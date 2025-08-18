If you’re like most Nigerians, your fridge is more than just a cooling appliance; it’s a safe space for almost everything edible. Bread? In the fridge. Tomatoes? Straight to the fridge. Palm oil? Into the fridge.
But here’s the truth: some foods go bad faster when kept in cold temperatures. They can lose their flavour, texture, and nutrients, making your meals less enjoyable.
To help you keep your food fresher for longer, we’ve compiled a list of 9 foods you should never refrigerate, and exactly how to store them instead, especially in hot climates like ours.
Why Some Foods Shouldn’t Be Refrigerated
Refrigeration slows the growth of bacteria, which is why it’s essential for things like meat, milk, and fish. However, cold air can do more harm than good for certain foods. It can:
Alter texture, making them grainy, rubbery, or mushy.
Affect flavour by breaking down natural sugars or aromatic compounds.
Shorten shelf life by encouraging moisture build-up and mould growth.
This is why proper food storage is more about knowing where to keep each food, not just throwing everything into the fridge.
1. Tomatoes
Fridge storage ruins tomatoes by making them lose flavour and develop a mealy texture. Cold temperatures stop the natural ripening process, which allows tomatoes to develop their sweet, rich taste.
How to store: Keep tomatoes at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. For ripe ones, store stem-side down to slow moisture loss.
2. Bread
Bread in the fridge might seem to last longer, but the opposite is true. Cold temperatures cause starches in bread to crystallise, making it go stale much faster.
How to store: Wrap bread in a cloth or an airtight container and keep it in a cool, dry place. If you need to store it for longer, freeze it instead. Freezing stops staling without ruining the texture.
3. Onions
The fridge makes onions soft, watery, and prone to mould because of the moisture inside.
How to store: Place onions in a mesh bag or basket in a cool, well-ventilated space. Keep them away from potatoes; they release gases that spoil each other faster.
4. Garlic
Cold temperatures encourage garlic to sprout, giving it a bitter taste and softer texture.
How to store: Keep garlic bulbs in a dark, dry cupboard with good airflow. Once peeled, store it in an airtight jar in the fridge and use it quickly.
READ ALSO: 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Should Never Store Food in Plastic
5. Potatoes
When stored in the fridge, potatoes' starch turns into sugar. This gives them a sweet taste and changes their texture when cooked.
How to store: Place potatoes in a paper or jute bag in a cool, dark spot. Avoid storing them in plastic, as it traps moisture and encourages sprouting.
6. Bananas
Bananas kept in the fridge turn black on the outside and ripen unevenly inside. Cold temperatures slow the ripening process but can also make the fruit mushy.
How to store: Keep bananas at room temperature. If you want to slow ripening slightly, separate them from the bunch and hang them.
7. Avocados (Unripe)
Refrigeration stops avocados from ripening properly, leaving them hard and tasteless for longer than necessary.
How to store: Leave unripe avocados at room temperature until they soften. Once ripe, you can refrigerate them for a day or two to slow spoilage.
8. Honey
Cold temperatures cause honey to crystallise, making it grainy and difficult to scoop.
How to store: Keep honey sealed tightly in a glass jar at room temperature. If it crystallises over time, warm the jar gently in hot water to restore its smoothness.
9. Palm Oil
Palm oil solidifies in the fridge, making it difficult to scoop and affecting its taste.
How to store: Keep palm oil in a tightly closed container in a cool, dark place. If your kitchen is particularly hot, store it in an airtight jar away from the cooker.
Foods You Should Always Refrigerate
While the list above should stay out of the fridge, some foods require refrigeration to prevent bacterial growth. These include:
Fresh milk and dairy products
Fresh meat, poultry, and fish
Cooked rice and pasta (to avoid bacterial growth)
Leafy greens, once washed
Final Tips for Proper Food Storage at Home
Nigeria’s hot and humid climate means food can spoil quickly if not stored correctly. Here are a few extra storage tips:
Keep storage containers airtight to prevent insects and moisture.
Use paper bags for items like potatoes and onions to allow airflow.
Store food away from direct sunlight to maintain freshness.
Buy in smaller quantities if your kitchen is consistently hot.
READ ALSO: Some Kitchen Items You Should Dispose and What to Replace Them With
Not all food belongs in the fridge. Understanding proper food storage keeps your groceries fresher and saves money by reducing waste. Next time you unpack shopping bags, think twice before tossing everything into the cold compartment.
Which foods do you already keep out of your fridge, and which surprised you? Share your food storage tips with Pulse Nigeria on Instagram, and let’s help more households avoid common storage mistakes.