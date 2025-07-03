7 Side Hustles You Can Start With Your Smartphone

Not every side hustle needs a laptop, office space, or startup capital. In 2025, your smartphone can be one of your most useful money-making tools. There are legit ways to earn extra income by using your phone, even if you're juggling a 9-5. But before you start, timing matters. A side hustle is still work. You have to know when to take one on.

When To Take On a Side Hustle

Not every spare hour has to become hustle time. A side hustle is extra income -generating work you do outside your main job or studies, not draining or distracting you. It's best to take one on when you: Have free time you’re not using productively

Need to save for a goal (e.g., rent, new phone, JAPA plans)

Have a skill or tool (like a smartphone) you’re not monetising

Can stay consistent without hurting your 9-5, school, or health Side hustles should support your lifestyle, not sabotage it. Start small, build structure, and focus on progress, not pressure. Here are 7 of the best side hustles you can do from your phone.

1. Online Recharge Card Printing

Yes, this still works, and it works well in many parts of Nigeria, especially if you live in remote areas. All you need is a smartphone, a small printer, and a little capital to fund airtime pins in bulk. Once you're set up, you can sell printed recharge cards or even send airtime digitally. Sites like eBills Africa let you buy at discounted rates, and you resell for a profit. The key is consistency and having a network of steady buyers- friends, family, roadside vendors, or your local community.

2. CV Writing & Editing Services

A clean, professional CV can be the difference between getting hired or ghosted. That's why this service is always in demand, especially among fresh graduates and job seekers looking to stand out. With just your smartphone and basic design tools like Canva, you can write, edit, and format CVs and cover letters for a fee. You don't need to be a professional HR expert; strong English and good layout skills go a long way. It's a bonus if you have experience writing good CVs, not necessarily for many people but for yourself and a few friends. You can market your services on your WhatsApp status, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even apps like Fiverr.

3. Academic Assignment Help

This side hustle won’t appeal to everyone, but if you’re a recent graduate or a student with strong research or writing skills, there’s a market for helping others with assignments and coursework. It could be typing notes, solving equations, or creating PowerPoint slides. You can offer these services on WhatsApp or Telegram. Many Nigerian and even international students pay others to help them with deadlines. Just be clear about your niche (e.g., business plans, essays, presentations).

4. Start an E-commerce or Dropshipping Store

Dropshipping is one of the easiest side hustles to start, especially with platforms like Paystack Storefront or Selar. You don't need inventory or physical space. With drop shipping, you market a product online, take orders, and have the supplier handle the delivery. The trick is finding a product Nigerians want (e.g., shapewear, beauty tools, gadgets) and running ads through WhatsApp, Instagram, or TikTok. Your phone handles everything: orders, customer service, and marketing.

5. Online Surveys

While this won't make you rich, it's a nice way to earn extra cash or airtime in your spare time. Some Nigerian-friendly survey sites pay users to answer questions that help companies with product research. Apps like Swagbucks or SurveyJunkie let you earn dollars, which you can cash through Payoneer or crypto wallets. It's low effort but can add up over time, especially if you answer consistently.

6. Run Errands or Do Deliveries for Small Businesses

This side hustle pays if you move around a lot or live in a busy area. Many small business owners, Instagram vendors, or working parents need people to run errands or handle same-day deliveries. You don't need a bike, just your phone and access to local transport. You can even become a "freelance dispatch rider coordinator," pairing riders with people who need them and collecting a fee.

7. Rideshare Driving or Ride Coordination

This is the most familiar side hustle, but still one of the most profitable. If you have access to a car (even if it's not yours), you can sign up to drive with Bolt or Uber, or help coordinate trips for others and take a small cut. Some even rent cars and split profits with the owners. With features like route planning and fare estimates built into the app, your smartphone does most of the heavy lifting.