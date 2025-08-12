MTN vs Airtel Call Rates in 2025: Which Network Is Cheaper for Voice Calls?

Since the start of 2025, prices for everything seem to be going up, from tomatoes and transport fare to our beloved airtime! If you’ve noticed that your airtime now disappears faster than your salary after payday, you’re not alone. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50% increase in telecom tariffs, and network providers like MTN and Airtel implemented it not too long after.

Now, with everyone clutching their phones like their lives depend on it (because they kind of do), a big question is trending: “Which network is cheaper for calls: MTN or Airtel?” Let’s break it all down. Grab your calculator, or don’t because I’ve done the maths so you don’t have to.

MTN Voice Call Rates — What You’re Paying Per Minute

MTN offers a range of tariff plans, from retail to corporate, varying slightly depending on your needs. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most popular and relevant ones:

So if you’re just a regular user, your best bet is MTN Pulse or BetaGist , depending on whether you want lower call rates or bonuses. Pulse is cheaper for pure calls; BetaGist gives you bonuses, but with higher per-minute charges.

Airtel Voice Call Rates — What You’re Paying Per Minute

Compared to the above range, Airtel plans are fewer, but they have some surprisingly competitive rates. Here’s a rundown:

If you’re switching to Airtel or haven’t touched your tariff in a while, Smart Talk Airtel is a good starting point. And if you’re serious about cutting call costs and don’t mind a little paperwork, Smart Talk Postpaid or Fixed Voice Pro will save you more in the long run.

MTN and Airtel — Side-by-Side Rates

Both networks are neck and neck. MTN’s E-Value Plus might seem cheaper, but it’s not available to just anyone. You’d probably need to go through your employer or register a business line. On the other hand, Airtel’s Smart Talk Postpaid is more accessible to everyday users, even though you’ll pay a monthly fee. If you make a lot of calls, it’s arguably a better value.

Let’s Talk SMS and Data While We’re Here

No one uses voice calls alone these days (except maybe your mum), so let’s glance at SMS and data: SMS: MTN: ₦6 across most plans. Airtel: ₦4 – ₦6 depending on the plan

Verdict: Airtel wins slightly here.



PAYU Data: MTN: ₦3.072 per MB. Airtel: ₦4.6 per MB.

Verdict: MTN wins for pay-as-you-use data.



So, Who’s the Better Network for Voice Calls? Here’s the tea: If you’re a regular user looking for a good deal on calls, Airtel’s Smart Talk Postpaid is a solid option, even with the access fee.



If you run a business or can register under a corporate plan, MTN’s E-Value Plus or BizConnect plans will give you call rates with the bonus of MTN’s famously wide coverage.



If you like freebies, MTN’s BetaTalk and Airtel’s Smart Talk Ultra give you voice/data bonuses, but you’ll pay more per minute, so it’s a trade-off.

Which Should You Pick?

Go for MTN if: You’re part of a business or can access corporate plans.

You prefer stable, widespread coverage.

You want to combine calls and data under one plan, like XtraValue.

Go for Airtel if: You want easy access to cheap call rates without a complicated sign-up.

You don’t mind a tiny monthly fee to enjoy ₦9/min on Smart Talk Postpaid.

You want cheaper SMS rates. You can also switch between most prepaid plans as often as you like, although some networks now charge ₦100 if you switch more than once a month.