Do you really need a smartwatch? Maybe not. But if you want to stay on top of your day without checking your phone every five minutes, also track your steps, monitor your sleep, take calls hands-free, and still look put together, then it starts to feel less like a luxury and more like a lifestyle essential. Look no further than these under-₦50,000 smartwatches. These devices deliver basic innovative features like notifications, health tracking, and smartphone connectivity. The thing with smartwatches is that they are multifunctional. From tracking workouts and monitoring sleep to managing calls, messages, and calendar alerts, they help you stay organised and healthy on the go.

1. Oraimo Watch Nova V 2.01

Oraimo Watch Nova V 2.01 is built with rugged tempered glass to withstand the hustle and bustle of daily life. It has a 1 ATM for water resistance. This means it can handle splashes, rain or brief submersion (equivalent to a depth of 10 metres) but is unsuitable for swimming or showering. The smartwatch has features like a sleep tracker, a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, and 24-hour health monitoring that help you stay healthy.

With Oraimo Watch Nova V 2.01’s smart connectivity, you can make calls directly from your wrist via Bluetooth and play music. It doubles as a remote control for your phone camera. The smartwatch is compatible with all phones as long as you have the Oraimo Health app. Price: ₦44,900. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo .

2. XIAOMI Redmi Watch 5 Active

With the XIAOMI Redmi Watch 5 Active smartwatch, you don’t have to squint at your screen under the sun. Thanks to its vivid 2-inch, clear, and bright display. Plus, its metallic build and sleek zinc alloy finish make it look as good on your office desk as it does on your wrist. The XIAOMI Redmi smartwatch has a solid health tracker feature offering round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, and stress management. It has 140 sport modes, which makes it a perfect fit for fitness enthusiasts.

The Bluetooth ensures you make and receive calls right from your wrist with a dual microphone that minimises background noise. The XIAOMI Redmi smartwatch only supports Android 8.0 and above smartphones and iOS 12.0 and above. With its 470 mAh battery, you don't have to worry about charging it frequently. It also features an impressive IPX8 water resistance rating. To top it up, you can customise your display with over 200 watch faces available. Price: ₦44,565. Where to Buy: Shop XIAOMI's Jumia Official Store .

3. Itel Storm Ultra 2.02 Smartwatch

The Itel Storm Ultra 2.02 Smartwatch is sold at a flash sales price of ₦19,800 instead of ₦40,000 in the Itel's official Jumia store . This budget-friendly option is for those looking for a functional and stylish smartwatch without breaking the bank. It connects seamlessly with any smartphone as long as the Itel Watch app is installed on it.

Whether you prefer animated or minimalist designs, the crisp 2.02" screen display brings your watch faces to life in clear and vibrant colours. The smartwatch is built to look stylish, be tough enough to withstand scratches and bumps, and be protected against water splashes and light rain. With its comprehensive health and Fitness trackers, the smartwatch monitors and tracks your heart rate, sleep and other activities with detailed insights. Regardless of your busy schedule, the smartwatch has a long-lasting battery capacity that charges quickly. Price: ₦19,800. Where to Buy: Shop Itel's Official Jumia Store .

4. Galaxy FIT 2 Smartwatch

The Galaxy FIT 2 smartwatch is a beast that performs well for its price. This smartwatch does more than count your steps. The full-colour AMOLED screen makes it easy to glance at your stats in direct sunlight, and the lightweight and comfy design makes it barely noticeable on your wrist. While other water-resistant smartwatches on this list can't withstand prolonged immersion in water, the Galaxy Fit 2 boasts a water resistance of up to 50 metres. It is designed for the most challenging workouts, accidental splashes, and pool exercises.

The comprehensive fitness tracker automatically detects and records exercises, monitors sleep patterns, and tracks calories burnt. You can also receive notifications, view incoming calls, and send quick replies, all from your wrist, so you can stay connected without constantly pulling out your phone. This smartwatch can last up to 15 days on a single charge with typical use and pairs seamlessly with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Price: ₦50,000. Where to Buy: Shop SES Nigeria .

5. Zeblaze Btalk 2 Lite

The new Zeblaze Btalk 2 Lite is your mini assistant. From receiving calls to texts and app alert notifications, this smartwatch helps you stay connected. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 and above. With over 300 professional watch faces to choose from and an option to upload your photos, the large HD screen display makes it easy to customise every detail with crisp visuals and vibrant colour.

The Zeblaze Btalk 2 Lite is designed to keep you informed about your well-being 24/7. It's like having a personal health coach on your wrist, with 100+ workout modes and features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen measurement, sleep tracking, and even women's menstrual cycle tracking. The smartwatch boasts a long-lasting, water-resistant design and a 14-day battery life in typical use. Price: ₦46,763.99. Where to Buy: Shop Banggood .

6. Haylou LS05S Smartwatch

The Haylou LS05S's crisp and responsive touchscreen lets you switch between the many watch face options to suit your style. The smartwatch is like a fitness partner with its multiple sports modes and wellness features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and step counting. You don’t have to reach for your phone constantly. The smartwatch provides timely notifications and lets you view messages, calls and app alerts directly from your wrist.

It connects seamlessly with Android 6.0 or iOS 11.0 and above. Its long-lasting battery life is up to two weeks on a single charge, enough to last through your busiest days, and it charges quickly. Price: ₦26,990. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

What to Look for in a Budget Smartwatch

Before you hit add to cart, it’s important to focus on features that actually matter to your lifestyle. Here’s what to keep in mind: Battery Life : A good smartwatch should give you at least 3–5 days of use on a single charge, so you’re not constantly tethered to a charger.

Compatibility : Make sure it pairs seamlessly with your phone. Most support Android and iOS, but it’s worth double-checking.

Durability : Look for water, dust, and scratch resistance—especially if your daily hustle involves unpredictable weather or active movement.

Display Quality : A bright HD or AMOLED screen makes a huge difference in visibility, especially outdoors.

Health & Fitness Tracking: Essential features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen levels, and various workout modes.