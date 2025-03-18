Are There Non-Alcoholic Red Wines?

Yes, there are non-alcoholic red wines made by vacuum distillation or reverse osmosis—a process that removes the alcohol from fermented grapes. While some of these wines may retain traces of alcohol, they don't exceed the international standard of 0.5% alcohol volume.

Whether you are a teetotaler, on a sobriety journey, or health-conscious, whatever the case may be, here are the best non-alcoholic red wines with rich and exquisite flavours and aromas in Nigeria.

1. Eva Sparkling Red Wine

Eva Sparkling Red Wine is a nonalcoholic red wine from Spain. It is made from fresh fruits and has a refreshing red grapefruit profile and natural fruit notes. Packaged in champagne-type bottles, it is perfect for special moments and celebratory occasions.

Eva Sparkling Red Grape is a healthy wine option rich in vitamins C and K and antioxidants like resveratrol. It doesn't contain preservatives or sweeteners like sugar. Eva Sparkling Red Grape is best served chilled to enhance its rich, fruity taste.

Where to Buy: Naija Liquor . Price: ₦4,000

2. Chamdor Non-alcoholic Red Wine

Made specifically from a blend of high-quality white and red grapes from Spain, Chamdor non-alcoholic Sparkling Red Grape wine delivers an exquisitely sweet taste, a vibrant colour, and a delightful aroma. Chamdor Sparkling Red Grape is a vertical wine perfect for any occasion. It pairs well with light meals and can also be enjoyed alone.

Where to Buy: ShopDrinks.ng Price: ₦5,500

3. J&W Premium Non-alcoholic Wine

J&W Premium Non-alcoholic Wine is made from the highest-quality red grapes and sparkling water from the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern Europe. It has a refreshing, smooth, and sweet taste with notes of grapes, black cherry, and raspberry and an aroma that appeals to the senses. Packaged in a unique bottle, this premium sparkling fruit wine is perfect for all types of occasions and is best served chilled.

Where to Buy: Naija Liquor Price: ₦4,000

4. Pure Heaven Sparkling Non-alcoholic Red Wine

Pure Heaven Sparkling Non-alcoholic Red Wine tastes just as the name implies. It is the kind of wine that keeps you asking for more. The primary ingredient is red grapes, which contribute to its refreshing taste. Black cherry and raspberry notes balance the flavour. Made in South Africa, its sparkling bubbles make it a perfect choice for celebratory occasions. It is also a healthy choice, as it contains vitamins without preservatives, colouring, or sweeteners.

Where to Buy: The Drink Shop . Price: ₦6,500

5. Veleta Sparkling Red Wine

Veleta Sparkling Red Wine is a non-alcoholic red wine made from a blend of grapes, citric acid, water, and vitamin B extracts. It has a rich and delicious taste and is best served chilled. Veleta sparkling red wine is a healthy, non-alcoholic drink perfect for anyone on all kinds of occasions. It has a wire corkage and an oak cork that protects the bottle content and makes a popping sound when uncorked.

Where to Buy: Naija Liquor . Price: ₦4,500

How to Choose the Best Non-Alcoholic Red Wine

Non-alcoholic red wines vary in taste, aroma, and feel based on how they're produced and the fruits used. But to choose the best non-alcoholic wine, look out for products that prioritize natural flavours from fresh fruits, don't add excessive ingredients like sweeteners or preservatives, and have a balanced and smooth taste profile.

Health Benefits of Non-Alcoholic Red Wine

Here are the benefits of drinking non-alcoholic red wine : Non-alcoholic red wine contains antioxidants like resveratrol. This improves the heart's health by reducing inflammation, lowering the risk of blood clots, and improving blood vessels.

While alcohol disrupts sleep patterns and affects the brain, non-alcoholic red wine improves sleep quality, which in turn improves overall mental health quality.

Non-alcoholic wines generally contain natural compounds that improve digestion.

Unlike traditional wines that have diuretic effects, non-alcoholic wine helps maintain hydration and keeps you alert.

Moderate intake of red wine also reduces the risk of dementia , depression, and insulin resistance.

Can Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women Drink Non-Alcoholic Wine?

While pregnant and breastfeeding women can drink non-alcoholic beverages , they often contain about 0.5% alcohol and sulphite. They can limit their consumption, but it does not necessarily rule out drinking non-alcoholic red wines.

Where to Buy Non-Alcoholic Red Wines in Nigeria

Here are some trusted online marketplaces where you can order non-alcoholic red wines in Nigeria: Barrels.ng : They have an online store and physical shops in Ikeja, Lagos. They offer a curated selection of wines at reasonable prices. Drinks.ng Naija Liquor Ekulo Wine World Local markets, such as Shoprite, 24-hour market, and other mini outlets near you, offer a wide range of wine brands.

How to Enjoy Non-Alcoholic Red Wine