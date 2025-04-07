Best Restaurants for Buffet Under 30k in Lagos

There’s a lovely feeling you get when you walk into a restaurant and are met with a spread of food—from starters to main dishes and even desserts. Even better is knowing you can make one payment and have all those foods to yourself. Who says no to a pigging-out session where you can dine until you’re filled? Not me!

That’s the allure of buffets. For the best experience under a budget, I have compiled a list of restaurants that offer delightful buffet experiences at affordable prices.

1. The Pearl Restaurant, Lagos

Location: 4/5, Sheraton Opebi-Link Road Ikeja, Lagos. Contact: +2347041092273

Pearl Restaurant Lagos delivers fine dining on the rooftop of The Colossus Lagos. The ambience and service are exceptional. Breakfast options, salads, lite bites, soups, platters, sandwiches/wraps/burgers, entrees, pasta, and dessert options are also available. The budget for their meals ranges from ₦12,500 for their rainbow pancake tower to ₦90,000 for their seafood regatta platter. They have a buffet option on Fridays from 7 p.m. for Chinese dishes. This buffet costs ₦25,000.

2. Ofada Heaven

Location: 62 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos. Contact: 08179361063.

Ofada Heaven is a 24-hour Afro-fusion restaurant. Its buffet menu includes Nigerian breakfast options like moi moi, custard, and sardine pie; continental options like waffles, pancakes, oats, and different types of croissants; protein choices; bread/toast; sandwiches; and complimentary drinks (water and flavoured tea). This breakfast buffet costs ₦12,000.

3. Ibis Hotel Lagos

Location: 23 Toyin Street Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

Ibis Hotel Lagos offers a Sunday brunch. This brunch costs ₦25,000 for adults and half the price for children. Children under 12 years old can also swim for free. This is a perfect option for families that want to relax after a week’s stress and create lovely memories together.

4. Tamberma Restaurant and Bar

Tamberma Restaurant and Bar is a cozy family restaurant in VI. They serve Nigerian, Indian, and Chinese dishes. They have dish options from as low as 1,000 for their pastries to 25,000 for their mutton raan. Their Sunday buffet costs ₦25,000 for unlimited food, unlimited cold drinks, and one cold beer for adults, while children aged five to ten have to pay ₦10,000. There is also another with unlimited cocktails and mocktails for ₦35,000. The buffet takes place on Sundays from 12 pm to 4 pm and is accompanied by live music.

Tamberma also has a location on the mainland (6, Obanle Aro Avenue, Off Coker Road, Ilupeju, Lagos). Here, the buffet for adults costs 20,000 and for children, 10,000, for an unlimited buffet with soft drinks, Chapman, and fresh lime soda.

5. Spice Route

Location: 36 Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Spice Route is an 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗯. Their dishes are a tribute to the flavoursome fantasy of the Orient (the countries of Asia, especially Eastern Asian). Their menu ranges from street bites to wraps, platters, curries, vegetarian choices, and rice and noodles, with prices ranging between ₦3,000 and ₦29,000. Their Sunday brunch costs ₦24,000 for adults and ₦12,000 for kids.

6. The Rooftop at Boardroom Apartments

Location: Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Contact: +234 916 000 2440.

Boardroom Apartments is a Boutique Hotel and Short-Stay Apartment complex. Its rooftop restaurant offers dishes from ₦4,200 to as high as ₦50,000 for platters. The Sunday buffet, which is paired with games and karaoke, is a delightful buffet experience. For adults, it costs ₦25,000, while kids pay half the price.

7. Gabriel’s Restaurant at The Royal Residence Hotel

Location: 6 Elsie Femi Pearce Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Contact: 07039566511.

Royal Residences is a hospitality destination for those who cherish exclusivity, serenity, and excellence. Situated at the Royal Residence Hotel, Gabriel's Restaurant is an intimate, high-standard restaurant with International and Nigerian fusion cuisine.