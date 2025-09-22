If you live in Nigeria, you already know how unpredictable and hectic life can be. Between endless traffic jams, long work hours, late-night calls with boo, and the constant juggle of family responsibilities, it’s easy for cooking to fall to the bottom of the to-do list.
Eating out every day may seem like the easy way out, but it can get expensive and often unhealthy. On the other hand, cooking fresh meals from scratch daily isn’t realistic for everyone.
That’s where frozen foods come in. Stocking up on frozen foods saves you time and stress from constant market errands and meal prep from scratch, and money because buying in bulk is usually cheaper. From frozen chicken to mixed vegetables and ready-to-fry yam chips, these time-saving staples can make all the difference in your kitchen.
1. Frozen Chicken & Turkey
Chicken and turkey defrost quickly and can be used in a variety of dishes, including jollof rice, stews, and soups, or grilled.
Frozen Turkey
Chicken Drumsticks
2. Frozen Fish & Seafood
From Titus mackerel to prawns and croaker, frozen fish is necessary for soups, sauces, and grills. They are nutritious and healthier alternatives to red meat.
Frozen Croaker Fish
Frozen Hake Fish
Frozen Titus Fish
3. Frozen Beef & Goat Meat
Buying already cut and frozen beef cuts down on the prep work and minimizes the mess. And if you're ever in the mood for something with a kick, or maybe you're planning for a get-together, goat meat is absolutely fantastic. It's great for a spicy pepper soup, and it really shines in jollof rice.
Frozen Cubed Boneless Beef (1 kg)
Frozen Goat Meat (500g)
4. Frozen Vegetables
Vegetables are usually the most time-consuming part of meal prep. Frozen veggies cut out the stress of washing and chopping, or dicing.
McCain Mixed Vegetables 500 g
These mixed veggies are Perfect for fried rice, stir-fries, and quick sauces. They make the whole process faster and smoother.
Spinach
Sympli African Yam Cubes 500 g
5. Frozen Yam Chips, potato chips & Plantain
Ready-to-fry yam fries and plantains are perfect for quick breakfasts or dinners. You no longer have to worry about scratching your skin after slicing and washing yam or the endless hours spent cutting plantain.
Golden Phoenix French Fries 2.5 kg
Sympli African Plantain Chips 500 g
6. Frozen Convenience Meals and Snacks
Some days, even cooking from scratch feels impossible. That’s when frozen convenience foods come to the rescue.
Zartech Chicken Hot Dog Sausage 450 g x12
Frozen Samosa & Spring Roll
These fresh and frozen samosas and spring rolls take the task of mixing dough and cleaning from your hands. All you have to do is defrost and fry.
Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop BenchristineChops.
Frozen Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 465 ml.
How to Preserve Frozen Foods
Many people believe frozen foods lose nutrients or spoil quickly. With the right storage, frozen foods can stay fresh, safe, and nutritious for weeks. Here’s how:
Use airtight containers or freezer bags, such as Ziplock, to prevent freezer burn and keep food fresh.
Ziploc Easy Open Tabs Storage Bags Quart x54
If you buy in bulk from Shoprite or Market Square, divide chicken, beef, or fish into smaller packs—you’ll only defrost what you need.
Maintain a steady temperature. Reliable freezers, such as Midea or Hisense chest freezers, get that done effortlessly.
Midea 150 Litres Chest Freezer | HS-186 Silver
Busy weeks don’t have to mean unhealthy meals or blowing your budget on takeout. With the right frozen foods, you can put together quick, tasty, and nutritious meals in minutes. From proteins like chicken, fish, and beef to veggies, yam chips, and even convenience foods like sausages, your freezer can be your best friend.
So, the next time you’re at Mile 12, Ebeano, or just browsing online, stock up on these frozen staples. When life gets overwhelming, your future self will thank you for having a freezer full of options.