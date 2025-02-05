5 Classic Shoes Every Man Should Own

When it comes to men’s fashion, one thing’s clear: shoes can make or break an outfit. Whether you’re dressing up for work, heading out for a laid-back brunch, or gearing up for a night out, the right shoes are key to completing your look. A well-rounded shoe collection is essential. Not only do classic shoes elevate your outfit, but they also offer comfort, durability, and style. With so many options out there, figuring out where to invest can be overwhelming. In this guide, we’ll cover 5 classic shoes that are timeless and versatile. These styles are as relevant today as they’ve ever been—and will never go out of style.

The Oxford Shoe

Classic, refined, and versatile. Oxfords are a must-have for any formal event, from business meetings to weddings. A polished pair of Oxfords can instantly elevate your outfit and add that professional touch.

Style Tip: For formal occasions, black leather Oxfords are the way to go. For a more casual look, opt for brown leather Oxfords. Pair them with a suit for the ultimate sharp vibe, or dress them down with chinos and a button-up shirt for an effortlessly polished, weekend-ready outfit. Price: ₦82,250. Where to Buy: Shop Dexstitches

Loafers

Loafers are all about comfort and convenience, without compromising on style. These slip-ons are perfect for everything from business casual looks to brunches or even a Nigerian "owambe" party. Slip into a pair and you’re good to go.

Style Tip: For a relaxed look, go for suede loafers with light-colored trousers. Leather loafers work better for slightly more formal settings or pairing with native attire for special occasions. Price: ₦90,000. Where to Buy: Shop Dexstitches

Boots

Boots strike the perfect balance between comfort and rugged style. Made from suede or leather, these boots are lightweight and go with almost anything—from jeans to chinos and even shorts. A must-have for the guy who wants style without sacrificing comfort.

Style Tip: Tan or beige desert boots pair perfectly with jeans and a simple T-shirt for a laid-back weekend look. Throw on chinos and a button-up shirt for a smart-casual, work-friendly vibe.



Price: ₦108,450. Where to Buy: Shop Dexstitches

Sneakers

Sneakers have come a long way from the gym to the streets. Today, they’re an everyday essential. Whether you’re running errands, heading out with friends, or keeping it casual with a blazer, sneakers add that perfect laid-back edge to your look. Check out these white sneakers for men.

Style Tip: Stick to white or black leather sneakers for a clean, versatile look. Avoid overly flashy designs—simple, understated sneakers are always in style.

Unlike most Adidas shoes, the Stan Smith doesn’t have the typical three stripes but instead has three rows of holes on each side for ventilation, which is a nod to the brand's iconic design. Price: ₦38,000 down from₦76,000. Where to Buy: Shop bCode

Sneakers and more casual footwear have been adopted for weddings and other formal events. If you’re looking for a new pair of dressy sneakers, shop for a Nike Air Force 1.

The Air Force 1s are available in three distinct styles: low, mid, and high. The most popular Air Force 1s are solid white (commonly known as "white on white"), followed by solid black ("black on black"). Price Range: ₦79,900 - ₦119,000. Where to Buy: Shop SuperBuy

Sandals

Sandals are your go-to option when you need something simple, yet sophisticated to pull off a clean aesthetically pleasant appearance. These sandals are versatile enough to wear with casual outfits, traditional attires, or a semi-formal outfit making them an excellent choice for errands, parties, and social gatherings.

Price Range: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop EJRepublik