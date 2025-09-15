Foldable phones have moved from being futuristic experiments to mainstream choices, and in 2025, Google wants to prove it can perfect the formula with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. On the surface, it might not look dramatically different from last year’s model, but the improvements inside show Google is paying attention to what really matters.

This Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review takes a closer look at the design, display, performance, camera, and battery to help you decide if this is the foldable worth upgrading to.

Design and Durability

When you pick up the Pixel 10 Pro Fold , the first impression is its familiar shape. It’s about the same size as the previous Pixel Fold, only slightly heavier at 258 grams. But the changes are in the details. Google has introduced a gearless high-strength hinge, built to withstand daily folding and unfolding without the creaks and strains that plagued earlier foldables.

The build quality has also improved thanks to Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, which provides a stronger shield against drops and scratches. What truly makes this foldable stand out is the IP68 rating. It means the phone is fully protected against dust and can survive submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.



Considering most foldable phones struggle with dust resistance, this is a significant achievement. You can now take your Pixel 10 Pro Fold to the beach without worrying about sand particles damaging the hinge mechanism.

Display

Google hasn’t radically changed the displays, but it has polished them. On the outside, you get a 6.44-inch cover screen, and inside, the 8-inch foldable display remains expansive. Both now reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which makes using the phone outdoors far more comfortable. Colours appear vivid, text is sharp, and watching videos on the large inner display feels immersive.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also improves how multitasking works. With the upgraded split-screen mode, you can resize apps with just a tap and drag content seamlessly between them. For instance, you can pull an image from Google Photos directly into a message or drag a link from Chrome into an email. It’s these small refinements that transform the foldable from being just a larger phone into a productivity tool.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Tensor G5 chip powers the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google’s custom silicon is designed not only for speed but also for handling the advanced on-device AI features that define the Pixel series. Apps open quickly, transitions are smooth, and the overall experience feels refined. AI is where the Pixel 10 Pro Fold distinguishes itself. Features like Magic Q anticipate your needs based on context. If you call your airline, your flight details pop up automatically. If a friend asks for your Airbnb address, it shows on screen without you digging through messages. Multitasking feels smarter because the device predicts what information you might.

Cameras and AI Photography

Camera hardware remains consistent with last year’s foldable: a 48MP wide-angle, 10.5MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP telephoto lens, supported by 10MP selfie cameras on both the cover and inner screens. While the sensors themselves are unchanged, the improvements come from Google’s AI-driven software. The new Camera Coach, powered by Gemini, gives real-time tips to help you compose sharper photos. Auto Best Takenow works automatically, piecing together a group shot where everyone looks their finest without requiring manual selection. Another intriguing feature is Admi, which uses augmented reality and AI to include the photographer in wide group shots.

For video, you get 4K recording with improved stability, making the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a reliable device for content creators or anyone who enjoys capturing life in motion. Combined with Google’s proven Night Sight and editing tools like Magic Eraser, the camera system remains one of the strongest reasons to consider this foldable.

Battery and Charging

Battery life has long been a concern for foldable phones, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold makes progress with a 5,000 mAh battery, up from 4,650 mAh in last year’s version. Google claims it can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, with the ability to reach 50% in just 30 minutes. For those who prefer wireless charging, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is Qi2 certified. It also includes embedded magnets, making it easier to snap onto wireless chargers , stands, and accessories. These small touches improve convenience in everyday use.

Price and Availability

Advantages Stronger IP68 water and dust resistance.

Brighter displays with 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The Tensor G5 chip features advanced AI capabilities.

Long-term support with 7 years of updates.

Sturdy build with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Limitations Slightly heavier at 258g.

Camera hardware unchanged.

High launch price of $1,799.

In a time when phone prices seem to climb every year, it’s refreshing that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold price remains unchanged from last year. The foldable starts at $1,799, with options for 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage, all paired with 16GB of RAM.

For readers in Nigeria, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in Nigeria is expected to sit around ₦2.5 million or higher depending on import costs and availability. The official launch date is 9 October 2025, so potential buyers will need to wait a little before getting their hands on it.