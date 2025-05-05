Have a pink-loving , Pinterest-addict girl in your life? Whether it's to celebrate her birthday, a milestone, or simply a random surprise, getting the ideal gift that is both beautiful, practical, and within your budget can be stressful sometimes. But don’t worry, we’ve curated a list of fabulous gift ideas that scream cute, girly, and practical, all without breaking the bank.

From pretty skincare to gorgeous home pieces, these gifts are sure to make her day (and her feed) look like a dream. Let’s get into the list of gift ideas under ₦20k that any pink-loving, Pinterest-scrolling lady would adore!

1. Gale Hayman Delicious Hot Pink EDT For Women 100ml

This fragrance is everything you desire in a bottle: fresh, playful, and flirtatious. Yummy Hot Pink came out in 2012 as a floral-fruit scent with decadent top notes such as lychee, passion fruit, and mandarin.

The middle is composed of Arabian jasmine, white orchid, and pink apple blossom, and the base completes it all with white amber, driftwood, and skin musk. It's crisp, clean, and perfect for everyday wear. If she loves smelling like a daydream, this is it. Price: ₦19,900, Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

2. Maybelline Lifter Gloss Plumping Hydrating Lip Gloss

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, it visibly smooths the lip surface and enhances the natural contour of her lips. The XL wand ensures effortless application with just one swipe, making achieving that perfect glossy look easier than ever.

Whether you want to add a subtle shine or make a bold statement, the Lifter Gloss is your go-to for plump, hydrated lips that catch the light. Price: ₦15,000, Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey

3. Petals Lagos Gift Box

For the woman who loves all things pink and adores finding inspiration on Pinterest, the Petals Lagos Gift Box is the perfect way to express your love in the most thoughtful and elegant way. Priced at just ₦15,000, this beautifully crafted gift box is adorned with delicate decorative petals, a heartfelt card, and luxurious wrapping tissue.

Whether you're celebrating a special moment or want to surprise her with something beautiful, this gift box will leave a lasting impression. To make it even more meaningful, include a personal message during checkout. Show her how much she means to you with a gift that speaks from the heart.



Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Petals Lagos

4. Strawberry Decorative Scented Candles

These adorable strawberry-scented candles are directly yanked off a Pinterest mood board. Handmade using paraffin and soy wax, well-made, and softly fragranced to fill any room. Ideal for her nightstand, dresser, or even as a companion piece to go with a shelf, these candles are not ordinary; they are home decor. Price: ₦6,590, Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

5. Pink Nightwear Silk 2pcs

All women deserve a pleasant silk set for bed. These two-piece silk nightwear sets are classy, streamlined, and make lounging interesting. The feel of the silk on the body is heavenly, and the styling is effortless. Just perfect for unwinding with a face mask and a good Netflix binge. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Body Essentials Nigeria

6. Casual Wide-Leg Drawstring Palazzo Cargo Pant

This look is giving a clean-girl aesthetic. These pants were made with comfort and style in mind. It is light, breezy, and on-trend. The drawstring waist can be adjusted, providing extra comfort, and the neutral colour is a match to her minimalist but stylish wardrobe. Perfect for errands, brunch outings, or airport fashion. Price: ₦18,000 Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

7. A Journal

Journaling, but Pinterest style, this peachy pink faux leather journal is gorgeous with gold foil details and a spiritual message inside. Whatever she's writing, affirmations, scribbling down her next big idea, or taking notes for, this journal makes it special. It's perfect for students, working professionals, and anyone who loves adorable stationery. Price: ₦6,500 Where to Buy: Shop Roving Heights

8. MEDICUBE - PDRN Pink Peptide Serum 30ml

For the skincare enthusiast, this Korean serum is the presence of glow. It's packed with pink peptides and PDRN , perfect for early signs of ageing, sensitivity, post-acne healing, or lacklustre complexion. It’s calming, practical, and beautiful on the shelf. This might be the addition she needs in her skincare routine. Price: ₦17,517 Where to Buy: Shop Buybetter

9. Pink 30Oz Mug Tumbler

Stanley Cup vibes? Yes, please. This 30oz pink tumbler retains cold temperature for 24 hours and hot for 12, all with a cute appearance. It's stainless steel, so it's durable, on-trend, and perfect for staying hydrated in style.

She can take it to the office, gym, or just leave it on her desk to sip on it. Price: ₦20,000 Where to Buy: Shop WATERBOTTLE.NG

10. Pink Yoga Mat – ₦18,000

For the fitness girl who loves her morning stretches and home workouts, this pink yoga mat is environment-friendly, durable, and cushioned for comfort all day long. It's constructed from PER (Polymer Environmental Resin), which is safe, non-toxic, and aesthetically pleasing.

Bonus points for matching up with her yoga gear and going perfectly well into her pastel-decor room. Price: ₦18,000 Where to Buy: Shop Eclassic Mall