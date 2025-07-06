7 Luxury Chess Sets That Double As Stunning Home Decor Pieces

Gone are the days when chess sets were tucked away after a game. Today, a luxury chess set is not just for strategy lovers, it’s also a tasteful home décor piece. In stylish Nigerian homes, from Lekki apartments to Abuja penthouses, these chess boards make a bold statement: elegance meets intellect. Whether placed on a coffee table , bookshelf, or office console, a beautifully designed chess set for display instantly elevates the room. If you want to invest in something functional yet decorative, here are seven luxury chess sets that double as stunning home decor, perfect for Nigerian homeowners and design lovers alike.

What Makes a Chess Set “Luxury”?

Before you splurge, it helps to know what qualifies as a luxury chess set: Premium Materials : Think hand-carved marble, brushed brass, acrylic, solid wood, or crystal. These materials stand the test of time and look gorgeous in natural light.

Artisan Craftsmanship : Some sets are hand-made by local or international artisans, turning each piece into a work of art.

Statement Design : A luxury set doesn't just sit there; it commands attention. Some resemble sculptures or abstract art.

Multi-Functionality: These stylish chess sets for living rooms are not just for play, they serve as centrepieces and conversation starters.

Each of the following designer chessboards combines form and function beautifully.

1. Jonathan Adler Acrylic Chess Set

It is made of clear and neon acrylic material. This transparent modern chess board is playful, chic, and visually striking. It adds colour and character to any shelf or coffee table without looking cluttered. Interior tip: Pair with other acrylic or glass accents. Works great in a brightly lit space or on a marble-top table. Best for modern and minimal interiors Price: $770 Where To Buy: Shop Farfetch

2. Manopoulos Archers Large Chess Set - Brass Nickel Pawns - Red Chess Board

It is made with solid brass and nickel-plated chess pieces, styled as ancient Greek archers. The board features a bold red and gold-toned finish that immediately stands out in any room. The metallic finish's attention to detail and shine make it perfect as a luxury chess set for display. It is best for rich, elegant interiors or spaces with cultural and artistic flair. Interior tip: Place it on a centre table, console, or bookshelf with good lighting. Price: $305.10 Where To Buy: Shop eBay

3. Umbra Wobble Chess Set

It is made with solid maple and walnut material with a curved board design. This is no ordinary set. The board is designed with gentle waves, making the pieces “wobble” without tipping. It’s a perfect chess set for display that doubles as modern sculpture. It is best for artistic or creative spaces Interior tip: Let it stand alone on a centre table or entryway console. No clutter needed. Price: $300 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

4. L’Objet Haas Brothers Chess Set

This eccentric set mixes fantasy with fine craftsmanship. It’s expensive, but truly unique—a statement piece through and through. Made with porcelain and brass. It is best for Maximalist or luxury-eclectic homes Interior tip: Display with other artistic objects, or let it be the only bold item on a large table or shelf.

5. Hand-Finished Luxury Leather Chess Set (Chestnut)

Price: ₦7,888,364.48 Where To Buy: Shop Jane_Richards The board and elegant storage case are made with hand-finished premium leather. Each chess piece is crafted from metal, with coloured chrome and brass finishes that gleam under light. The storage chest keeps everything neat and doubles as a display platform when closed, making it perfect for living rooms, studies, or offices. Interior tip: Place the board on a coffee table or console with warm-toned lighting.

Price: $480 Where To Buy: Shop Ashwood

6. Koala Living Chess Set II

It is made with finely sculpted brass and silver-toned chess pieces, each designed with elegant curves and a refined finish. The board features a sleek black and metallic gold base, giving it a rich, modern aesthetic. This is not just a chess set; it’s a luxury décor piece that brings sophistication and structure to your space. Interior tip: Display it on a centre or console table with warm lighting. Style with black, cream, or gold accents to enhance its sharp, elegant look. Price: $1,598 Where To Buy: Shop koala Living

7. Adults' Metal Chess Set – 15'' Marble Checkered Board with Storage

It is made with durable zinc alloy chess pieces, each designed with a metallic finish that gives them a modern look. The board features a large 15-inch (38cm) black-and-white marble-style checkered surface, adding a sleek, glossy touch to your table or shelf. Interior tip: Display it open on a clean table or closed as a stylish box on a bookshelf. Works well with glass, chrome, or black-and-white décor themes. Price: ₦151,224 Where To Buy: Shop Temu

How to Style Your Chess Set Like an Interior Designer

A stylish chess set for the living room should be more than functional; it should look intentional. Here’s how to make yours pop: Coffee Table Centrepiece: Place it in the middle and surround it with a few neutral books and a candle.

Office Desk Statement: Keep it clean. Let the chess board stand out against minimal surroundings.

Bookshelf Display: Use books as risers. Stagger it with plants or small sculptures.

Entryway Console: This gives guests something to admire as soon as they walk in. Pro tip: Avoid clutter. The cleaner the space around your decorative chess set, the more elegant it looks.

Smarts Meet Style