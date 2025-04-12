How to Share Airtime on MTN, Glo, and Airtel Using USSD Codes

The Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC ) directive for all telecommunication srvice providers in the country to adopt universal USSD codes in 2023 has made things easier. By dialling *321#, you can share airtime regardless of your network provider. Alternatively, you can share airtime using your myMTN and Airtel Mobile Apps.

However, the process might still seem tricky without a guide. So, whenever you need to share airtime as a Glo, Airtel, or MTN user, this guide walks you through every step with unique details for each process.

How To Share Airtime On MTN

MTN allows for quick and easy airtime sharing. You can transfer between ₦50 and ₦5,000 per transaction and up to ₦50,000 daily. There's no limit on the number of daily transactions, and you can share with single or multiple MTN numbers. Airtime sharing is available via USSD code or the MTN mobile app.

USSD Code

You must first change your default PIN to share airtime using the USSD code.

Change Your Default PIN Dial *321*0000*NewPIN*NewPIN# and press OK. Alternatively, send a text message to 321 with the format "Default PIN New PIN New PIN." Transfer Airtime Once you have changed your PIN, dial 321Recipient’s Number*Amount*PIN # and press OK. For instance, to send ₦100 to 08012000500, dial `*321*08012000500*100*NewPIN#` and press OK. You and the receiver will get a confirmation notification.

myMTN Mobile App

To share airtime using the MyMTN app: Open the app and log in.

Select “Share”

If you don’t have one, create an airtime share PIN by following the prompt.

If you already have a PIN, click “Airtime Share.”

Choose “New Number” if this is your first time sharing with this number.

Enter the recipient’s number and the airtime amount you want to share.

Click “Share.”

Review the transaction summary and enter your new four-digit PIN to finish the process. Remember that you can only transfer airtime for postpaid accounts if your balance is positive.

How To Share Airtime On Airtel

Airtel users can easily share airtime with friends and family using the USSD code or the Airtel mobile app. The minimum amount that can be shared per transaction is ₦50, and the maximum is ₦5,000. The daily limit for airtime sharing is ₦10,000.

To share airtime using the USSD code, follow these steps: Change Your Default PIN: Change your PIN from the default “1234” by dialing *321# and following the prompts. Transfer Airtime: Dial* 321*Recipient’s Number*Amount*NewPIN # and press OK. Example: Dial “*321*08012000500*200*NewPIN#” and press OK to send ₦200 to 08012000500. You and the receiver will receive a confirmation notification.

Airtel Mobile App

To transfer airtime using the Airtel Mobile App, open the app and log in. Then, click “View all” and select “ME2U share Airtime.” Next, input the recipient's Airtel number and the desired transfer amount. Verify the details on the summary page and enter your PIN to finalise the transfer.MTN vs Glo Data Plans: Which Offers More Value?

How To Share Airtime On GLO

GLO users can effortlessly send airtime using the USSD code. Although the GLO mobile app allows data sharing , it does not support airtime transfers. But, with the USSD code, users can process airtime-sharing transactions between ₦50 and ₦1,000, with a daily limit of ₦5,000.

USSD Code

To share airtime using the USSD code, follow these steps: Change Your Default PIN from 00000 Dial 32100000*NewPIN*NewPIN# to change your default PIN to a new one. For instance, if you want to change your PIN to 12345, dial 13200000*12345*12345#. Transfer Airtime: Once you've changed your PIN, you can transfer airtime by dialling 321Recipient’s Number*Amount*NewPIN# and pressing OK. For instance, to send ₦500 airtime to 08012000500, dial 32108012000500*500*12345# and press OK. You and the receiver will receive a confirmation notification.