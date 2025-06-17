Smartphones are no longer just about communication today; they’re an essential tool for work, study, social interaction, and banking, and need to be protected. However, that phone could fall out of your hand, get stolen, or get waterlogged; that’s where phone insurance comes in.

In Nigeria, various providers offer plans to protect against the inconvenience and high cost of repairing or replacing your phone . This article entails seven of the top phone insurance plans, what they cover, and whether they are worth their salt.

1. MyCoverGenius

MyCoverGenius

MyCoverGenius is perhaps the easiest-to-use online insurance site in Nigeria. It allows individuals to insure their gadgets, including online devices, phones, and laptops, in a flash. The firm has affordable plans that cover everything from screen cracks to complete theft or loss. Their primary selling points are convenience and transparency. Claims can be tracked online, and policies can be administered online. MyCoverGenius is a leading choice for tech-savvy Nigerians who prefer self-service sites and speedy claims handling. Benefits: Fully online access to manage insurance

Wide coverage choices

Customised for Nigerian users Visit MyCoverGenius

2. Samsung Protection Plus

Samsung Protection Plus

If you’re using a flagship Samsung device, Samsung Protection Plus might be your best bet. This plan provides coverage for accidental damage, especially cracked screens, a common issue for modern phones. However, there’s a catch: it’s available only for high-end Samsung devices. Mid-range users may be left out, and that has raised concerns about inclusivity among users. Benefits: OEM-backed protection

Fast repair via authorized service centers Visit Samsung Support

3. AXA Mansard Jumia Protect – Device Insurance

AXA Mansard Jumia Protect – Device Insurance

The AXA Mansard-backed insurance plan, available through Jumia, allows individuals to insure gadgets such as phones, laptops, and tablets, provided they were purchased directly on Jumia. The price of gadgets up to ₦40,000 is insured, making it ideal for budget users buying low-cost devices. One of the most significant drawbacks is that you cannot purchase the insurance separately. You must select it with the device at checkout. Benefits: Affordable and aimed at low to mid-range devices

Covered by a reputable insurer Visit AXA Mansard Jumia Protect

4. Pointek Device Insurance

Pointek, one of Nigeria's most visited gadget shops, also provides insurance policies for screen breakage, spilling of fluids, and loss. Their policies are best suited for buyers buying gadgets from their store and require the assurance of having extra cover. What makes Pointek stand out is the fact that the plan also covers liquid damage and theft loss. Benefits: Broad cover on fluid and screen damage, and theft

Best suited for students and working professionals Visit Pointek

5. Cornerstone Insurance – Gadget Protection Plan

Cornerstone Insurance

This plan is ideal for those who require basic, low-cost coverage. Screen-only insurance covers against repair from cracking or damage by accident. The downside is that you are only allowed one repair within the 12 months. Benefits: Low price for budget users

Covered on new and old devices Visit Cornerstone Insurance

6. Prestige Device Insurance

Prestige Device Insurance

Prestige Insurance offers one of Nigeria's most comprehensive gadget insurance plans. With varying product offerings, users can choose either a screen cover or comprehensive insurance that covers fire, liquid damage, liquid spillage, motherboard replacement, and even theft. This is an excellent plan for business users or owners of high-end phones. But once you buy a plan, you can't cancel or get a refund. Benefits: Protecting everything from a cracked screen to fire and theft

Flexible plans Visit Prestige Assurance Plans

7. MyMTNPicknFix

MyMTNPicknFix

Unlike traditional insurance, MyMTNPicknFix offers repair and phone after-sales services. While it doesn’t technically insure your phone, it offers door-to-door phone repair services performed by OEM-approved engineers. This is particularly great for those who want fast, guaranteed repairs without ever having to leave the house, and who prioritise quality over affordability. It’s ideal for MTN users or people whose brands are serviced for convenience. Benefits: Doorstep service

OEM-authorised repair

No need to leave home Visit MyMTNPicknFix

Is Phone Insurance Worth It in Nigeria?

The answer depends on the value of your phone, its use, and your emergency cushion fund. If you have a phone valued at over ₦300,000, insurance can help you avoid a total loss in the event of damage or theft.

Students and young professionals can benefit from budget-friendly options like Jumia Protect or Cornerstone.

As phones get more expensive and smartphones become a part of daily life, insuring your phone is no longer a want but a necessity. Whether you want basic screen protection or full theft and damage coverage, Nigeria now has numerous options suitable for different budgets and lifestyles.