Juggling childcare with early meetings, long commutes, and Lagos traffic can be challenging. Parents need more than just a place to “drop the kids.” They need peace of mind, flexibility, and the kind of care that supports their child’s development while they’re at work. Luckily, a few standout daycare centres in Lagos are offering just that: thoughtful curricula, flexible hours, and engaging daily activities that support early childhood development . We’ve rounded up five top-rated daycare centres in Ikeja and VI that busy parents are loving, based on services, reviews, and overall value.

1. The Baby Lounge, Victoria Island

📍 - 32 Balarabe Musa Crescent, VI



The Baby Lounge is a full childcare ecosystem. They offer a range of activities, including weekend care, in-home minding, pop-up crèches at events, and Crèche-in-the-Mall. This centre was built with working parents in mind. The Victoria Island branch stands out for its extensive list of childcare options and creative offerings like Tales by Grandma, The Virtual Childminder, and Movie & Playdates. Also, if you need full-time weekday care or temporary help at a wedding or hotel, they have a solution.

Beyond the flexible care, parents rave about the warm staff, personalised attention, and visible improvements in their babies' development . One parent noted that her child started sitting and making sounds within a week. Another said over time, The Baby Lounge became her daughter’s second home, and a place where the staff kept improving and made her feel truly supported. It’s open Mon - Fri from 7 am - 7 pm and weekends from 8 AM - 6 PM (pre-booking required) Visit their website .

2. Twinkly Tots, Ikeja

8B Sule Abuka Crescent, Opebi, Ikeja

Twinkly Tots combines professional childcare with the warmth of home. This daycare keeps a low teacher-to-child ratio, meaning your baby gets individual care in a clean, safe, and structured environment. The school’s shoeless policy, spotless floors, and sanitised toys show their commitment to hygiene.

Their curriculum centres around learning through play, music, stories, and language, and they keep parents in the loop with the Lillio parent app, which is complete with photos, videos, and real-time updates. Parents praise the no-screen-time policy , the openness of the staff, and how well their kids settle in. Both the founder and caregivers are genuinely involved in creating a stimulating, supportive environment. It’s open Mon-Fri from 7 AM - 6 PM Visit their website.

3. Sabel Angels Nest, Ikeja

33 Akin Osiyemi Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos Sabel Angels Nest offers a warm, home-like setting focused on respect, safety, and creativity. Their approach to childcare goes beyond supervision and is more about nurturing confident, respectful children through fun learning experiences. The school places a strong emphasis on health and safety, with secure facilities, consistent routines, and attentive staff. There’s a strong sense of structure, but not at the expense of play and self-expression.

Parents describe it as “a home away from home,” with excellent caregivers, safe facilities, and plenty of toys and activities to keep little ones engaged. The use of CCTV adds another layer of peace of mind for working parents. It’s open Mon - Fri from 7:30 AM - 6 PM Visit their website.

4. Babyville, Victoria Island

55H Adebisi Omotola Close, Off Samuel Adedoyin Street, VI Babyville stands out for its multilingual curriculum. Kids are introduced to Spanish, French, and Mandarin from an early age. The approach is rooted in research-based methodologies that encourage kids to explore, question, and grow. Beyond language, Babyville focuses on developing social-emotional intelligence and hands-on learning. Long-standing staff members, some with 15+ years of experience, create a sense of continuity and deep trust.

One parent shared that Babyville was a true partner in raising her two sons, giving her peace of mind for over a decade while she and her husband focused on their careers. That says it all. It’s open Mon-Fri from 7 AM - 6 PM Visit their website.

5. The RiverBank School Crèche, Victoria Island

2 COD Road, RCCG City of David, Oniru, VI Tucked inside the RiverBank School, this crèche offers a cosy, family-owned feel with large, airy classrooms and dedicated nursery staff. Their key-carer system ensures continuity in care, so your child isn’t passed around but nurtured by someone who knows them. They also offer extended hours, which is ideal for parents navigating overtime or Lagos traffic. The environment is clean, well-organised, and designed to help kids thrive at every stage.

Parents appreciate the one-on-one updates and personal attention to their child’s needs, as well as the wholesome, calm setting that lets kids settle in comfortably. If you need extended hours and a consistent caregiver your child can bond with, this is it. It is open Mon-Fri: 7:30 am - 6:30 pm (Extended hours available) Visit their website .