Must-Visit Women-Owned Restaurants in Lagos

With International Women’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the amazing women who are breaking barriers and redefining Lagos's culinary scene. This article is a heartfelt tribute to women-led restaurants.

1. Nok by Alara

Located on Victoria Island (12A Akin Olugbade St), Nok by Alara is a contemporary African restaurant and the culinary extension of Reni Folawiyo’s concept to celebrate African lifestyles. The dishes offered here are a spin on the classics near and dear to Africans. In my opinion, you should try the Senegalese dibi, Fish Liboke, and Ethiopian Lentil stews.

There are two dining areas here. The garden, which is an outdoor setting, offers grilled foods. The bar was painted by renowned multidisciplinary visual artist Victor Ehikamenor. The inner dining space is very contemporary, with artwork pieces from around Africa on display.

Pricing here ranges from ₦4,000 for the Milk roll bread to as high as ₦85,000 for the Nok grill platter. At Nok by Alara , emphasis is placed on locally sourced ingredients, and every component is chosen with care.

2. The House Lagos

Owned by Tobi Hamilton , The House Lagos offers a fresh way to socialize by blending fine dining, great music, and lively entertainment. In short, it’s a social hub—a welcoming home for everyone, whether you’re into classic or modern vibes, new or traditional tastes.

Menu highlights include the Ofada rice bowl and meat platter, with their average meal budget at ₦20,000. “Our distinguishing factors are emphasis on our guests’ social experience, and the vibe-driven approach we take with everything on offer”— Tobi Hamilton. Location: 4 A.J. Marinho Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

3. HSE Gourmet

HSE Gourmet, since 2016, has been delivering food classics from around the world. Established by Nkesi Enyioha , HSE Gourmet believes that great food is made with love, care, and intention, and their thoughtfully curated menu is a testament to these values.

Menu highlights include Asian Style Crispy Wings—₦12000, Lamb Mince Shakshuka—₦18000 and Shepherds Pot Pie—₦18000. Menu Pricing: Dishes here range between ₦10,000 and ₦40,000. Location: 25 Babatope Bejide Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

4. My Food

5. Ona Lagos

Ona Lagos was established in 2022 to celebrate African cuisines. It is owned by Chef Obehi and is located at 1701 Violet Yough Cl, Victoria Island. Ona’s menu is divided into four sections: bar, small plates, large plates, and sweets. Each section offers delightful dishes that blend Nigerian ingredients with a sophisticated touch. I recommend you try the salt cod croquettes, Korean wings, and ostrich steak. The establishment also has a rooftop bar and lounge called Ona Cloud Lagos .

6. Cafeteria

Founded in 2018 by Taiwo and Kehinde Smith, Cafeteria brings a world-class brunch experience to Lagos. Drawing inspiration from their Chicago roots and diverse brunch traditions across the country, the twins have crafted a menu of dishes to delight local and international guests. My top recommendations include pulled beef skillet and their very berry bowl. Location: 16 Akin Adesola Victoria Island.

The Smiths

The Smiths is a cocktail restaurant also owned by Taiwo and Kehinde Smith. From brunch to lunch and dinner options, The Smiths offers all, with the dinner dining accompanied by live jazz and afro music. Must haves on their menu include the prawn tempura and tropical salad. Location: 16 Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos.