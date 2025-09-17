Pasta is the queen of lazy cooking because it’s quick, comforting, and forgiving. You can almost always make it wonderful, and with the right twist, it can also look like a restaurant-worthy plate without you spending hours in the kitchen. Each dish here takes everyday pantry staples and flips them into something elegant enough for a dinner date or a night in. Plus, we’ve paired each one with the perfect drink and added quick links to shop harder-to-find ingredients, so you can go from ‘what’s for dinner?’ to ‘chef’s kiss’ in no time.

1. Garlic Butter Pasta + Prosecco

Garlic butter pasta is the ultimate proof that simplicity wins. The glossy spaghetti coated in garlic oil and salted butter tastes indulgent, while a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of fresh veggies make it pop. The mix of heat from chilli sauce, fragrance from sesame oil, and freshness from parsley creates a flavour balance that feels far more sophisticated than the effort it takes.

What makes this pasta fancy is the presentation. Toss in bright spring onions and carrots for colour, then serve it in a shallow bowl so the buttery shine catches the light. With a cold glass of Prosecco on the side, you’ve turned basic spaghetti into something you could serve at a dinner party. Ingredients Spaghetti.

Garlic oil

Salted butter

Onions

Garlic and pepper

Spice of your choice

Chilli sauce

Veggies (carrots, spring onions, parsley, etc.)

Sesame oil

Lemon juice.

To pair? Ca'Vescovo Prosecco

Ca'Vescovo Prosecco is a delightful Italian sparkling wine known for its crisp, refreshing bubbles and fruity notes. Ca'Vescovo Prosecco Ca'Vescovo Prosecco ₦16,700 Shop Bottle King

2. Tomato and Mozzarella Pasta + Iced Tea

Tomato and mozzarella pasta delivers that perfect sweet-acidic balance of tomatoes with the creamy pull of mozzarella cheese. The addition of chicken, onions, and a touch of cream makes it richer, while the tomato paste ties everything together for a sauce that clings beautifully to your pasta of choice.

It’s a visually striking dish too: the reds from tomatoes , whites from mozzarella, and greens from spring onions give it a fresh, colourful look that photographs as well as it tastes. Plate it up and you instantly look like you know what you’re doing in the kitchen, even if you only spent 20 minutes on it. Try pairing with a tall glass of iced tea for a refreshing balance to the creamy tomato base. Ingredients 250g pasta of choice

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1/12 cup cooking cream

1 tablespoon butter

2 chicken breasts

1 onion bulb

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup roughly chopped tomatoes and pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning (see link above)

1 seasoning cube

4 cooking spoons cooking oil

Spring onions

Salt to taste

3. Creamy Pasta + White Wine

If pasta had a comfort-food crown, this one would wear it. Creamy pasta is rich, filling, and feels like an indulgence, yet it comes together with minimal effort. The cooking cream gives the sauce its velvety look, while lamb adds a meaty depth that makes it feel like a restaurant dish. Garlic, pepper, and parsley add flavour without complicating the process.

What makes it “lazy girl fancy” is the texture and finish. The cream coats every strand, the lamb adds bite, and the sprinkle of parsley on top makes it look polished. You don’t need more than a glass of chilled white wine alongside to complete the vibe. Ingredients 1 pack of spaghetti

Golden Penny Soya Oil (2tbsp)

Onions 1 bulb (chopped)

Shredded Lamb, 1 cup

Minced Lamb, 1 cup

Garlic (1 clove)

Seasoning (2tsp)

Pepper Mixture (3tbsp)

Pinch of salt

Cooking cream (2 cups)

Parsley If you can’t access fresh parsley, you can also use dried parsley or stock up below.

To pair, Nederburg Chardonnay White Wine

Lazy doesn’t have to mean boring, especially when pasta is involved. These three recipes give you dishes that are easy enough to throw together on a weekday night but polished enough to serve when you want to impress.