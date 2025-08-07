You’ve probably had some of these things in your kitchen for years. Maybe that plastic spoon with the melted edge, or the pot that doesn’t sit straight anymore. You didn’t think much of it, after all, it’s still doing the job, right? But what many people don’t realise is that some of these familiar tools could be doing more harm than good. From trapping bacteria to releasing chemicals into your food, they could be putting your health at risk without you even knowing it.

This article walks you through common kitchen items you should consider throwing away, and smarter, safer replacements that’ll serve you better.

Why You Should Replace Worn-Out Kitchen Items

Outdated kitchen tools do more harm than good. Here's why you should regularly check and dispose of old kitchen items: Health risks: Items like cracked plastic containers, rusty graters or old sponges harbour bacteria and mould, contaminating your food.

Safety concerns: Loose knife handles, chipped plates, or warped pans can cause burns, cuts, or spills.

Poor performance: A blunt knife or a warped frying pan makes your cooking more stressful and time-consuming.

Clutter: Keeping damaged tools creates unnecessary mess and wastes space. A clean, efficient kitchen starts with the right tools, and that means letting go of what no longer serves you.

1. Plastic Cutting Boards

Plastic cutting boards might seem harmless, but once they develop knife grooves and scratches, they become a hiding place for bacteria. No matter how well you wash them, those cuts trap raw meat juices and leftover food particles. That’s how cross-contamination happens, and that’s a serious food safety issue.

Bamboo cutting boards are naturally antibacterial and don’t scar as easily, so they’re more hygienic. Glass cutting boards don’t absorb moisture, odours, or stains, and they’re super easy to wipe clean. They both help you keep a more hygienic kitchen without much effort. Price: ₦37,485.00 Where To Buy: Shop thedebbtouch.com

This bamboo 3-piece chopping board set is a practical upgrade. It comes in three handy sizes; small, medium, and large, so you can switch between slicing fruit, dicing onions, or cutting meat without cross-contaminating. It’s made from 100% bamboo, which means it’s less likely to crack, absorbs less moisture, and is easier to keep clean than many plastic or wooden boards.

2. Rusty or Dull Knives

A dull knife actually makes cutting more dangerous. You’ll apply more pressure, increasing your chances of slipping and cutting yourself. Rusty knives are even worse, rust can flake into your food, and using them regularly puts you at risk of consuming harmful particles. Stainless steel knives are durable, rust-resistant, and stay sharper for longer. Ceramic knives are ultra-sharp and lightweight, and they don’t react with acidic foods like tomatoes or lemons. Both options give you safer, cleaner cuts with less struggle.

Price: ₦10,900 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia This kitchen knife and scissors set gives you all the basics in one go; sharp blades, a solid grip, and even a pair of kitchen scissors that’ll come in handy more times than you think. Prepping meat, veggies or even sachet seasoning just got easier.

3. Scratched Non-Stick Cookware

Once your non-stick pan starts peeling or scratching, it's no longer safe. The coating, often made with Teflon or similar materials, can flake off and mix with your food. Worse, heating damaged pans can release toxic fumes that are harmful when inhaled over time.



Cast iron cookwares are naturally non-stick once seasoned properly and can last decades. Ceramic-coated pans don’t contain toxic chemicals and offer a smooth surface for easy cooking and cleaning. Both options are healthier and more reliable in the long run.

Price: ₦426,000 Where To Buy: Shop Radiance This enamelled 5-piece Dutch oven set is a worthy replacement. It’s stylish enough to go from stove to serving table, and practical for everything from jollof rice to Sunday soups. Plus, it’s non-stick, distributes heat evenly, and super easy to wash.

4. Old Kitchen Sponges

Sponges are one of the dirtiest things in any kitchen. They soak up water and food particles, and with time, become a breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli and salmonella. Even if they look okay, they may already be contaminated.

Silicone scrubbers dry quickly and don’t retain bacteria the way sponges do. Dish brushes with replaceable heads also stay cleaner, and you can easily sanitise them. These alternatives last longer and help you maintain a more hygienic kitchen. Price: ₦2,000 – ₦4,999 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

This Royal Glow silicone dishwashing scrubber is dishwasher-safe, dries much faster, and doesn’t trap grime. It’s made from food‑grade silicone, which means it won't scratch your pots or glassware, and it's resistant to bacterial buildup, unlike traditional sponges. The flexible bristles reach into crevices and scrubs away grease without damaging surfaces. It’s also heat-resistant and can be sterilised easily, so cleaning hygiene stays high.

5. Melted Plastic Spoons and Spatulas

Plastic utensils that have melted or changed shape under heat can leach chemicals like BPA into your food. Plus, they often retain odours and stain easily, especially when used for oily or spicy dishes. Wooden spoons are sturdy and naturally heat-resistant. They can handle high temperatures without melting, and they don’t absorb smells or stains. They are safer and last longer, especially if you cook regularly.

Price: ₦7,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia This wooden spoon set is ideal for every kitchen. They're safe for non-stick pots, don’t release harmful chemicals, and give your cooking a traditional touch. Perfect for stirring soups, sauces, or just flexing in the kitchen.

6. Plastic Food Storage Containers

Plastic containers with cracks or scratches can trap bacteria, and if they’re stained, they likely retain odours and flavours too. Some old plastic containers may also contain BPA, which is known to leach into food, especially when microwaved. You can read my earlier article on Why you should not store your food with plastic containers to understand the dangers of using plastic food storage containers. Glass doesn’t absorb food smells, stains, or chemicals. It’s microwave- and freezer-safe, and with airtight lids, your food stays fresher for longer. They also look tidier and help you organise your fridge better.

Price: ₦17,531 Where To Buy: Shop Temu This 3-piece glass container set is a healthier, longer-lasting swap. Each container is made of durable, heat-resistant glass with secure, airtight lids to keep your meals fresh. Unlike plastic, it doesn’t absorb odours or colours, and it’s safe for both microwave and freezer use. It’s also easier to clean and doesn’t warp over time, making it a more dependable choice for storing soups, stews, or leftover jollof.

7. Chipped Plates and Bowls

Chipped ceramics may seem harmless, but those sharp edges can cut your fingers or lips. Plus, food and soap can hide in those chips, making them harder to clean properly and potentially unhygienic. Ceramic plate is heat-resistant and more durable, while stoneware is strong and less likely to chip. Both give your dining setup a cleaner, safer look without those annoying rough edges. Price: $69.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon The Gibson Elite dinnerware set is a beautiful upgrade. Each piece is made of durable stoneware with a gorgeous glossy finish that makes even simple meals look classy. It’s microwave-safe, dishwasher-friendly, and gives your dining table that restaurant vibe.

Your kitchen should be a space where meals are made with ease, cleanliness, and joy. Holding on to broken, unsafe or ineffective tools only makes cooking frustrating and unhygienic. Take a few minutes this week to scan your kitchen and let go of the items that no longer serve you.