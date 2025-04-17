Honey vs. Sugar: Which One Is Healthier for Daily Use?

When it comes to sweetening food, beverages, or baked goods, the decision usually comes down to two favourite choices: honey and sugar. Both bring sweetness to your diet, but the million-dollar question is—what is healthier for everyday use? This question has raised debates among health fanatics, bakers, and nutritionists.

We spoke with a professional nutritionist to clarify things. This article discusses some of the main points, dispels some myths, and helps you make better decisions about your daily diet.

Getting to Know the Basics: What's the Difference?

At first glance, honey seems to have the advantage of its texture and "natural" reputation, but the truth is a bit more complex. According to the nutritionist Ademiju , “Honey contains trace amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while sugar is virtually nutrient-free. However, it is not significant enough to make much difference to your health unless consumed in excess”, and at that point, you’d likely exceed recommended sugar intake. Sugar, by contrast, is entirely pure sucrose and is most often refined from sugarcane or sugar beets. It's extremely highly refined and possesses no other nutritional content.

How the Body Processes Honey and Sugar

Contrary to common belief, your body doesn't process honey and sugar differently. Both are added sugars, and both are metabolised equally. When eaten, your body takes what it needs for fuel and stores the rest as fat. According to the nutritionist:

There's a general belief that honey spikes your blood sugar less dramatically, but both increase your blood sugar level at more or less the same rate.

Nutritional Breakdown: Is Honey More Natural?

Honey is indeed less processed than table sugar. Bees produce honey naturally, and minimal processing needs to be done before it's sold and packaged. Sugar, however, is refined numerous times. Yet, even though honey has a more 'natural' origin, honey and sugar are termed added sugars in nutrition recommendations. According to the nutritionist,

The term 'natural' can be confusing. Even honey is added sugar when used in food.

Does Honey Have Health Benefits?

Honey is not all bad. It does have some positive properties. It has mild antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It's widely used to cure sore throats and coughs, particularly in children. But the nutritionist cautioned that such advantages should not be overplayed. In her own words,

Yes, honey may soothe a cough or an inflamed throat, but it is not nutrient-dense enough to significantly improve digestion or immunity.

Weight Gain and Sugar Intake: Which Is Worse?

Sugar and honey impact weight gain in the same way if consumed excessively. Being calorie-dense and metabolised similarly, they also lead to fat deposition and weight gain if consumed without moderation. So, while honey seems healthier, it is no excuse to indulge. "You still have to treat it like any other added sugar," the nutritionist claimed.

How They Affect Oral Health

Sugar and honey pose similar risks to your teeth. Consuming frequently, especially without proper dental hygiene, can lead to tooth decay and cavities. The bacteria in your mouth feed on sugars, regardless of the source, and release acids that erode enamel. So, whether you stir honey into your tea or sprinkle sugar on your cereal, both can damage your teeth over time.

When Should You Choose Honey Over Sugar?

The answer to this question comes from your individual taste, cooking method, and texture preference. Honey has a distinct flavour that can be added to a specific dish, whereas sugar provides a more neutral sweetness. Honey is fantastic for drizzling over pancakes or yogurt; it adds taste to salad dressings and marinades and is perfect for sweetening herbal teas. As opposed to sugar, which is suitable for baking recipes that require structure (like cakes or cookies), whipped cream or meringues, and anywhere else where a light, reliable sweetness is desired Remember that honey is sweeter than sugar, so you typically don't use it as much. It also adds moisture, affecting baking results if not appropriately balanced.

Healthier Alternatives and Portion Control

If you’re trying to reduce added sugar, honey might seem a better choice, but it’s still best consumed in small quantities. The nutritionist recommends exploring other natural alternatives like dates or date syrup/powder, stevia (a plant-based, zero-calorie sweetener), and maple syrup (in moderation). Regardless of sweetener, though, moderation is key. The nutritionist says,

Individuals forget how much disguised sugar they are currently consuming. Carbonated drinks and cookies have a huge amount of sugar.

What Age Bracket Is Honey More Suitable For?

Honey may have some slight benefits for children and the elderly, particularly in soothing coughs, but again, portion counts. The nutritionist said it's safest for kids to use naturally sweet foods, like fruit or date syrup. Adults with diabetes or obesity should also limit their consumption of honey and sugar.

Is Healthy Sugar Consumption a Real Thing?

Yes, it is all about quantity and source. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends no more than 6 teaspoons (25g) of added sugars per day for women and no more than 9 teaspoons (36g) for men. This includes all sources of added sugar, so even if you’re avoiding table sugar, that tablespoon of honey still counts. Being aware of how much sugar is hiding in packaged goods is essential to staying within healthy limits.

Why the Confusion? Common Myths About Honey