There’s a moment somewhere between sleep and consciousness when your brain is still booting, your alarm has just gone off, and your hand instinctively reaches for your phone. The screen lights up. You swipe to unlock or use Face ID And you open… what? The first app you open in the morning might feel like nothing. Just a reflex. Something your fingers know to do before your eyes are fully open. But that choice? It might actually say a lot. About your priorities. Your distractions. Your coping mechanisms. Even how you define “getting ready for the day.”

In a world where our phones are basically extensions of our brains, how we use them matters. And for young Nigerians navigating creative careers, hustle culture, and content overload, that first app often plays a subtle role in shaping everything from productivity to peace of mind.

We spoke to real Nigerians about the first thing they check on their phones each morning, from productivity tools to social media platforms and streaming apps, here’s a look at the most-used morning apps in Nigeria.

1. Emails and Slack – For Work Notifications and Updates

Israel and David agree on one thing and that is Slack.

Israel shared, “I check Slack to be in the know of any updates, especially about work. And then, my email, for the same purpose.” Email-first mornings are for people who don’t like surprises. You want to see what’s waiting for you. Productivity apps like Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, and Slack have become essential for Nigerians working in corporate roles, startups, or remote jobs. These apps help professionals stay updated, respond quickly, and avoid missing important deadlines.

Gmail uses smart labels to sort out promotions from actual deadlines, while Slack sends you right into your team’s work updates, with inline replies and @mentions that feel urgent as early as 6 am. Both sync instantly across devices, so what you see on your phone is what’s happening on your laptop too.



2. WhatsApp – For Messages from Loved Ones or Colleagues

Gift told us, “WhatsApp, to check my ‘good morning texts’ from the love of my life.”

Ezinne shared, “WhatsApp, in case I have pending messages.” It’s no surprise that WhatsApp is among the most-used apps in Nigeria, with approximately 51 million active users as of April 2024, making it the 10th largest WhatsApp user base worldwide as reported by The Nations Newspaper , and about 95.1 % of Nigeria’s online population used WhatsApp monthly as of mid‑2023, giving it the highest penetration rate globally according to statista .

It’s probably the first app some Nigerians open in the morning to catch up with family, friends, and work. Voice note transcription makes catching up easy, even if you’re in a noisy space. Status updates act like mini-broadcasts for friends or customers, and per recent updates, business owners will be able to run ads directly on WhatsApp now.



3. The Weather App

Odunmorayo said, “The weather app. I go on early morning walks, so I need to check the weather if it’d rain or drizzle, so I know if to go out or not.” For anyone who enjoys early morning outdoor activities like weddings , picnics , weather apps like AccuWeather, The Weather Channel, or even the built-in Apple Weather app are highly useful.

These apps provide accurate forecasts, helping you plan your day more effectively, especially in Nigeria, where rain can arrive unexpectedly. Checking the weather first thing is a practical routine that helps avoid surprises, especially during rainy season. Like the Email app, the weather app comes pre-installed.

4. X (Formerly Twitter) – For Gist, News, and Trends

Tolu told us, “Twitter (X), because there’s something always going on and I don’t want to miss out on any gist.” Chijioke said, “TikTok and X, to check the ‘gbas gbos’ going on there. I love these apps because of the controversies happening there.”

5. TikTok and Snapchat

“TikTok, for all the drama and updates.” — Chijioke

“Snapchat—to catch up with people.” — Olamide

For Gen Z and young millennials, the morning isn’t complete without a bit of scroll therapy. TikTok serves up a buffet of skits, soft life content, drama, and duets. Snapchat remains the go-to platform for daily life updates via Streaks.

6. YouTube – For Morning Devotionals and Motivation

Grace told us, “YouTube, I stream morning devotion service.” From daily prayer sessions, the news, and even motivational talks, YouTube offers an endless range of video content. Many Nigerians use it to stream spiritual content in the morning, which helps them centre themselves before starting the day.

7. Instagram – For Lifestyle Inspiration and Brand Updates

So... What Does Your First App Say About You?