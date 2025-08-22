It's interesting how, in Nigeria, getting stopped by the police always makes your heart skip. Even when you're innocent, we still know how quickly it can turn messy—harassment, intimidation, even the same ugly scenes that led to the EndSARS protests. The truth is, you can’t control how officers behave, but you can control how prepared and protected you are.
These days, simple everyday tools, like a pen that records, glasses that stream live, or even your smartwatch, can make the difference between being another victim and having proof that protects you.
Think of this as your personal anti-harassment starter pack: 5 products that can turn “Oga, step down” into “Oga, safe journey.
1. Spy Camera Pen
2. Dash Cam
3. Smart Glasses
These smart glasses can record video, take photos, and even live-stream directly to your social media or trusted contacts. The beauty? They look like everyday stylish eyewear, so you can capture everything hands-free without raising suspicion.
Pro Tip: Test the streaming feature before you hit the road so you can go live instantly in an emergency.
Check out any of these 5 stylish smart sunglasses, all under 100k, that can record, stream, and even take calls.
4. Smartwatch
A smartwatch isn’t just for checking messages or tracking your steps. It can double as a panic button. With features like voice memos, discreet audio recording, and emergency SOS calls, it’s a powerful tool for quick help.
Pro Tip: Set up your watch’s SOS feature to automatically share your location with friends, family, or a security contact.
These 6 smartwatches offer some of the best battery life and are compatible with smartphones for calls and other features, doubling as fitness trackers when needed. All 6 smartwatches, all under 50k, can protect you from police harassment with their phone call, voice memo, and audio recording features.
5. Your ID Card
It may sound basic, but always having valid identification can help prevent unnecessary tension. Presenting your driver’s licence, work ID, or national ID quickly and confidently can sometimes de-escalate a situation before it spirals.
Cost: Free to ₦5,000 (depending on type)
Where to Get: National Identity Management Commission and the Federal Road Safety Corps offices for driver’s licences
Pro Tip: Keep your ID in an easily accessible but secure spot so you won’t have to fumble under pressure.
Bonus: Police Helplines You Should Save Now
Having the right gadgets is great, but sometimes you need a human voice on the other end of the line. Save these helplines in your phone:
Nigeria Police Emergency Number: 112
Nigeria Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU): Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002, 09133333785, and 09133333786
SMS and WhatsApp (CRU): 0805 700 0003
Twitter: @PoliceNG_CRU
Pro Tip: If you ever feel unsafe, call or text immediately, share your location, and stay on the line.
Staying safe isn’t just about luck. It’s about preparation. Equip yourself with these tools, stay calm, and know your rights. Your safety may depend on the evidence you can produce in today's Nigeria.