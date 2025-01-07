The Best Containers for Meal Prep

Meal prepping can be a total game-changer, helping you save time, stick to health goals, and keep your grocery shopping more organized. But here’s the deal: even the best-planned meals can fall apart without the right containers and storage techniques.



Let’s dive into the must-have containers and practical tips to keep your meals fresh, delicious, and ready to go all week long.

1. Glass Containers: The Classic Choice

When it comes to meal prep, glass containers are the ultimate all-rounder. Sturdy, microwave-safe, and equipped with airtight lids, these containers ensure your meals stay fresh while keeping odors and stains at bay—something plastic just can’t match. Plus, their eco-friendly nature makes them a win for the environment.

Take the Freska glass container, for example. Made from non-porous borosilicate glass, it’s resistant to stains and can handle temperature changes like a pro. Whether it’s chilling in the fridge or heating up in the oven, this container has your back. With a 1520ml capacity and two storage compartments, it’s perfect for separating your sides and mains. Just a heads-up: while the container can go in the microwave, the lid cannot!



Price: ₦19,300. Where to Buy: Shop Homely

2. Bento Boxes: Keep Everything Separate

For anyone who loves keeping things organized (or just hates soggy meals), bento boxes are a meal-prepping dream. With built-in compartments, they’re ideal for keeping different foods apart—perfect for stir-fries, grain bowls, or even snacks.

The double-layer bento box is an excellent choice, offering microwave and dishwasher safety (except for the lid) and a compact design that’s easy to carry. It even comes with plastic cutlery, so there’s no need to pack extra silverware. Its value for money and stylish design make it a top pick for families, students, and professionals alike.



Crafted from durable, high-quality materials, this box is built to handle daily use without wear and tear. Measuring 18.4cm x 10.4cm x 10cm, it’s compact yet spacious enough to hold a satisfying meal. Key Features: Comes with included plastic cutlery—no need for extra silverware

Microwave-safe (excluding the lid)

Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

Suitable for all ages

Dimensions: 18.4cm x 10.4cm x 10cm

Made from food-safe plastic

Price: ₦16,200. Where to Buy: Shop Mumzcentral

3. Mason Jars: Perfect for Salads and Smoothies

Mason jars are your secret weapon for salads, smoothies, and overnight oats. These jars are great for layering ingredients, keeping them fresh, and preventing wilting. Pro tip: when prepping salads, start with the dressing at the bottom, then layer sturdier veggies, finishing with leafy greens on top. The Ball Mason Jar set is a standout option, offering durable, heat-tempered glass that’s microwave and dishwasher-safe. These jars come in a set of 6 with airtight seals, ensuring long-lasting freshness. They’re also perfect for canning, pickling, and storing pantry staples.



Price: ₦17,900. Where to Buy: Shop HOG

4. Silicone Bags: The Sustainable Alternative

If you’re all about reducing waste, silicone bags are the way to go. These reusable, freezer-friendly bags are perfect for snacks, chopped veggies, or even portioned protein. Cleaning is a breeze—just toss them in the dishwasher. Unlike single-use plastic bags, these are durable and eco-friendly, making them an essential for any meal prepper.



Price: ₦7,020. Where to Buy: Shop Mumzcentral

5. Insulated Lunch Bags: Freshness on the Go

For those busy days when you’re out and about, an insulated lunch bag is a lifesaver. These bags keep your meals at the perfect temperature, whether hot or cold, ensuring freshness throughout the day.

The Amal Insulated Lunch Bag stands out with its durable, fade-resistant material and spacious design. With multiple compartments, it’s perfect for packing meals, snacks, and drinks. Plus, its zip-fastening feature ensures everything stays secure and spill-free.



Price: ₦12,150. Where to Buy: Shop Mumzcentral

6. Plastic Containers: Lightweight and Practical

Plastic containers are a budget-friendly option for meal prepping. Lightweight, stackable, and transparent, they’re perfect for storing everything from leftovers to individually portioned meals. The IKEA Pruta set offers 17 versatile containers in various sizes, making it easy to organize your fridge and freezer. These containers are microwave and dishwasher-safe, but be cautious when storing liquids—they’re not entirely spill-proof.



Price: ₦15,165. Where to Buy: Shop Mumzcentral

Storage Tips to Keep Your Meals Fresh