We Asked, You Voted: These Are Our Readers’ Best Multiplayer Games

Multiplayer games have a way of bringing people together—whether it’s through intense battles, chaotic party fun, or the pure joy of teamwork. We wanted to know which multiplayer games have dominated your friend groups, so we put out a survey to find out. With 25 responses, we got a solid look at what games you love playing with friends. Some results were expected (of course, FIFA showed up), some were surprising (hello, Free Fire haters?), and some were downright legendary.

Who Took Our Survey?

80% male, 20% female responses

Most Popular Platforms: Mobile (64%), PlayStation (60%), and PC (40%)

Favorite Multiplayer Genres: First-person shooter games (56%), sports and racing games (52%), and battle royale games (44%)

Longest Gaming Sessions: 60% of you have played for 4-6 hours straight, and one person went 12 hours deep into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (respect). Now, let’s get into the good stuff—the multiplayer games you rated as the best!

Call of Duty (Mobile & Console) – The King of FPS?

Price: ₦83,000. Where to Buy: Shop VG Stores



It’s no surprise that Call of Duty showed up a lot. Whether it’s COD Mobile or console/PC versions, this franchise has been a staple for FPS fans for decades. With smooth gunplay, tactical depth, and fast-paced action, it’s a go-to for both casual and hardcore players. But while COD is clearly beloved, it also appeared on the “overrated” list. Some respondents feel it’s overhyped, repetitive, or just another shooter. Yet, despite the criticism, it remains a multiplayer favourite.

Verdict: If you love fast action, solid mechanics, and intense competition, COD is an easy pick.

FIFA – The Eternal Football Rivalry

Whether you love it or love to rage at it, FIFA is the undisputed champion of sports games. With its annual releases, FIFA keeps fans engaged with new rosters, enhanced mechanics, and online play that can ruin friendships (especially when someone abuses skill moves).

Price: ₦63,000. Where to Buy: Shop VG Stores



5v5 Rush is perfect for quick, high-energy matches, while FC IQ makes AI smarter, so every play feels more tactical. If you love team-building, Ultimate Team lets you create and compete with your dream squad. Want to take charge? Career Mode puts you in the manager’s seat. And with Unrivaled Authenticity, you’ll feel like you’re playing in the world’s biggest leagues with your favorite clubs and stars.

Some respondents listed FIFA as overrated, but others recommended it as the best game for beginners. Either way, FIFA remains a staple for football lovers.

Verdict: Great for competitive matches, even better for friendly trash talk.

Mario Kart – Pure Chaos on Wheels

If you’ve ever been hit by a blue shell right before the finish line, you know Mario Kart isn’t just a game—it’s an emotional rollercoaster. Many of our readers suggested Mario Kart as the perfect game for beginners, and for good reason. It’s easy to pick up, fun at any skill level, and ideal for group play.

Verdict: The best game for laughs, lighthearted competition, and unexpected betrayals. Price: ₦67,000. Where to Buy: Shop VG Stores

Fortnite – Battle Royale Dominance

Love it or hate it, Fortnite changed multiplayer gaming forever. With custom skins, evolving storylines, and crazy build battles, it’s no wonder it was a strong contender in our survey. However, it also made the “overrated” list—some players feel the hype overshadows better battle royales.

You can play Fortnite on a variety of platforms, making it easy to jump into the action wherever you are. It's available on PC through the Epic Games Store, as well as on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Nintendo Switch players can also join in, and if you prefer gaming on the go, you can play on Android via the Epic Games Launcher or through cloud gaming services.

Speaking of cloud gaming, GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna let you stream Fortnite on different devices, including iOS and macOS, since the game isn’t directly available on the App Store anymore.

Verdict: If you enjoy battle royales with personality and creativity, Fortnite is worth a try.

Minecraft – Build, Survive, or Just Hang Out

Minecraft may be known for its blocky graphics, but its gameplay is limitless. It’s a top pick for cooperative multiplayer, whether you’re building cities, surviving zombie nights, or just goofing around with friends. Many recommended Minecraft for new players because it has an easy learning curve and lets you play however you want.

Looking for a different way to download Minecraft? No worries! Whether you're on PC, Mac, or mobile, there’s an option for you. Get the Windows Legacy Launcher for an older version, or grab the Launcher for macOS if you're playing on a Mac. Want to play on the go? Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition is also available on Android and iOS, so you can build, mine, and explore anytime, anywhere!

Verdict: If you want a chill, creative, and endlessly replayable multiplayer experience, Minecraft is unbeatable.

Mortal Kombat – Old-School Fighting at Its Best

MK is one of the most iconic fighting games ever, and it still holds up today. It’s fast, brutal, and packed with combos that reward skill and strategy. However, one reader called it overrated, saying that once you learn the tricks, no one can beat you. Still, Mortal Kombat remains a great pick for one-on-one battles and a classic in gaming history.

Price: ₦59,999. Where to Buy: Shop IEX Games



This Mortal Kombat Universe shaped by Fire God Liu Kang, sees iconic characters reimagined like never before and the return of characters from earlier releases. This new era reshapes the legendary fighters, giving them fresh origins, abilities, and rivalries while staying true to the brutal, high-stakes combat

Verdict: Perfect for competitive play, but beware of button mashers.

Helldivers 2 – Shoot Bugs, Save Democracy

Price: ₦67,499. Where to Buy: Shop IEX Games



One of the newer picks on the list, Helldivers 2 got a shoutout for its cooperative teamplay and chaotic action. If you love fighting hordes of space bugs and working as a team, this might be your next favourite multiplayer game.

Verdict: Great for fans of tactical shooters and sci-fi action.

What Makes a Multiplayer Game Great?

We also asked what makes multiplayer games fun with friends, and the top responses were a good balance of competition and fun (80%), great social interaction features (64%), and ease of play (32%).