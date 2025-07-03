6 Places to Rent a Wedding Gown in Nigeria

Realistically, not everyone can afford to buy a wedding dress with the high cost of planning a wedding in Nigeria and the current state of the economy. While some people pass down wedding gowns from generation to generation like an heirloom, some prefer to hire a wedding gown since they may never wear it again. Renting a wedding gown is a safe and pocket-friendly option to consider. It slashes costs significantly while giving you access to designer labels and first-wear styles. In this guide, you’ll find the six best bridal rental boutiques across Nigeria that offer exquisite, fashion-forward designs without breaking the bank.

1. LaViva Bridal Concepts (Ikeja, Lagos)

With over 200 gowns spanning classic A‑lines to modern mermaid cuts and sequin lace dresses, LaViva offers unmatched variety and luxury. Standard rentals include a complimentary pressing and basic accessories. Brides praise their warm fittings, detailed care instructions, and swift, caution-free refunds. If you want a hassle-free booking with luxury labels, like House of Bunor, at a mid-range rental price, LaViva is your best choice. Price Range: from ₦100,000 to ₦1,500,000. Book: lavivabridals.com.ng

2. Yes, I Do Bridals (Surulere & Lagos Island)

Yes, I Do stands out for fashion‑forward choices. There are detachable‑train mermaid gowns, off-shoulder lace designs, and bridal robes for your bridal shower. Their mid‑range pricing and flexible rental durations (2–5 days) suit multi‑event weddings and trend‑savvy brides who want runway‑ready dresses without the full purchase price. Their optional add‑ons (hooded capes, custom sashes) let you personalise your look. Booking and payment can be done online for your convenience. Price Range: ₦80,000–₦200,000. Book: yesidobridalgown.com

3. Brides on a Budget (Ikeja, Lagos)

Perfect for the cost‑conscious bride, this marketplace‑style boutique refreshes stock weekly. With gowns under ₦50,000, you can snag modern lace and tulle dresses. While fittings are DIY (you submit measurements), clear size charts and in‑app customer support help avoid mix‑ups. This is a wallet-friendly option if you’re comfortable with minor local sewist tweaks. They also rent exquisite bridal bouquets and accessories. Price Range: ₦50,000–₦250,000. Shop: bridesonabudget.bumpa.shop

4. Rentadress (Abuja, Lagos)

Rentadress specialises in silk‑Mikado and ball‑gown rentals with quick Lagos‑area delivery. Their simple pricing covers two‑day hires and self‑return, perfect for brides who need a reliable, readymade service without extra fees. Just a straightforward booking portal and a diverse selection of ivory and pastel gowns for both church and court ceremonies. Pricing is available upon appointment. Book: Rentadressnostress .

5. Bridal Fun World (Nationwide)

Bridal Fun World is a nationwide chain that balances budget and luxury options under one roof, with branches in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Their tiered packages cover basic cotton lace gowns up to deluxe satin and organza collections. Flexible booking windows (8–10 months lead) and buyer‑friendly refund policies make it easy to secure your dream dress well in advance, even if plans shift. However, there’s just one bridal ball gown for rent. Price: 150,000. Where to Rent: Bridalfunworld.com

6. Hadassah Bridals (Gbagada, Lagos)

Hadassah specialises in first‑wear white‑wedding packages, including a gown, veil, bouquet, and tiara. Their step‑by‑step process—reserve online, attend in‑store measurement, and pick up your pressed gown—makes it the best place to rent a wedding gown without stress. Their clear rental steps, from in‑store measurements to stress‑free returns, make them a go‑to for brides who want designer quality, expert fittings, and reliable, caution-free refunds. Price Range: ₦120,000–₦320,000. Book: rentals.hadassahbridals.com.ng