How Much Sugar is in Popular Nigerian Soft Drinks?

You’ve probably heard several people around you swear off soft drinks, and maybe you’ve brushed it off as just another health trend. But it’s not just noise. That cold bottle of malt or soft drink might be doing more than just cooling you down; it could be increasing your sugar levels faster than you think.

A report by Punch states that Nigeria ranks among the top consumers of sugary drinks in Africa. With options like Bigi Cola, Sprite , LaCasera, and Malta Guinness easily available and affordable, it’s easy to lose track of just how much sugar you’re consuming per bottle.



We’ve broken it down in a simple table so you can see exactly what’s inside that drink you’re sipping.

What Too Much Sugar Can Do to Your Body

Sugar isn’t evil, but in excess, it’s not your friend. According to the World Health Organisation , adults should limit their daily free sugar intake to below 25 grams (approximately 6 teaspoons) to stay on the safer side of health.

Free sugars refer to monosaccharides (such as glucose and fructose) and disaccharides (such as sucrose, or table sugar) that are added to foods and drinks by manufacturers. This does not include the sugars in fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as the sugars naturally present in milk, because there is no reported evidence of negative effects when consumed. Here’s what happens when you overdo your free sugar intake: Weight Gain: Consuming extra sugar means extra calories, which often lead to fat buildup, especially around the belly.

Higher Risk of Type 2 Diabetes: Too much sugar can wear down your body’s ability to manage insulin over time.

Tooth Decay: Sugar feeds bacteria in your mouth, leading to cavities and gum issues.

Malt drinks like Malta Guinness and Maltina often contain as much sugar as regular soft drinks, sometimes more. And fruit juices aren’t always the better option; 5 Alive Pulpy packs almost 90 grams of sugar in one bottle.

Healthier Nigerian Drink Alternatives (That Still Hit the Spot)

Cutting back on sugar doesn’t mean your taste buds have to suffer. You can still enjoy refreshing drinks that won’t push your sugar intake over the edge. These healthier alternatives give you flavour, hydration, and even extra nutrients, without the sugar overload.

1. Zobo (Unsweetened)

This local hibiscus-based drink is packed with antioxidants and has a naturally sharp and slightly sweet flavour. It’s also caffeine-free and can help cool you down, just like soft drinks. Just be sure to get the unsweetened kind, as some street versions come loaded with sugar. You can get Exotica Plain Unsweetened Zobo on Supermart.ng .

Price: ₦990.

Other flavours, such as coconut and banana, are also available for the same price.

2. Chivita 100% Orange Juice

Chivita 100% Orange Juice

Not all fruit drinks are created equal. Unlike sugary “fruit-flavoured” drinks, this one contains no added sugar; just juice from real oranges. It’s a good option when you’re craving something sweet but want to keep things natural. Where to Buy: Shop The Drink Shop .

Price: ₦3, 000

3. Flavoured Water

Lawi Flavoured Water

Hydrating and light, flavoured water can give you a nice taste without the sugar spike. You can make your own at home with lemon, cucumber, or try bottled options that are clearly labelled “no added sugar.” A single pack of 12 bottles cost ₦ 4,200.

4. Unsweetened Yoghurt Drinks

They’re creamy, refreshing, and great for digestion. These drinks are perfect when you want something filling. They also make for a good breakfast or midday snack. Get your unsweetened yoghurt from FarmFresh Direct .

Price: ₦3,025

5. Kunu (Traditional Drink)

Tiger Nut

When made right, it’s a natural and fibre-rich alternative. Check with your vendor for sugar content or make your own. Buy flavour-rich Kunu from Tigernuts Republic . Options vary between Gyada (groundnut), Shinkafa (rice), and Zaki (millet).

Price: ₦2000

Tips to Cut Down on Sugar Without Missing Out

Let’s be honest; quitting soft drinks completely is tough. But small changes can make a big difference: Check the Label: Always scan the nutrition info. If sugar is one of the first three ingredients, it’s probably too much.

Dilute Your Drink: Add ice or water to your soda to reduce your sugar hit per sip.

Watch Your Serving Size: Sharing a drink or buying the smaller bottle can help limit your intake.