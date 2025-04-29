Best Nigerian Foods to Lose Weight According to a Dietitian

When we hear “weight loss,” our minds instantly think of green smoothies, boiled eggs on lettuce, or imported quinoa bowls that don’t excite us. I understand that losing weight can feel like a struggle. Why should you give up amala or jollof rice just because you’re trying to drop a few kilos?
As I have just found, you can lose weight while still eating your favourite Nigerian dishes, including jollof rice, amala, and moi-moi. We had a chat with a Nigerian dietitian, and she gave us the full scoop on how to eat local and still crush your weight loss goals.
Meet Our Dietician
Hassanat Adebanjo holds a B.Sc. in Nutrition and Dietetics from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. But her nutrition journey didn’t start with a certificate. It began at home, where she naturally became the health plug for friends and family even while still studying.
“Once they heard I was studying Nutrition, they’d ask questions about their meals and health challenges. I loved offering personalized guidance,” she shared.
Now, through her NutriNook platform, she’s helping more Nigerians make better food choices without losing touch with culture or taste. She’s been officially practicing since 2023 and works across weight management, general wellness, and nutrition education, especially in the Nigerian context.
Her Approach to Weight Loss Is Refreshingly Real
When we asked about her philosophy on weight loss, she made one thing clear: she’s not about the extremes. In her words,
I focus on lifestyle changes. Calorie counting can be helpful, but it’s not always sustainable. I’d rather help people develop long-term habits around portion control, physical activity, and better food choices.
She’s also big on consistency over perfection and doesn’t believe you have to cut off Amala or Fufu to see results.
Biggest Myths Nigerians Have About Dieting
When asked about Nigerians' biggest myths about dieting, she mentioned a few, from “Healthy eating is expensive” to “You must be in the gym every day.” But “adding lemon or lime to water” took the lead. She pointed out that it seems common, so she had to make a video on her Instagram page explaining how it works.
Can You Lose Weight While Still Eating Nigerian Food?
One of the biggest myths she’s trying to break is the idea that healthy eating has to mean foreign food.
“I’ve worked with clients who didn’t want to give up Nigerian meals—and that’s something I respect deeply,” she said. “Food is more than just fuel. It’s identity, culture, and comfort. So I work with people to tweak traditional dishes, not eliminate them.”
For example, she suggests:
Reducing oil in soups
Swapping white rice for local Ofada rice. Here’s how to make homemade ofada rice from start to finish:
Pairing meals with more veggies
Choosing boiled or grilled options instead of fried
Making simple changes consistently can yield a huge impact.
Best Nigerian Meals That Are Low in Calories and High in Nutrients
She dropped some solid food gems here:
Efo Riro or Afang Soup: When cooked with minimal oil and packed with greens, these are fiber-rich, nutrient-dense meals. Pair with smaller portions of swallow, like wheat, amala, or oat flour.
Here’s a step-by-step process on how to make Afang soup:
Unripe Plantain Porridge: Great for blood sugar regulation and keeps you full longer.
Moi-Moi + Oats or Pap: Steamed moi-moi is high in protein and low in fat. Pair it with unsweetened pap or oats for a filling combo.
Beans & Corn Pottage (Adalu): Loaded with fiber and protein, perfect for digestion and satiety.
Boiled Yam/Sweet Potato with Egg Sauce: This combo is filling and wholesome, and if portions are controlled, they won’t spike your calories.
Nigerian Breakfast Ideas for Weight Loss
Think fiber + protein; these were her top picks:
Moi-moi and pap
Boiled sweet potato and egg sauce
Unsweetened cereal with fruit
According to her,
These meals keep you fuller for longer and reduce your chances of unnecessary snacking.
Lunch & Dinner Recommendations
Her formula: protein + veggies + moderate carbs
For lunch: Rice and beans with vegetable sauce
Dinner: Boiled yam with egg and spinach stir-fry
You don’t have to eat differently from your family; adjust portions and make a few tweaks.
Healthy Nigerian Snacks You Can Enjoy
Forget imported granola bars. She recommends:
Garden eggs
Boiled groundnuts
Fresh corn (in moderation, though)
She says,
These are whole foods, rich in fiber, and way better than the random pastry grab.
The Healthiest Nigerian Cooking Methods
Boiling, steaming, and grilling for the win. She explains that:
Deep frying increases calorie content significantly. For example, fried plantain nearly doubles in calories compared to when it’s boiled.
Ingredients to Watch Out For
No need to demonise food, but moderation is key. Here’s what to use less of:
Palm oil and groundnut oil – calorie-dense
Seasoning cubes – high sodium
Sugar and sugary drinks
Ultra-processed snacks and food
How Do You Deal With Cravings Or Household Meals?
Weight loss in a Nigerian home isn’t impossible; it just takes planning.
Here’s her advice:
Don’t skip meals
Drink more water
Allow treats like puff-puff or suya, but plan for them
Serve your plate first, adjust your portions before others
She added that:
Even small changes like reducing oil in stew or eating more vegetables benefit the whole family.
Weight Loss for Low-Income Earners? Yes, It’s Possible
One of the best takeaways from this chat is that you don’t need fancy meals to lose weight. According to our dietician,
Weight loss doesn’t require exotic ingredients. You can eat your regular rice, beans, soups, and yam with tweaks. Use less oil, add vegetables, control portions, and stay active. Nutrition isn’t about money; it’s about making informed choices.
Weight loss isn’t about punishment or deprivation. In Nigeria, we’ve got the best foods for losing weight. We have everything we need, from plantains to beans, to eat well and live well.
So, if you're thinking of losing a few kilos this year, you don’t have to sacrifice your favourite food. Serve smaller portions, tweak your recipes, stay consistent, and enjoy the journey.