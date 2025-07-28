How to Buy Phones and Pay in Installments in Nigeria

Not everyone has ₦300,000 or ₦500,000 lying around to buy a brand-new phone. With the rising prices of phones in Nigeria, saving up to buy one in full can take months. That’s why more people now prefer to buy phones and pay in installments. Instead of spending all your money at once, you pay a portion now, then spread the rest over a few months, just like paying for a new phone with instalments. In this guide, you’ll learn exactly how to buy phones on instalment in Nigeria, what you need, which trusted platforms offer this option, and how to avoid falling into the hands of scammers pretending to sell phones on credit.

How Phone Installment Payment Works in Nigeria

Here’s how phone financing in Nigeria generally works: Pick the phone you want: Most platforms offer brands like Tecno, Infinix, iPhone, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Choose a payment plan: This can range from 3 to 12 months. Make a down payment: Usually 20–30% of the phone’s total cost. Pay the rest monthly or weekly: Either through app reminders, bank transfers, or direct debit. For example, if you want to buy a Samsung Galaxy S2 5 for ₦500,000, you may pay ₦100,000 upfront and then ₦17,500 monthly for 10 months. No need to empty your bank account all at once.

5 Trusted Platforms Where You Can Buy Phones and Pay Later in Nigeria

If you’re wondering where to buy phones and pay later in Nigeria, these five reliable platforms are known to work for many Nigerians.

1. EasyBuy

EasyBuy is one of the most common ways people buy phones on credit in Nigeria. It works mostly in physical stores. After selecting a phone, you’ll be asked to download the EasyBuy app and register. You need your BVN, a valid ID, and a minimum deposit of 30% of the phone’s cost to qualify. Approval is fast, usually under 10 minutes. Once approved, you’ll leave with your phone and repay the balance over 3–6 months. It’s a great option if you prefer a face-to-face process and want your phone immediately, but note that EasyBuy charges interest, usually between 15% and 20%.

2. CDcare

CDcare lets you buy phones in Nigeria and pay monthly or weekly; the best part is that no interest is added to the price. You pick a product, make a part payment, and continue paying gradually through the CDcare app. You don’t need to submit your BVN or credit report. You also don’t need a guarantor. However, the phone will only be delivered once you’ve completed a portion of the payment, usually 50% or more. It’s a good option if you want to avoid interest charges and can wait a bit before receiving the phone.

3. Spredda

Spredda is an online gadget store that lets you buy phones and pay in instalments using PayQart or CredPal. After placing your order, you’ll be redirected to one of their partner financing providers to complete your instalment setup. To qualify, you’ll need to upload your bank statement, valid ID, and proof of income, either a salary slip or a business document. Once approved, your phone will be delivered to your address anywhere in Nigeria. Spredda is ideal for working-class people who prefer online shopping and flexible monthly payments.

4. Carbon Zero

Carbon Zero is a smart option for those who want to buy premium phones on installments in Nigeria. If you qualify, you can buy from selected merchants and pay over 3–6 months without interest. To get approved, you must have a strong credit profile, BVN, and proof of income. If you meet the requirements, you’ll get your phone immediately and repay gradually. Carbon Zero works best for salary earners or people with a steady source of income who want iPhones or high-end Samsung devices.

5. Slot (with PayQart or CredPal)

Slot is a trusted name in electronics across Nigeria. You can walk into any Slot store or visit their website to buy a phone, then pay later using PayQart or CredPal . You’ll need to provide a valid ID, a recent bank statement, and proof of income, such as a salary slip. After approval, you take the phone and begin paying in instalments. Interest rates may vary depending on the provider. This option is ideal for those who want to buy from a well-known store and spread their payments over time.

What You Need Before Applying for a Phone Installment

To buy a phone on installment in Nigeria, you’ll need the following: A valid ID card (such as NIN, Voter’s Card or Driver’s Licence)

Your BVN for identity verification

A recent bank statement (usually 3–6 months)

A passport photo

A salary slip or business proof, depending on the platform

In some cases, a guarantor may be required Having these ready will make the process quicker and help you get approved without stress.

How to Avoid Scams When Paying for Phones on Installment

Scammers know many people want to buy phones and pay in installments, so they set up fake pages pretending to offer this service. To stay safe: Only use platforms like EasyBuy, CDcare, Spredda, Carbon Zero, or Slot.

Don’t send money to individuals on WhatsApp or Instagram who ask you to “register” or “reserve” phones.

Always read terms and conditions and confirm that there’s a clear return/refund policy.

Watch out for sellers who rush you or offer deals that sound too good to be true. It’s better to be patient and safe than to lose your money.