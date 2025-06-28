Top 10 Wedding Gifts for Nigerian Couples in 2025

Weddings in Nigeria are nothing short of a grand celebration, and as a guest, your gift isn’t just an item; it’s a gesture of love, support, and a cheer for the couple’s new chapter together. I’ve handpicked ten standout wedding gifts that newlyweds will appreciate.

1. Bruhm Washing Machine

The compact, powerful washing machine eases the burden of daily laundry and hand-washing clothes and suits couples starting in a small apartment. The 7 kg capacity handles family loads, while the spin-dry function cuts drying time during frequent power cuts. Price: ₦228,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

2. Hisense 250 L Deep Freezer

With 250 L of storage, this freezer lets newlyweds stock up on frozen staples like meat, vegetables , or weekend puff-puff batter without worrying about spoilage. It reduces daily kitchen stress and gives more time for marital bliss. Its frost-free design prevents ice buildup, saving fuss and energy. Plus, the sturdy build and stabiliser-free operation handle erratic power supply. Price: ₦350,000 Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

3. Maxi Air Fryer

Who says you can’t indulge in crispy plantain chips or yam fries guilt-free? A netizen used an air fryer to roast corn. This air fryer uses rapid air technology to deliver that perfect crunch with minimal oil. The pre-set programmes take the guesswork out of cooking so that busy couples can whip up snacks in minutes, and it’s also easy to clean and maintain Price: ₦63,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

4. Binatone Stand Mixer and Yam Pounding Machine

This stand mixer tackles heavy-duty kitchen tasks with ease. You can whisk cake batter, whip up buttercreams, grind meat, make ice cream, pound yam, and more. The eight speed settings and three metal attachments let couples experiment with baking and cooking to bond and create a lifetime of memories. The stainless-steel bowl is dishwasher safe, and the stand mixer is easy to clean and maintain. Price: ₦170,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zit Electronics .

5. Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

The Amazon Echo Dot makes newlywed life blissfully hands-free. Imagine playful morning alarms that ease you into the day, shared calendars that keep you perfectly in sync, and romantic date-night playlists that set the mood. With a simple "Alexa", you can even control smart lights, dimming them for intimate evenings or brightening them for lively experiences. Its voice-activated recipes, news updates, and shopping lists bring modern convenience and fun into every cosy moment you share together. More than a gadget, it's a gateway to a fun, connected, and effortlessly harmonious start to the newlywed's married life. Price: ₦63,180. Where to Buy: Shop GetSmart.ng .

6. Couple’s Spa Experience Voucher

After the whirlwind of wedding planning, a day of pampering is bliss. Gift a couple’s massage package that includes a hot bath, massage, and exfoliation, depending on your chosen package. It’s the perfect opportunity for relaxation and reconnection. Book your appointment with Bioviva Spa starting at ₦105,000.

7. Weekend Getaway Voucher

Give newlyweds the gift of adventure—a two-night escape to a serene coastal resort in Badagry or a charming lodge on Obudu Plateau. Packages include breakfast and one guided excursion, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and exploration.

8. Lingerie Set

Lingerie adds a spark of romance, gives the newlyweds an intimate way to celebrate their love’s new chapter, and makes their first few wedding nights even more special. Carefully chosen fabrics like silk and lace romance and flatter, excite, and bring all the pent-up, raging desires to the surface. A thoughtfully selected set shows attention to detail and desire, making it the perfect gift for newlyweds to kindle passion, confidence, and cherished memories. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Lingerie City .

9. Love Language Card Game for Couples

A sure way to spark romance is with the Love Language Card Game. It’s an intimate, playful gift designed to deepen emotional bonds, ignite heartfelt conversations, and celebrate every “I love you” moment. Perfect for newlyweds, this unique deck of thoughtful prompts turns date night into a spontaneous journey of discovery, candid insights, laughter, and lasting connection. Price: ₦20,000. Where to Buy: Shop Sextoy9ja .

10. Kitchen Utensils

Kitchen utensils are thoughtful and practical gifts for newlyweds to create side-by-side meals and memories. Every stir, sauté, and slice becomes a shared experience—a testament to their partnership. It’s a gift that truly keeps giving. Buy this 4-piece non-stick cookware set from Kuddyskitchenandutensils for ₦60,000.