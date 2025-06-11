6 Pinterest Looks That’ll Inspire Your Next Braid Style

Braids are not new, but the beauty is in how endlessly they can be reimagined. One search on Pinterest opens up an entire world of styles, colours, and lengths, a perfect starting point when you want something fresh but aren’t quite sure what.



These Pinterest looks grouped by braid types will help you scroll with more direction.

You’ll find different styles, with tips on how to bring your chosen look to life. Call it your visual wishlist or braid planning guide. If you’re considering a hair change soon, start here.

1. Knotless Braids

Lightweight and flat to the scalp, they’re designed to reduce tension and protect your natural hair, especially around the edges. Knotless braids are one of the best developments in protective styling. Unlike traditional box braids, this style feeds in hair gradually, which puts less stress on your roots and makes it more comfortable to wear long-term.

Depending on the size and length you choose, installing knotless braids typically takes about four to six hours. They’re low-maintenance, neat, and scalp-friendly, especially when paired with a good hair spray, scalp oil, and a silk bonnet at night. For braid extensions, check out Darling products on the Diva Shop .

Price: ₦5,200 for prestretched extensions and ₦3,800 for Darling regular extensions.

2. Boho Braids

Boho braids are a style that incorporates curly pieces of hair throughout box braids or knotless braids, adding texture and volume. The term “boho,” short for Bohemian, reflects the hairstyle's effortless, natural aesthetic. While the look is effortless, upkeep is more hands-on, especially with synthetic curls.

A satin bonnet or pillowcase at night is non-negotiable, and finger-detangling becomes part of your daily routine. For human hair curls, you can use lightweight moisturisers, curl-refresh sprays, and even light heat styling when needed. Boho braids are perfect for vacations, wedding guest moments, or any occasion where you want a beautiful style. Add some edge with beads, or keep it simple and cute. To get your Boho extensions, shop at One and Ko . Price: ₦9,023.26

3. Fulani Braids

Fulani braids are instantly recognisable, neat cornrows along the scalp, one central braid down the middle, and long plaits adorned with beads or cowries. It was originally worn by the Fulani people of West Africa, and has now become a modern favourite for many. Today’s takes on Fulani braids offer plenty of room to explore, including braided hearts, zigzags, and half-up styles, all bringing a new kind of beauty to the tradition.

Accessories make the look, so don’t shy away from wooden beads, gold cuffs, or cowries for a finish that feels as good as it looks. To maintain the style, keep your scalp clean with gentle oils and wrap your braids before bed. Fulani braids can last up to six weeks with proper care. Shop: Beads and braid accessories on One and Ko .

Price: ₦800

4. Cornrows

Cornrows serve as a beautiful base for ponytails, buns, or even added extensions for length. Deeply rooted in our culture , these braids have been worn for centuries for both style and protection. They’re also incredibly adaptable: wear them straight back for a clean look or experiment with different styles for a more modern look.

Maintenance is low-effort but important: lightly oil the scalp a few times a week and keep the braids covered at night with silk or satin. A foam mousse can help reduce frizz and keep the style looking neat. Get your braid extension on The Diva Shop

Price: ₦ 7,300 for pre-cut (manufacturer-cut) extensions. For regular cuts (cut them yourself), ₦3,800

5. Short Braids

Short braids are proof that you don’t need length to make a statement. It could be a braided bob, box braids, a crown style, or anything else; short braids will deliver what you need all at once with far less weight than longer installs. They’re perfect for anyone who wants a cute, low-maintenance style that frames the face beautifully. And while they’re often quicker to make and remove, they don’t lose their versatility.

Care is simple as well. All you need is leave-in, scalp oil as needed, and your bonnet at night. If you're on the go or need a protective style that won’t overwhelm your daily routine, short braids are an easy yes. Shop Diva Shop .

Price: ₦5,200

6. Mixing Your Colours

If you're ready to move beyond black, this is the inspo on how to blend colours from subtle highlights to bold looks. Mixed braids add instant dimension and personality, giving your style a soft, playful finish no matter the length or technique. Shop The Diva Shop. Prices start from ₦3,800