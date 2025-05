The vegan and vegetarian lifestyle hasn’t always been typical, especially when our own dishes are made with lots of meat. But, in recent years, it has been significantly embraced. Most of us who aren’t into this lifestyle could then ask, What’s the difference between a vegan and a vegetarian?

Well, a vegetarian is someone who doesn’t consume animal flesh like beef, pork, poultry, or fish. On the other hand, vegans are stricter about the animal protein they abstain from, including dairy, eggs, honey and any other food item derived from animals.

In this guide, we’re rounding up the restaurants that prove you don’t need meat to have a good time. No salad only menus here, just bold flavours, creative menus, and vibes that even your meat-loving friend won’t complain about.

1. Veggie Victory

Location: Landmark Leisure Beach, Plot 3 & 4 Adeniyi Jones, Eti-Osa, Lagos, Nigeria. A list of Veggie-friendly restaurants can’t start without Veggie Victory. Established by Bola Adeyanju and Hakeem Jimo over a decade ago, Veggie Victory is hailed as Lagos’ first- ever vegan restaurant. Veggie Victory offers tasty and healthy plant-based meals suitable for Nigerians. Their menu includes vegan options like tofu, yam chips, and shawarma. A highlight is their plant-based versions of Nigerian favourites such as eba or fufu with egusi or afang soup, using seitan as a meat substitute. This unique approach showcases how intentional Veggie Victory makes vegan food.

The best part about Veggie Victory is how affordable its dishes are. Meals start at ₦1000 for its skewers (featuring plant-based protein perfectly seasoned with African spices) and go up to ₦8500 for its fried rice. Veggie Victory also offers services like catering, chef training, workshops, and recipe development.

2. Shiro Lagos

Location: Water Corporation Road Plot No 3 & 4, Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Lagos. Shiro Lagos, located on Victoria Island, offers a dining experience that bridges the gap between traditional and modern Asian cuisines. Its minimalist decor reflects Japanese elegance. Shiro’s menu features a carefully curated selection of Asian-inspired dishes, from sushi to curries and noodles. Various vegetarian options and a station for teppanyaki and omakase are also available.

Their vegetarian choices include appetizers like Thai Corn Fritters, Tofu in Thai Peanut Sauce, and crispy Soba fries. They also serve vegetarian dim-sums, including silken tofu steak, miso vegetable dumplings, and Vietnamese. Prices here tend to be on the higher side with dishes ranging from around ₦8,000 to ₦60,000 . It’s an ideal spot when you’re in the mood for a veggie-friendly speciality. Reservations: 08186298888.

3. The Smiths

Location: 16 Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Smiths is a cocktail restaurant owned by Taiwo and Kehinde Smith. From brunch to lunch and dinner options, The Smiths offers them all, with dinner dining accompanied by live jazz and afro music. Their menu also has options for vegans and vegetarians. These options include starters like pineapple habanero and guac, soups, and tropical salads.

4. La Veranda

Location: 17 Oju Olobun Street, off Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Italian lovers, this one’s for you. La Veranda, located at The BlowFish Hotel in Lagos, is a “la fresco terrace” great for a late lunch.

The menu at La Veranda features fresh, organic ingredients, making each dish healthy, flavorful, and beautifully presented. Their vegetarian options include Truffle pizza, Focaccia di rosemary, and Veggie Lovers Pizza. Prices here range from ₦9,500 to ₦57,000 per dish.

5. Eric Kayser

Location: 9 Osborne Road Ikoyi/Alliance Française. You can call them on 09060004887. They are also at 864A Bishop Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island, or you can call them at 09060007275. With over 200 locations worldwide, Eric Kayser has two locations in Lagos, one at Victoria Island and the other at Ikoyi. For a taste of authentic French patisserie, Eric Kayser is a dream come true.

The menu here is very Veggie-friendly, with options like breakfast delights: Labneh plate (fresh labneh, zaatar mixed with olive oil, accompanied by crisp cucumber and juicy tomato slices, plump olives, and our irresistible freshly baked pita bread), a bowl of yoghurt served with granola and apple. They also have vegetarian salads like goat cheese and sweet quinoa salad, pasta choices like aglio olio e peperoncino, and Penne all’arrabiata, and vegetarian pizzas like four-cheese and funghi.

Vegetarians can also enjoy their many ice cream flavours too, from the Cookie Crunch Ice cream on the scoop (cookies, stracciatella, kayser, cookie biscuit, whipped cream & kayser chocolate sauce) to Galette des Rois. Their ice cream scoops start from ₦3,000)