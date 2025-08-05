7 Parenting Tools That Help You Become a Better Parent

You love your kids, but sometimes it feels like you're running a marathon with no finish line in sight. Between school runs, homework, packed lunches, endless questions, tantrums, and trying to get them off screens, it’s easy to feel like you're barely getting it right. Add Nigerian factors like unreliable childcare, traffic, and power outages , and you’ve got a parenting cocktail that can wear down even the strongest mum or dad.

The truth is, being a better parent doesn’t mean doing it all by yourself. In today’s world, there are helpful tools (both digital and physical) that make parenting easier, smarter, and more enjoyable. From parenting apps and routine charts to online communities and child safety trackers, these tools give you the support you need to raise responsible, happy children while still holding on to your own sanity.

Here are seven parenting tools that actually help you become a better parent in Nigeria, especially if you’re juggling work, multiple children, or just trying to figure things out as you go.

1. Life360 App — Keep Tabs on Your Kids Without Hovering

If your child is in secondary school or moves around a bit on their own, Life360 (also known as Family360) is a lifesaver. It’s a child safety and tracking app that lets you know where your child is in real-time, when they leave school, or if they get into a situation that needs quick attention.

For Nigerian parents who often worry about security or kids commuting alone, this app gives peace of mind. You can set alerts for common destinations like school, church, or home, and even see their phone battery percentage. While the app offers premium features, the free version is already packed with value for busy parents. Available on: Play Store and App Store

2. Cozi or OurHome — Share Chores, Calendars, and Family Routines

Ever feel like you’re the only one remembering PTA meetings, school fees, meal prep, and birthdays? These family management apps help you share household tasks, set reminders for everyone, and even assign chores to children with rewards.

Cozi and OurHome allow both parents (and older kids) to access a shared family calendar, create grocery lists, track school assignments, and organise house chores, all from their phones. This tool helps families communicate better and stay on top of things without nagging or shouting. Perfect for co-parenting setups or working parents who need help keeping track of everything. Available on: Play Store and App Store

3. Audible + Parenting Books — Learn While You Cook, Wait or Drive

There’s no rule that says you have to sit with a physical book to become a better parent. With Audible, you can listen to parenting books while doing chores, waiting in traffic, or even during school runs. Some recommended parenting books Nigerian mums and dads love include: How to Talk So Kids Will Listen

Price: $14.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

Raising Boys Who Do Better

Price: ₦25,000 Where To Buy: Shop RovingHeights The Montessori Toddler This tool is especially helpful for first-time parents or anyone struggling to understand their child’s behaviour. Just plug in your earphones and learn while you move.

4. YouTube Kids — Turn Screen Time Into Learning Time

If your child is under 10, chances are they already know how to navigate a tablet better than you do. Instead of banning screens completely, YouTube Kids helps you control what they watch and makes sure it’s age-appropriate and educational.

You can set screen time limits, block unwanted content, and choose what categories your child can explore. There are many Nigerian and African-centred shows now, like Akili and Me, Bino and Fino, and Super Sema. This is a good parenting tool for toddlers and pre-schoolers, and a breather for you when you need a few quiet minutes. Available on: Play Store and App Store.

5. Parenting WhatsApp Groups

Sometimes, the best support doesn’t come from books or apps, it comes from other parents like you. WhatsApp groups and parenting communities, such as LagosMums and Mothers United on Instagram, provide access to other parents who are going through similar experiences. These groups are where you’ll get advice on schools, potty training, dealing with picky eaters, school fees drama, or even just emotional support. It’s also a place to share a laugh and vent when things get overwhelming. Don’t underestimate the value of having a support system, even if it’s online.

6. Printable Routine Charts — Reduce Stress with Structure

Sometimes, the most effective parenting tools are not digital. Morning and night routine charts help your children understand what to do; when to brush, bathe, eat, do homework, and sleep. With visuals and stickers for rewards, they actually enjoy following through. You can either download printable charts online or create your own with paper and markers. Hang it in their room or the hallway, and use small rewards to encourage them.

This works wonders for toddlers and children in primary school. It fosters independence and reduces the frequency of repetition. You'll find helpful routine charts for your kids on Socialworkertoolbox , download any one of your choice.

7. Therapy — Yes, This Is a Parenting Tool Too

It may not be talked about often, but your emotional well-being as a parent affects your child. If you’re overwhelmed, burnt out, or feel like you’re failing, consider speaking to a therapist. Therapy is a tool, not a weakness.

Platforms like WellaHealth , Mentally Aware Nigeria , or even BetterHelp offer affordable therapy sessions. Some even have options tailored for Nigerian parents or couples going through parenting struggles. When you take care of your mental health, you show up better for your children; calmer, more patient, and more present.

Read Also: 7 Essential Women’s Health Apps for Nigerian Women in 2025