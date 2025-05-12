NPA under scrutiny as watchdog questions multi-billion-naira projects

A civic advocacy group, the Movement For Democracy (MFD), has urged the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to provide greater transparency regarding its financial and procurement processes, particularly regarding recent high-value infrastructure projects.

The call comes after the NPA dismissed media reports alleging financial improprieties in its operations, labelling the claims as "spurious and lacking credibility."

The agency maintained that all contracts and expenditures were executed in line with the Procurement Act of 2007, under the oversight of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the National Assembly.

However, the MFD argues that the NPA’s rebuttal was insufficient and failed to address key public concerns.

“We find its rebuttal to be evasive, lacking in transparency, and disturbingly dismissive of serious allegations that touch on public accountability, fiscal discipline, and institutional integrity,” said Osaze Samuel, National Coordinator of the MFD.

The group is particularly concerned about emergency procurement procedures used for projects such as the dredging of the Warri Escravos Channel.

Accountability concerns against NPA

It questioned whether a supplementary budget was created and formally approved by the relevant financial authorities, and whether the project was presented to the Federal Executive Council for review.

“Why did the NPA opt for a restricted emergency procurement process, instead of a competitive open tender, which is a clear violation of Sections 24–27 of the Public Procurement Act?” the MFD queried.

While supporting infrastructural development in the maritime sector, Samuel emphasised that “public confidence can only be maintained through open engagement, independent verification, and a demonstrable commitment to accountability.”