It's interesting how, in Nigeria, getting stopped by the police always makes your heart skip. Even when you're innocent, we still know how quickly it can turn messy—harassment, intimidation, even the same ugly scenes that led to the EndSARS protests. The truth is, you can’t control how officers behave, but you can control how prepared and protected you are. These days, simple everyday tools, like a pen that records, glasses that stream live , or even your smartwatch , can make the difference between being another victim and having proof that protects you. Think of this as your personal anti-harassment starter pack: 5 products that can turn “Oga, step down” into “Oga, safe journey.

1. Spy Camera Pen

It looks like an ordinary pen, but it works like a silent witness. A spy camera pen discreetly records audio and video, making it a lifesaver if you need evidence without drawing attention. You can clip it to your shirt pocket, place it in your car, or even use it while signing documents. Pro Tip: For nighttime stops, ensure your device has sufficient battery life and clear video resolution.

2. Dash Cam

A dash cam always protects you during traffic accidents. But, beyond that, it's one of the most reliable tools for recording police stops. It captures everything in real-time, from when you're flagged down to the end of the interaction. Some models even back up recordings to the cloud if the device is damaged or taken. Pro Tip: Get one with loop recording and night vision.

3. Smart Glasses

These smart glasses can record video, take photos, and even live-stream directly to your social media or trusted contacts. The beauty? They look like everyday stylish eyewear, so you can capture everything hands-free without raising suspicion. Pro Tip: Test the streaming feature before you hit the road so you can go live instantly in an emergency.

4. Smartwatch

A smartwatch isn't just for checking messages or tracking your steps. It can double as a panic button. With features like voice memos, discreet audio recording, and emergency SOS calls, it's a powerful tool for quick help. Pro Tip: Set up your watch's SOS feature to automatically share your location with friends, family, or a security contact.

5. Your ID Card

It may sound basic, but always having valid identification can help prevent unnecessary tension. Presenting your driver’s licence, work ID, or national ID quickly and confidently can sometimes de-escalate a situation before it spirals. Cost: Free to ₦5,000 (depending on type)

Where to Get: National Identity Management Commission and the Federal Road Safety Corps offices for driver’s licences Pro Tip: Keep your ID in an easily accessible but secure spot so you won’t have to fumble under pressure.

Bonus: Police Helplines You Should Save Now

Having the right gadgets is great, but sometimes you need a human voice on the other end of the line. Save these helplines in your phone: Nigeria Police Emergency Number: 112

Nigeria Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU): Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002, 09133333785, and 09133333786

SMS and WhatsApp (CRU): 0805 700 0003

Twitter: @PoliceNG_CRU Pro Tip: If you ever feel unsafe, call or text immediately, share your location, and stay on the line.