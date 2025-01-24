How to keep your onions, garlic, and ginger fresh for months 

If you’ve ever bought onions, garlic, or ginger only to find them sprouting, rotting, or drying out too quickly, then you know how frustrating it can be.

Especially when you need them for cooking and they’ve gone bad.

These three ingredients are common in most kitchens, but if not stored properly, they can spoil faster than expected.

So, how can you keep your onions, garlic, and ginger fresh for months without losing their quality? Let’s get into it.

How to store onions

Onions are best kept in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place. Follow these steps to keep them fresh:

1. Use a mesh bag or basket

Avoid plastic bags because they trap moisture, which makes onions rot faster. Instead, store them in a mesh bag, paper bag, or an open basket where air can circulate.

2. Keep them in a dark, cool place

A pantry, cupboard, or any dark and cool spot (around 10-15°C) is ideal. Avoid storing onions near potatoes because potatoes release moisture, making onions spoil quickly.

3. Store cut onions in the fridge

If you’ve already sliced or chopped an onion, store it in an airtight container in the fridge, and make sure to use it within 7 days to prevent it from absorbing other food smells.

How to store garlic

Garlic lasts longer than onions, but only if stored correctly. Here’s how to keep it fresh:

1. Keep it in a dry, cool place

Like onions, garlic should be kept in a dry, cool, and well-ventilated place. A mesh bag, a paper bag, or a basket works best.

2. Never store whole garlic in the fridge

Refrigerating whole garlic can cause it to sprout quickly, making it taste bitter.

3. Store peeled or chopped garlic properly

If you’ve peeled garlic cloves, store them in an airtight container in the fridge and use them within two weeks. Minced garlic can also be stored in olive oil in the fridge for up to a month.

How to store ginger

Ginger can dry out or become mouldy if not stored properly. Here’s how to keep it fresh for months:

1. Store whole ginger in the fridge

Place unpeeled ginger in a ziplock bag and store it in the fridge. This keeps it fresh for 3-4 weeks.

2. Freeze ginger for long-term storage

To store ginger for months, freeze it. Simply place unpeeled ginger in a freezer bag and freeze it whole. When needed, grate it straight from the freezer. No need to thaw.

3. Store peeled ginger in the fridge

If you’ve already peeled ginger, store it in a jar with water and change the water every few days.

This method keeps ginger fresh for up to a month.

With these simple storage tips, you can keep your onions, garlic, and ginger fresh for months! No more wasting money on spoiled ingredients. Just remember to store them in the right place, with the right conditions, and they’ll stay fresh.