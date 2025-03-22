If we are honest, securing your home in Nigeria can feel like preparing for battle. Between rising theft cases and unpredictable security situations, having a solid security system is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. But the good news is that you don’t need to break the bank to keep your home safe.

Gone are the days when home security was just about heavy padlocks and “beware of dog” signs, even if the only dog in your house is a Lhasa Apso. I'm just kidding! Thanks to technology, you can now monitor, control, and secure your home from your phone. How nice is that?

I’ve helped you select not one, but 12 affordable smart security solutions that will keep your home safe without emptying your account. Don’t mention; we don’t do that here!

1. Smart Security Cameras (CCTV)

Because eyes everywhere matter, nothing deters intruders like a camera watching their every move, knowing fully well that they can be easily identified during or after their stealing episode. The most interesting part is that you don’t even have to get home before you see whatever is going on in your home, smart security cameras allow you to monitor your home from anywhere via a mobile app in real-time.

Some even send motion alerts to your phone. I found a budget-friendly Xiaomi Mi 360 Home Security Camera with 360° vision and 1080p FHD resolution; you get crystal-clear footage whether you’re home or away. It has features like infrared night vision, noise reduction, and 4x digital zoom for sharp, distortion-free images, even in low light. Plus, with remote control via the Mi Home App, you can check in anytime, anywhere.



Shop Konga . Price: ₦56,800.

2. Motion Sensor Lights

If you want to catch an intruder by surprise, a sudden bright light can send them running for dear life. Motion sensor lights automatically turn on when they detect movement, making them perfect for your house’s front door, backyard, or any dark corner. Since most intruders love to carry out their atrocities at an ungodly hour, this light is a great choice to scare them away, especially when you don’t have any camera installed.

Are you on a budget or not sure which to buy? Do not worry; this Mythco 77 LED Camera Solar Light Motion Sensor Wall Lamp is a great choice. It costs just ₦7,598 on Jumia.

3. Smart Door Locks

If you’ve ever lost your keys and had to break into your own house, you’ll definitely love this. Smart door locks use fingerprint, PIN, or even your phone to unlock the door. With this, you don’t have to worry about carrying a bunch of keys around, just enter your pin, use your fingerprint or simply unlock with your phone, depending on your choice.

Consider the PLS-DF03 Pulmos Fingerprint Smart Door Lock for fingerprint unlock, PIN code, MIFI card access, or a physical key, this smart lock gives you multiple ways to secure your space. If you need to let in a guest? The one-time password feature makes it easy, while remote access unlock lets you control your door from anywhere.



Price: ₦160,000. Shop Crosstech

4. Smart Video Doorbell

Imagine someone knocks on your door, and instead of peeping through the curtain like a detective, you just check your phone, big flex! Smart video doorbells let you see and talk to visitors even before you allow them in. With features like motion detection, two-way audio, and night vision, you can monitor your front door from anywhere using your phone. Some even come with cloud storage to keep a record of visitors.

EyeSyte Smart Doorbell connects to WiFi, letting you control everything from your phone. With a clear view of visitors and two-way audio, you can see and speak to anyone at your door straight from your phone, whether you’re home or away.



Price: ₦49,000. Shop MTN.

5. Wireless Motion Sensor Alarms

These little devices detect movement and sound an alarm if someone sneaks into your compound or house. Some models send alerts to your phone so you can take action immediately. Just place them near doors, windows, or dark corners where intruders might try their luck.

This smart infrared motion detector is your extra set of eyes! It instantly picks up movement and sounds a loud 105dB alarm to alert you. It has two infrared remote controls, a wide 105-degree detection angle, and an adjustable mount for easy positioning. Simple to install, it’s the perfect security upgrade for your space. Price: ₦21,500. Shop DWTSTORE .

6. Smart Window and Door Sensors

These sensors alert you when a window or door is opened unexpectedly. You’ll get a notification on your phone, so you can act fast. They are battery-powered and easy to install—just stick them on and connect them to your phone.

If you’re unsure which one to get, the LifeSmart Window Sensor is your best bet. Its CUBE Door/Window Sensor can notify your LifeSmart App when the door or window is detected as open. The sensor can also trigger events with other smart devices, like taking a snapshot with your Smart Home Wi-Fi Camera of whoever enters your house.



Price: ₦20,000. Where to Buy: Shop Crosstech.

7. Indoor Smart Alarm Systems

If someone breaks into your home, you want an alarm that will make them regret it immediately. Smart alarm systems can detect movement, doors opening, or even loud noises. Once triggered, they send notifications to your phone and emit a loud sound to scare intruders away.

Check out this Personal Safety Alarm. It is designed to grab attention when you need it most, whether you’re facing an attack, medical emergency, or just need help. The alarm is available in keychain designs and other handy forms. Some even come with built-in flashlights and strobe lights, perfect for walking, running, biking, or travelling. They’re also useful in medical settings for patients needing urgent assistance. Price: ₦15,750. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

9. Smart Safes for Valuables

A smart safe is an excellent investment if you have important documents, cash, or jewellery at home. Some come with fingerprint or PIN access and even alert you if someone tries to tamper with them. Price: ₦27,125. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

10. Smart Water Leak Detectors

This isn’t exactly for intruders, but it’s still security, protecting your home from flooding! These detectors notify you of a leak, helping you prevent costly water damage. Suppose you want to protect your home from unexpected water damage with real-time leak detection.

In that case, this smart sensor continuously monitors your home’s safety and alerts you instantly via the app if it detects a leak. Plus, you can check past notifications and records anytime, giving you peace of mind wherever you are. Price: ₦17,000. Shop Crosstech Nigeria.