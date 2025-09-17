Shopping for kids’ furniture in Lagos is a balancing act. On one hand, you want something safe, cute, and durable enough to last you a few years while handling the chaos of everyday life. On the other hand, many big-name stores sell furniture that seems priced for another country entirely. The truth is, the cheapest option is often to go with the local carpenter route. Show them a picture of the piece you want, supervise the work from scratch, and you’ll likely get a custom chest drawer or mini bed at half the price of what’s online. However, you need the time, patience, and a bit of trust in their craftsmanship. If that feels like too much stress, or you want something ready-made, you still have options. Here are four places to find kids’ furniture without breaking the bank. Read Also: The Best Baby Carriers for Breastfeeding On the Go

1. Mumz Central

18 Bola Street, Anthony Village, Lagos Mumz Central is a practical first stop for parents who don’t want to overthink things . Their selection isn’t massive, but it covers the essentials like chest drawers, study tables, step stools, and feeding high chairs. Prices here stay within a reasonable range, meaning you won’t feel guilty if your child outgrows a chair in two years. The appeal of Mumz Central is convenience. Everything you’ll need for a functional kids’ room is available in one place, and the quality holds up for daily use. Imagine it as a reliable middle ground between pricey import stores and carpenters who might deliver something different from what you asked for. It’s a good option for parents looking for everyday pieces at fair prices. Check out this cute table for side lessons and assignments:

Also, if your kids aren’t tall enough yet to grab things from shelves or brush their teeth in the sink, this stepping stool could save you the trouble:

Top 60 Furnishings

02 Plaza, 8 Hakeem Dickson Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Top 60 Furnishings is for parents who want a little more variety but don’t want to pay luxury-brand prices. They stock cribs, kid-sized dining sets, bed frames , and drawers —items that usually scare parents because of their cost. The prices here are actually sane, and the designs are good enough to blend into a modern Lagos home. One thing to note: Top 60 isn’t a strictly kids-only store, but their children’s range is one of the better options in Lekki. You’ll leave with something both functional and attractive without feeling like you’ve emptied your wallet. Check out this cot that comes with a drawer:

3. IKEA Official Retailer in Lagos

35a Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Yes, IKEA is in Lagos, but it isn’t very easy. On paper, the Swedish brand is known for affordable furniture. In reality, once shipping and local pricing enter the equation, affordable becomes relative. That said, the IKEA official retailer does stock a solid selection of kids’ pieces: high chairs, storage crates, hanging organisers, and mini tables. If you’re after durability and design, this is where IKEA still shines. The pieces are simple, functional, and long-lasting. But if your budget is tight, you’ll need to pick carefully. Some items may feel unreasonably priced compared to what you’d expect abroad. Regardless, it will suit parents who value design and brand reliability over the most affordable option.

This changing table on IKEA costs ₦363,888.

This shelf, which could be placed at the Children’s desk unit for more space, goes for ₦109,440.

4. Baby Store Nigeria

3 Yesufu Sanusi Street, Off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos (also on Instagram) Baby Store Nigeria is a mix between a boutique and an essentials hub. They carry a broad range of baby products, including essentials and furniture like high chairs, alongside all the extras you’ll need for early parenting . Read Also: Where Do You Take Your Kid When You Have a 9–5? These Daycares Their edge is accessibility; you can browse their Instagram to see what’s available before making a trip. Prices are generally fair, though they may lean slightly higher on certain items compared to smaller independent stores. Still, the convenience of a ready-to-go selection saves time, which is valuable for new parents. Check out this baby feeding high chair:

Visit their Instagram

Price: ₦125,000