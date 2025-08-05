6 Materials You Must Not Put Inside the Microwave

You had a little get-together at the office, and they shared a pack of small chops, your favourite. You’re finally relieved of the stress of making dinner when you get home. After all, your microwave will make your puff puff and samosa steamy hot, just the way you like it, and in about 60 seconds.

The truth is, microwaves are a necessary evil, especially for reheating leftovers and fast food . But let's get one thing straight: not everything is microwave-friendly. Some materials will start fires, melt into food, or release toxic chemicals that can cause harm to your body.

If you've ever tossed a plastic bowl into the microwave and said, "What's the worst that could happen?", this article is your wake-up call. Here are six items you should never put in your microwave. We’ve also added the safe, smarter alternatives that you should use.

1. Aluminium Foil and Any Form of Metal

Putting metal in the microwave can cause a fire. Whether it's aluminium foil, a stainless steel fork, or that shiny take-out container, metals reflect the energy waves from the microwave. This can induce sparks or potentially make your microwave burst into flames. Microwaves warm food with electromagnetic waves. Metal surfaces bounce the waves back and forth instead of allowing them in, which produces electrical surges and demolishes the internal components of the microwave.

What to use instead: Microwave-safe glass or ceramic containers.

Wax paper or silicone food wraps. Why they work: Glass and ceramic absorb microwave energy, heating your food evenly without the risk of burning. Silicon and wax paper are microwave-safe for short-term heat.



2. Plastic Containers That Are Not Microwave-Safe

Non-microwave plastics will melt or leach poisonous chemicals like BPA and phthalates into your food under high heat or fatty foods. These substances have been linked to hormone disruption and other health risks. What to use instead Microwave-safe, BPA-free plastic containers.

Tempered glass storage containers.

Lidded ceramic bowls. Why they work: They're designed to withstand microwave heat. They also won't leach toxins, and your food will stay healthy and safe.

3. Styrofoam (or Polystyrene Foam)

Styrofoam is convenient for takeout, but it’s not for the microwave. Styrofoam is a petroleum-based, meltable, warping plastic that releases toxic compounds. And if it gets into your food? You're eating plastic. What to use instead: Glass food preparation containers.

Microwave-safe paper bowls or cardboard trays.

Why they work: Paper or glass food containers that are microwave-safe are engineered not to vaporise when heated. You get your hot food without chemical flavours or pungent smells.

4. Paper Bags

You might be thinking, "But popcorn is in a bag, right?" Right, but that's a specially designed microwave bag of popcorn bag. Your regular brown paper lunch bag is something different. Brown paper bags are microwave-flammable. They're not heat-resistant and have uneven fibres that will quickly burn. Some have recycled contents with ink or glue added to them, none of which should ever be microwaved.

What to use instead: Silicone or glass microwave popcorn poppers.

Microwave-safe bowls with a vented plate or cover. Why they work: These options distribute heat evenly and safely. Plus, if you’re a popcorn lover, reusable poppers are a game-changer for both your snack game and the environment.

5. Plastic Wrap or Cling Film

It might seem harmless to toss some cling film over your leftovers, but that plastic wrap can turn toxic real quick. Plastic wrap can melt into food, off-gassing phthalates or dioxins, which harm your reproductive organs and your hormones. Not to mention, melted plastic in your jollof rice? Culinary sin.

What to use instead: Microwave-safe vented lids.

Unbleached parchment paper (for light covers).





Why they work: Vented lids release steam and prevent overheating. Parchment paper and paper towels are safer heat shields that protect your food from splatter without poisonous melting theatrics.

6. Travel Mugs (Especially Metal Ones)

Your stainless-steel coffee mug can store your coffee heat for hours, but if you’re thinking about re-heating your morning coffee in the microwave, think again. Most travel cups have metal interiors that reflect microwaves, creating sparks and potentially harming your cup and microwave. Some plastic cups are not even microwave-friendly and could warp or leak toxins. What to use instead: Microwave-safe ceramic cups.

Tempered glass cups.





Why they work: Both ceramic and tempered glass heat evenly and are built to handle microwave temperatures without sparking or leaching. These coffee mugs have sturdy handles that won't get hot in the microwave.