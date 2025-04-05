Smell Like an Arabian Prince with These 9 Best Oud Perfumes

Oud is one of those fragrance notes you either love or avoid like the plague. It has a reputation for being bold, smoky, and almost primal; something you’d associate with dimly lit palaces, heavy silk robes, and centuries-old luxury. But while oud has long been revered in the Middle East, its place in Western perfumery has been more divisive.

The truth is, not all oud perfumes are dense and overpowering. In fact, some of the best oud scents weave in gourmand notes like chocolate and vanilla to soften their intensity, while others lean into florals or spices to create something unexpectedly inviting and wearable.

The perfumes on this list are not your typical oud scents. Some are rich and velvety with praline and caramel, others are smoky and enigmatic, and a few are surprisingly delicate (a word that typically never goes side-by-side with oud).

If you’ve ever shied away from oud in the past, consider this your invitation to give it another go.

What is Oud?

Known as “liquid gold” in the fragrance world, oud (or agarwood) is a rare and precious resin derived from the heartwood of Aquilaria trees. Found primarily in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East, this resin forms only when the tree becomes infected with a specific type of mould, which is why it is one of the most sought-after and expensive perfume ingredients worldwide. Some pure oud oils sell for over £2,000 per millilitre. That’s why it’s no surprise that oud fragrances can sometimes cost an arm and a leg.

The scent of oud is complex, deep and smoky, but when blended correctly, it can take on many different personas. And that’s exactly what the best oud fragrances on this list do: they refine, soften, or amplify the oud note in ways that feel wearable and addictive.

1. Lancôme Oud Bouquet

If you think oud is always harsh, think again. Oud Bouquet is a warm rose and oud perfume that smells plush, smooth, and expensive. The rose here is thick and syrupy, making it more inviting than intimidating.

Thanks to the praline and vanilla base, it has a slightly gourmand feel, perfect for anyone who loves sweet perfumes. Additionally, one spray lasts forever, and it’s the kind of scent you’ll keep catching on yourself throughout the day. Price: ₦175,000. Where to Buy: Shop Aroma Exclusive . Notes: Oud, Rose, Praline, Vanilla, Saffron

2. Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Oud

Imagine oud drizzled with liquid gold caramel, a touch of chocolate, and a sprinkle of saffron. That’s Shaghaf Oud. It starts off strong with a burst of saffron and oud, but soon morphs into a creamy, vanillic, semi-chocolatey scent that lingers for hours.

The dry-down is pure, sweet, baking vanilla. This perfume is the perfect entry point for Oud beginners who want something decadent yet approachable. Price: ₦52,000. Where to Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Saffron, Oud, Rose, Praline, Vanilla

3. Ameer Al Oudh Intense

This is what I imagine an Arabian prince smells like; woody, smoky, and wrapped in a soft, creamy vanilla that balances out the intensity. It reminds me of a roasted marshmallow melting into an open fire. It is sweet and smoky, strong and inviting. The longevity is beastly and it can last from morning to night. Customers also agree that it performs beautifully in cold weather, which is a plus as we enter Nigeria's rainy season. Price: ₦31,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Notes: Saffron, Nutmeg, Woody Notes, Oud, Vanilla, Leather

4. Maison Alhambra Woody Oud

Tom Ford’s Oud Wood is legendary, but it’s also ridiculously expensive. Woody Oud by Maison Alhambra is a near-identical alternative with the same warm, woody, slightly resinous scent for a fraction of the price.

It has a smooth, addictive quality, with cardamom adding a spicy kick and sandalwood giving it that creamy, polished edge. This is the kind of scent that lingers on your clothes for days and turns heads without trying too hard. Price: ₦ 37,999. Where To Buy: Shop Skin Haus . Notes: Cardamom, Oud, Sandalwood, Vetiver, Tonka Bean

5. Arabiyat Hypnotic Oud

Unlike some budget-friendly oud scents that can feel harsh and alcohol-heavy, Hypnotic Oud is impressively refined. It has a smooth, smoky vibe, and though there’s no chestnut in the notes, I get a roasted nuttiness that adds warmth. The only downside is that I wish it lasted longer, but for the price, it’s an easy go-to for layering or casual wear. Price: ₦59,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Notes: Saffron, Clove, Caramel, Oud, Vanilla, Amber

6. Armaf Ombre Oud Intense

Ombre Oud Intense is bold, dark, and unapologetically masculine. It opens with fresh citrus and green notes before settling into a warm, spicy scent of cedar, passionfruit, and amber. This kind of scent commands attention in the best way possible. It’s also perfect for nights out or cold days when you want to feel powerful and polished. Price: ₦29,500. Where To Buy: Shop Muna Cosmetics . Notes: Bergamot, Cedar, Passionfruit, Sandalwood, Amber, Musk

7. Lattafa Velvet Oud

This fragrance is exactly what the name suggests: dark, smoky, and velvety smooth. It’s a leather-heavy oud with a hint of sweetness, but it stays dry and sophisticated rather than sugary. It lasts an entire workday and projects beautifully. Price: ₦22,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrance Wholesale . Notes: Cardamom, Bergamot, Violet Leaf, Oud, Amber, Musk

8. Lattafa Khurafi Oud

Some oud perfumes can feel too heavy for warm weather, but Khurafi Oud stays fresh and structured while maintaining a rich, woody depth. It is aromatic, slightly green, and balanced with just enough musk. It’s perfect for men who want an oud fragrance that isn’t too sweet or too smoky but still has character. Price: ₦23,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Notes: Oud, Aromatic Spices, Cashmeran, Musk, Ambroxan

9. Oud Mood by Lattafa

A true powerhouse, Oud Mood is deep, warm, and packed with amber and smoky spices. The saffron and nutmeg give it a luxurious edge, while the vanilla and sandalwood in the base soften it just enough. It’s one of those scents that leaves a lasting impression because it is mysterious, elegant, and undeniably sexy. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Notes: Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Oud, Leather, Vanilla, Amber