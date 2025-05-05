7 Top Android Tablets That Rival iPad Pro Performance

For a long time, the iPad Pro has been seen as the king of tablets. It is fast, powerful, and excels in many ways. However, not everyone wants an iPad, and not everyone lives in the Apple world. If you’re more of an Android fan, or just looking for something different, and maybe even cheaper, there are some great options for you. These days, Android tablets have seriously improved. Some are just as fast, have beautiful screens, come with great pens for drawing or writing, and can handle big tasks like editing videos or playing heavy games. There are also Android tablets that give you that laptop-like feel with desktop modes and keyboard support, no fancy accessories needed. In this article, we’ll look at 7 Android tablets that can match, and sometimes beat, the iPad Pro in performance and features.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip with 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming. It also offers a larger 14.6-inch AMOLED display, which is excellent for media consumption. Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and iPad Pro tablets offer comparable battery life, but the iPad Pro has a slight edge due to its efficient hardware-software integration.​

If you prioritize a larger screen and Android's flexibility, the Tab S10 Ultra is a strong contender.

Price: ₦ 2,455,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Slot

2. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor and up to 8GB RAM, handles everyday tasks efficiently. Android offers customization and a wide range of apps, but iPadOS provides a more optimized experience for tablets, especially in productivity and creative applications, according to Toxigon . The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a solid choice for Android enthusiasts seeking a capable tablet.

Price: $629.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

3. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, with its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offers smooth performance for most tasks. Featuring an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it provides a vibrant viewing experience.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro's battery life is decent but tends to deplete quickly during intensive tasks.​For users seeking a budget-friendly Android tablet with commendable performance, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is a viable option.

Price: £ 449 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

4. OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, handles multitasking and gaming efficiently. However, benchmark tests indicate that the iPad Pro's Apple M1 chip outperforms it, especially in graphics-intensive tasks in ​ NanoReview

With a 12.1-inch 3K display and 144Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers smooth visuals, while the iPad Pro's display is slightly smaller.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a strong Android tablet offering good performance and display quality.

Price: ₦ 380,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop MobGSM

5. Asus ROG Flow Z13

The ROG Flow Z13, equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU, delivers exceptional performance, especially in gaming and demanding applications. The iPad Pro M2, while powerful, lacks a dedicated GPU, making it less suitable for high-end gaming. Also, the ROG Flow Z13's 13.4-inch display offers vibrant visuals For users prioritising gaming and high-performance tasks, the ROG Flow Z13 is an excellent choice.

Price: US$2,299.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

6. Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is powered by the Kirin 9000S processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. This setup handles multitasking and everyday applications smoothly and boasts a 13.2-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels. This results in vibrant colors and smooth visuals, ideal for media consumption and creative work. ​ Creative Bloq noted in their review that the MatePad Pro 13.2 comes with a 10,100 mAh battery, supporting 88W fast charging, which ensures quick top-ups. The iPad Pro houses a slightly larger 10,758 mAh battery but lacks fast charging capabilities. In real-world usage, both tablets offer comparable battery life, lasting around 10 hours on a single charge. Huawei's HarmonyOS provides a smooth user experience with features tailored for productivity. If you're looking for a tablet with a stunning display and fast charging, the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is a compelling choice.

Price: ₦ 1,142,900 Where To Buy: Shop MobGSM

7. Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is equipped with the Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks and media consumption. The Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate, offering decent visuals for general use. In contrast, the iPad Pro M1 boasts an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smoother animations and better color accuracy, enhancing the overall user experience.​ Both tablets offer similar battery life, lasting approximately 10 hours on a single charge. The Pixel Tablet includes a unique Charging Speaker Dock, transforming it into a smart display when docked, adding versatility to its functionality, according to the ​ Google Store Running on Android 13, the Pixel Tablet integrates seamlessly with Google's ecosystem, making it ideal for users invested in Google's services.

Price: $398.50 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon