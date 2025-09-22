Pulse picks logo

The Best Frozen Foods to Keep for Stress-Free Meals

Make busy weeks easier! Discover the best frozen foods to stock up on for quick, tasty, and stress-free meals.
Gloria Adesanya
By Gloria Adesanya Sep 22, 2025

If you live in Nigeria, you already know how unpredictable and hectic life can be. Between endless traffic jams, long work hours, late-night calls with boo, and the constant juggle of family responsibilities, it’s easy for cooking to fall to the bottom of the to-do list. 

Eating out every day may seem like the easy way out, but it can get expensive and often unhealthy. On the other hand, cooking fresh meals from scratch daily isn’t realistic for everyone.

That’s where frozen foods come in. Stocking up on frozen foods saves you time and stress from constant market errands and meal prep from scratch, and money because buying in bulk is usually cheaper. From frozen chicken to mixed vegetables and ready-to-fry yam chips, these time-saving staples can make all the difference in your kitchen. 

1. Frozen Chicken & Turkey

Chicken and turkey defrost quickly and can be used in a variety of dishes, including jollof rice, stews, and soups, or grilled. 

  • Frozen Turkey

Frozen Turkey
Photo: Frozen Turkey

Frozen Turkey
₦11,000
Buy Now

  • Chicken Drumsticks

Chicken Drumsticks
₦17,250
Photo: Chicken Drumsticks

Chicken Drumsticks
₦17,250
Buy Now

2. Frozen Fish & Seafood

From Titus mackerel to prawns and croaker, frozen fish is necessary for soups, sauces, and grills. They are nutritious and healthier alternatives to red meat.

  • Frozen Croaker Fish

Frozen Croaker Fish
₦12,500
Photo: Frozen Croaker Fish

Frozen Croaker Fish
₦12,500
Buy Now

  • Frozen Hake Fish

Frozen Hake Fish
₦9,750
Photo: Frozen Hake Fish

Frozen Hake Fish
₦9,750
Buy Now

  • Frozen Titus Fish

Frozen Titus Fish
₦18,250
Photo: Frozen Titus Fish

Frozen Titus Fish
₦18,250
Buy Now

3. Frozen Beef & Goat Meat

Buying already cut and frozen beef cuts down on the prep work and minimizes the mess. And if you're ever in the mood for something with a kick, or maybe you're planning for a get-together, goat meat is absolutely fantastic. It's great for a spicy pepper soup, and it really shines in jollof rice.

  • Frozen Cubed Boneless Beef (1 kg)

Frozen Cubed Boneless Beef (1 kg)
₦12,000
Photo: Frozen Cubed Boneless Beef (1 kg)

Frozen Cubed Boneless Beef (1 kg)
₦12,000
Buy Now

  • Frozen Goat Meat (500g)

Frozen Goat Meat (500g)
₦7,875
Photo: Frozen Goat Meat (500g)

Frozen Goat Meat (500g)
₦7,875
Buy Now

4. Frozen Vegetables 

Vegetables are usually the most time-consuming part of meal prep. Frozen veggies cut out the stress of washing and chopping, or dicing.

  • McCain Mixed Vegetables 500 g

These mixed veggies are Perfect for fried rice, stir-fries, and quick sauces. They make the whole process faster and smoother. 

McCain Mixed Vegetables 500 g
₦9,060
Photo: McCain Mixed Vegetables 500 g

McCain Mixed Vegetables 500 g
₦9,060
Buy Now

  • Spinach

Spinach
Photo: Spinach

Spinach
₦1,500
Buy Now

  • Sympli African Yam Cubes 500 g

Sympli African Yam Cubes 500 g
₦2,725
Photo: Sympli African Yam Cubes 500 g

Sympli African Yam Cubes 500 g
₦2,725
Buy Now

5. Frozen Yam Chips, potato chips & Plantain

Ready-to-fry yam fries and plantains are perfect for quick breakfasts or dinners. You no longer have to worry about scratching your skin after slicing and washing yam or the endless hours spent cutting plantain.

  • Golden Phoenix French Fries 2.5 kg

Golden Phoenix French Fries 2.5 kg
₦18,460
Photo: Golden Phoenix French Fries 2.5 kg

Golden Phoenix French Fries 2.5 kg
₦18,460
Buy Now

  • Sympli African Plantain Chips 500 g

Sympli African Plantain Chips 500 g
₦11,530
Photo: Sympli African Plantain Chips 500 g

Sympli African Plantain Chips 500 g
₦11,530
Buy Now

6. Frozen Convenience Meals and Snacks

Some days, even cooking from scratch feels impossible. That’s when frozen convenience foods come to the rescue.

  • Zartech Chicken Hot Dog Sausage 450 g x12

Zartech Chicken Hot Dog Sausage 450 g x12
₦2,665
Photo: Zartech Chicken Hot Dog Sausage 450 g x12

Zartech Chicken Hot Dog Sausage 450 g x12
₦2,665
Buy Now

  • Frozen Samosa & Spring Roll

These fresh and frozen samosas and spring rolls take the task of mixing dough and cleaning from your hands. All you have to do is defrost and fry. 

Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop BenchristineChops.

  • Frozen Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 465 ml.

Frozen Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 465 ml.
₦13,750
Photo: Frozen Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 465 ml.

Frozen Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 465 ml.
₦13,750
Buy Now

How to Preserve Frozen Foods

Many people believe frozen foods lose nutrients or spoil quickly. With the right storage, frozen foods can stay fresh, safe, and nutritious for weeks. Here’s how:

  1. Use airtight containers or freezer bags, such as Ziplock, to prevent freezer burn and keep food fresh.

  • Ziploc Easy Open Tabs Storage Bags Quart x54

Ziploc Easy Open Tabs Storage Bags Quart x54
₦4,980
Photo: Ziploc Easy Open Tabs Storage Bags Quart x54

Ziploc Easy Open Tabs Storage Bags Quart x54
₦4,980
Buy Now

  1. If you buy in bulk from Shoprite or Market Square, divide chicken, beef, or fish into smaller packs—you’ll only defrost what you need.

  2. Maintain a steady temperature. Reliable freezers, such as Midea or Hisense chest freezers, get that done effortlessly.

  • Midea 150 Litres Chest Freezer | HS-186 Silver

Midea 150 Litres Chest Freezer | HS-186 Silver
Photo: Midea 150 Litres Chest Freezer | HS-186 Silver

Midea 150 Litres Chest Freezer | HS-186 Silver
₦300,000 ₦355,800 15.68%
You save ₦55,800
Buy Now

Busy weeks don’t have to mean unhealthy meals or blowing your budget on takeout. With the right frozen foods, you can put together quick, tasty, and nutritious meals in minutes. From proteins like chicken, fish, and beef to veggies, yam chips, and even convenience foods like sausages, your freezer can be your best friend.

So, the next time you’re at Mile 12, Ebeano, or just browsing online, stock up on these frozen staples. When life gets overwhelming, your future self will thank you for having a freezer full of options.

