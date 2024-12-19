I remember making “Christmas hair” as a big deal in primary school. Girls literally skipped school a day before the end-of-year party to get their hair done in order to make a grand appearance at the Christmas party. While those carefree days are long gone, the tradition of “Christmas hair” has stayed with us into adulthood. After all, there’s something special about stepping into the festive season with a fresh hairstyle that makes you feel confident and look your best at every Christmas party you attend. While the wig market is still very much alive and thriving, some people prefer to braid their hair or use attachments. Plus, wigs are getting alarmingly expensive these days and the next best hairstyles are the ones that are done using attachments. There’s an abundance of hairstyles that will make you feel holiday-ready this season. From classic braids to French curls, here are seven hairstyles that are trending and perfect for your Christmas look.

Bob French Curls

The Bob French Curl is a new hairstyle that has been making rounds on social media. Closely resembling the hairstyles that were popular in old Nollywood movies, the bob French curl is a chic and versatile hairstyle that’s perfect for Christmas festivities. The style combines the classic bob length with soft, bouncy curls that give off sophisticated vibes. It frames the face beautifully, making it perfect for those who want a sleek yet feminine look.



The curls also have great longevity, meaning you can dance the night away without worrying about your hair losing its charm. Pair this style with bold red lips or festive glittery eyeshadow for the ultimate Christmas glam.

Darling is a well-known brand for braiding hair, and their Empress Curly Braids are an excellent choice for French curl braids. Made from synthetic fibre, these extensions come in various colours, giving you the flexibility to experiment with different shades, from natural tones to vibrant hues. Where to Buy: Shop Diva Shop. Price: ₦7,778.

Mini Twists

Mini twists are a style that can be done at almost every saloon. They have gotten newfound popularity since the start of this year due to the increasing price of wigs and hair extensions. But they’re not just trendy but also a practical hairstyle choice for the holiday season.

They’re lightweight, low-maintenance, and versatile, allowing you to switch up your look with ease. You can style your twists into a bun, leave them down, or accessorise with beads and clips for some added oomph. Mini twists work well for natural hair textures and can last for weeks.



They’re a great option if you’re looking for a protective style that’s both beautiful and functional.

Knotless Braids

Braids have stood the test of time and remain a go-to hairstyle for Christmas. If you decide to make box braids, knotless braids, or jumbo braids, they’re a versatile and timeless choice. This year, experimenting with festive colours like deep red, gold, or ombré tones will elevate your look. Braids are also practical for travelling or long holiday celebrations, as they require little upkeep and allow you to focus on enjoying the festivities.

Lush Hair is a trusted name in synthetic braids, and their Royale Curly Braids are pre-curled for convenience. These synthetic extensions retain their curls beautifully after several weeks, making them ideal for long-lasting French curl braids. The fibers are lightweight and comfortable to wear, but they do have a specific caveat: they may not lay flat on natural curly hair. Where to Buy: Shop Lush Hair Africa Price: ₦7,479.

Ponytails

A ponytail may seem simple, but it’s a hairstyle that can be transformed into a statement look with the right touches. Sleek high ponytails are particularly popular this season because they make the wearers look polished and effortlessly elegant. And since the end of the year is typically peak wedding season, ponytails are the easiest and most sophisticated hairstyle to wear to celebrate love.

For an extra twist, try adding decorative ribbons or some loose curls to the length. With ponytails, you can also experiment with different styles like human hair or even making a long braid. This hairstyle is perfect for the girls that want to strike the balance between elegant vibes and casual.

Fulani Braids With French Curls

For the girls that want a wow factor, Fulani braids are the perfect hairstyle to give you that. Think of all the fun ways you can accessorise the hairstyle with beads or colourful ribbons. They’re elegant and super trendy. Then, adding French curls into those Fulani braids…that’s a seriously cool mix. This hybrid look will make you stand out and get compliments at holiday parties or family gatherings. The mix of structure and movement creates a hairstyle that’s equal parts playful and sophisticated.

Locs