7 Kayali Perfume Dupes You Absolutely Need To Get Your Hands On

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or fragrance TikTok (aka # PerfumeTok ), chances are you’ve come across Kayali perfumes. Founded by Mona Kattan (yes, beauty royalty herself), Kayali has quickly become that girl in the fragrance world. The bottles are gorgeous, the scents are addictive, and their TikTok-famous Vanilla 28 perfume? Whew. It’s basically the perfume equivalent of a cosy, warm hug you’ll never want to get out of.

But the thing is that, as much as Kayali has made a name for itself in the fragrance world, these perfumes are not cheap. Depending on where you’re buying from in Nigeria, a bottle of Vanilla 28 can set you back anywhere between ₦145,000 to ₦300,000. That’s definitely above minimum wage and about what these women spend on skincare .

Luckily, the dupe game is strong, and some genuinely incredible alternatives exist. And I mean perfumes that smell ridiculously close to Kayali favourites. Let’s get into them.

1. Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 - Khair Pistachio by Paris Corner

Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 is sweet, nutty, and creamy. It smells like pistachio ice cream, but for grown-ups (if that makes sense). Lattafa Affection and Khair Pistachio are beautiful alternatives if you love that ice cream goodness vibe.

Lattafa Affection smells like pistachio ice cream topped with hazelnuts, blackcurrants and creamy tonka. So you’ll be getting some warmth from the tonka, and a bit of a clean laundry type of scent. This fragrance doesn’t feel like you’re overdoing it and isn’t cloying. It’s honestly so addictive. Price: $23.62. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Khair Pistachio leans slightly fruitier with raspberry, peach, and pear peeking through, but the whipped cream and cotton candy base keeps it playful and dessert-like. Price: $33. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Kayali Vanilla 28 - Zara Supreme Vanilla

Vanilla 28 is warm, boozy, sugary vanilla heaven. It’s sophisticated but still soft and sensual. Zara Supreme Vanilla is its affordable twin sister. It is very vanilla-forward with that same warm, cashmere dry down. It even has that soft, smoky vibe Vanilla 28 lovers adore.

The only downside is that some people pick up an “inky” note in Zara’s version, especially in the opening, but it dries down to a gorgeous creamy vanilla. Price: $28.85. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Kayali Vanilla 28 - Ari by Ariana Grande

This might sound surprising, but Ari by Ariana Grande captures the playful, marshmallow-sweet side of Vanilla 28. It smells like pear and raspberry and has a whipped vanilla base. It’s not a dead-on dupe, but this is it if you want that soft, girly sweetness without the price tag.

It comes in a blush pink bottle with pom-poms, which will look great on your vanity. It’s very pretty and feminine, and the marshmallow dry-down is nostalgic. Price: $60. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Kayali Eden Juicy Apple 01 - Lattafa Bade’e Al Oud Sublime

This is easily one of the best-known Kayali dupes out there. Eden Juicy Apple is like a sparkling apple cocktail with berries and florals.

Bade’e Al Oud Sublime by Lattafa smells so similar because it is fruity and fizzy (almost like a soda), with that juicy apple and lychee note at the top. Some even say it lasts longer than the original! It’s a bright, flirty, fruity scent for daytime and casual wear. Price: ₦39,500. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less .

5. Kayali Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar - Khair Confection

Kayali’s Candy Rock Sugar is pure sweet girl energy with notes of whipped cream, marshmallow, vanilla and fruit. But Khair Confection nails that playful vibe with juicy pear, whipped cream, and a soft vanilla-sandalwood base. It’s sweet but airy, never too heavy. It smells like summer picnics, beach days, and laughter and is affordable too. Price: ₦30,000. Where To Buy: Shop Ella’s Century .

6. Kayali Eden Sparkling Lychee - Khair Fusion

If Sparkling Lychee is pink Starbursts in a bottle, Khair Fusion is the full-on candy shop. Lychee, apple, blackcurrant, and vanilla combine to create a sweet, fruity, slightly fizzy scent that’s impossible to dislike. It’s a fragrance perfect for girly girls who love ultra-sweet, youthful fragrances.

You can also gift it to your Gen Alpha teenage niece as it makes a great present for teenage girls. It’s a sweet, girly and playful perfume. Price: ₦27,000. Where To Buy: Shop 24/7 Fragrances .

7. Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 - Lattafa Khamrah

Kayali’s Sweet Diamond is all about spicy rose, pink pepper and saffron wrapped in creamy sweetness. While Lattafa Khamrah has that same spicy-sweet DNA with cinnamon, rose, and vanilla magic notes. It’s bold, glamorous and a little mysterious. I won’t stop preaching about how good Khamrah is as a perfume. It is too good.

Lattafa somehow found the balance of creating a complex unisex fragrance that is not too sweet, but also not too woody. Strangely, it reminds me of stepping into the lobby of a 5-star hotel. Price: ₦43,500. Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation .

Not all of us can splurge on Kayali perfumes every other month. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get alternative perfume dupes that will give you similar results and have you smelling expensive, and absolutely delicious. These dupes are affordable, easy to find in Nigeria (hello Jumia and Instagram perfume vendors), and sometimes even longer-lasting than the originals.