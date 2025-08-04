We talk a lot about relocating. The visas, the IELTS, the flight deals. Whether it’s Canada or the UK, packing your bags and starting afresh in a new country is exciting. There’s the whole group chat conversation about what to pack, what documents to take and what trainers you need.



But it’s not only a change in weather and cute pictures in the long run. For a lot of it, you'll be on your own. So if your tap starts leaking at midnight, your heater trips, or you need fresh braids, you’ll probably wish you had skills.

So, while you’re planning your exit, here are five handy, hustle-ready survival skills that will help you settle, save money, and even earn some. Relocating abroad is probably one of the biggest Plan Bs for many Nigerian youth. Life overseas demands independence, street smarts, and practical hands-on skills ; they can also become side hustles or even full-time income streams.

1. Driving (and basic car maintenance)

One of the first cultural shocks most experience is how much it costs to move around. Relocating abroad means rethinking mobility. Public transport is great, but not always convenient, especially if you live in the suburbs or work late hours. Learning how to drive gives you freedom, flexibility, and job opportunities. Whether it’s food delivery, ride-share apps like Uber or Bolt, or warehouse driving gigs, having a driving license can easily open up multiple income streams abroad.

But don't stop at steering wheels; learn basic car maintenance too. Know how to: Check oil and coolant levels

Change a flat tyre

Jump-start a car

Recognise dashboard warning lights Many countries mandate both a practical and theoretical driving test before granting a driver’s license. This applies to places like the UK, Canada, Australia, several European nations, the United States (especially states in the Northeast and California), as well as Egypt, Switzerland, Mexico, and Uganda.

2. Basic Home Repairs (Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical Fixes)

DIY culture is serious abroad. You’ll rarely see neighbours calling an electrician for every fuse that trips or a carpenter to hang a curtain rod. People fix their own homes. Why? Because labour is expensive. Fixing that broken drawer, leaking tap, or sparking socket yourself could save you hundreds of dollars.

Here are some small but mighty skills you should pick up: How to use a power drill and screwdriver

Fixing leaky taps and changing washers

Unclogging sinks and toilets

Replacing broken tiles or patching up drywall

Fixing or assembling furniture Even better, if you get good at it, you could make decent money doing small home fixes for others in your community. Pro Tip: Start watching DIY YouTube channels like Home Repair Tutor, DIY Creators, or Ultimate Handyman now.

3. Hairdressing & Grooming (Braids, Wigs, Haircuts)

Hairdressing and grooming are super lucrative abroad, especially for Black people. Afro hair salons aren’t always nearby, and when you find them, the prices will send you straight to your prayer closet. Imagine earning £100–£150 per client for braiding, loc retwists, or wig installations, and doing 3 clients a weekend. That’s clean side cash.

If you can: Braid (knotless, box, twists)

Make and install wigs

Cut and shape beards/hairlines

…then you've got a golden goose on your hands. Don't forget to learn basic hygiene, scalp care, and styling techniques. Abroad, clients value professionalism, neatness, and sanitation, not just talent. Pro Tip: Practice on friends and offer discounted services to build your portfolio before your trip.

4. Catering

When you leave, you'll miss your favourite Nigerian delicacies. A plate of nkwobi or ogbono soup becomes a premium commodity. The good news? If you can cook well, people will pay for your skills.

Start with: Nigerian staples (soups, stews, rice dishes)

Pastries (meat pies, puff puff, chin chin)

Healthy/vegan options (abroad loves “plant-based”) Home-cooked meals are a source of comfort for many immigrants, and an opportunity to run a thriving “kitchen side hustle.” Don’t want to go full-on caterer? Even selling a few dishes every weekend or offering meal preps can stack your savings. Pro Tip: Take photos of your food, build a small food page on Instagram, and learn basic food safety practices.

5. Sewing & Alteration Skills

Even just basic repair skills, like fixing zippers, hemming trousers, or taking in a dress, can earn you cash. Sewing and tailoring a hidden gem skills that can save you money and also make you money.With sewing skills, you can: Adjust clothes for the cold (add linings, resize jackets)

Help fellow immigrants with fittings

Start a mini fashion business Pro Tip: Invest in a portable sewing machine and practice regularly. People love skilled but affordable alteration services.