypass network lock; may become locked again after a factory reset.​ Advice: Always insert your SIM card to test if the device connects to your network.

6. Request Proof of Purchase

Ask the seller for the original receipt or proof of purchase. This helps verify the device wasn't stolen and can be useful for warranty claims.​ Ensure the seller’s name matches the receipt and check the purchase date. If no receipt is available, you will have to consider the risk of buying a non-traceable device ownership history.

READ ALSO: How to Clean Up Your Smartphone Storage Without Losing Your Data

7. Meet in Safe, Public Locations

When meeting a seller: Choose public places like malls or cafes.

Avoid secluded areas or meetings at night.

Bring a friend along for added security.​

Warning: There have been cases where buyers were lured to unsafe locations and robbed. It was reported in ​ Daily Post Nigeria In 2017, Lagos police arrested two men who used Jiji.ng to lure victims with fake iPhone sales.

They would collect cash from buyers and secretly swap it with bundles of paper. The fraudsters often created panic by pretending task force agents were approaching to rush the transaction. Their tactics duped several unsuspecting buyers before they were caught.

8. Test All Functionalities

Before finalising the purchase: Make a call to test the microphone and earpiece.

Connect to Wi-Fi and browse the internet.

Test the camera, flashlight, and all sensors.​ Pro Tip: Bring along headphones and a charger to test audio output and charging capabilities.​

9. Be Wary of Deals That Seem Too Good to Be True

If the price is significantly lower than the market rate, exercise caution. It could be a scam or the device might have hidden issues.​

10. Understand the Return Policy

If buying from a store or online platform, inquire about their return policy. Ensure you have a window to return the device if any issues arise post-purchase.​ Note: Private sellers often don't offer returns, so thorough testing before purchase is crucial.​