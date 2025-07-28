Retirement planning is not exactly a trendy topic on Gen Z or millennial TikTok . However, if you plan on living the good life in your 60s, then making wise pension decisions now is the only option. You don't have to be a finance guru or wait until you're in your 40s. The earlier you start, the better your chances of having a secure financial future. Luckily, some Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in Nigeria are finally waking up to the needs of a younger, tech-savvy generation. These aren’t your parents ’ pension companies. They’re modern, mobile-first, and ready to help you build wealth over time. Here are 5 pension fund managers in Nigeria for millennials and Gen Zs. These managers are innovative, accessible, and offer long-term value.

1. CardinalStone Pensions

If you’re the type who loves financial control, investment returns, and sleek fintech vibes, CardinalStone Pensions should be on your radar. A subsidiary of CardinalStone Partners, this PFA brings a serious investment pedigree to the pension space. It's fully licensed by PENCOM, CBN, and SEC, meaning your money is safe and strategically managed. CardinalStone's pension platform isn't about saving funds; it's about growing wealth wisely over time. Their deep market experience means your funds are in the hands of real experts, not guesswork. Best For: Young professionals who want a forward-thinking PFA with investment options. Start with CardinalStone Pensions .

2. AIICO Insurance

There are moments when you want that peace of mind. That is where AIICO Insurance comes in, offering pension annuity schemes that convert your savings into a monthly paycheck for life. Perhaps you have already heard of AIICO through their insurance department. Still, they also provide deferred and immediate annuity plans to any individual who desires to roll over their pension into a steady income. That is, there are no surprises, no running out of money, just constant cash flow, even in retirement. The Two AIICO Annuity Plans: Deferred Annuity: Plan and save for the future. Has a death benefit (5 times your annual income) for your family.

Immediate Annuity: This is ideal if you possess a lump sum and want to receive income immediately. It also comes with a spousal benefit aspect (75% continuation). Best For: Anyone who wants retirement to be a salaried life, without the 9–5. Get a quote from AIICO Insurance .

3. NLC Pension Fund

It shows that the NLC Pension Fund was born out of Nigeria's workers' movement. Their mission is to secure your future with integrity, offering practical, easy pension solutions to both formal and informal workers. The pension plans are available for expatriate employees in companies registered in Nigeria or Nigerians working abroad, self-employed persons, and employees in the informal sector to effectively plan for retirement and retirees. Get smart with your pension. The company uses modern technology and friendly support to educate young workers on financial safety, something most PFAs overlook. And yes, the app is smooth. Best for: freelancers, remote employees, and Nigerian experts who like straightforward pension tracking. Download the PenSmart App

4. Oak Pensions

With a solid reputation and a tech-forward approach, Oak Pensions is ideal for Gen Zs and millennials who are planners at heart. The company is about extracting maximum yield through innovative investment management, not just collecting monthly deductions. They are regulated by the Pension Reform Act 2014 and are digitally oriented regarding engagement and financial literacy. Best For: Goal-setters who want to build wealth over time through careful financial steps. Sign up with Oak Pensions .

5. Veritas Glanvills Pension

Veritas Glanvills Pension is all about ease, simplicity, and lifestyle integration. Whether you’re still figuring out adulthood or already planning your retirement years, this PFA provides clarity and convenience. Their message resonates: "When life goes according to plan, you get to do what you want, when you want." And let's be honest, that's the atmosphere we all dream of in our retirement years. Best For: Lifestyle-focused millennials who enjoy convenience and minimal stress. Open an account with Veritas Glanvills .