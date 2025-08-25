Our Readers Bought These and It Changed the Way They Saw Themselves

Some purchases are simple. You buy them, use them, move on. But then there are the other kinds… the ones that stay with you. The ones you remember because they marked the start of something new. Maybe it was the first time you rewarded yourself, or it was the product that finally solved a problem you’d battled for years. Or it was the moment you realised you were building something bigger than today. These are the stories behind such purchases. For five people, these items became pivotal turning points, symbols of new beginnings, deeper self-investment, and personal transformation. These people made decisions that remind them that sometimes, the smallest transactions can change the way they live, work, dream, and see themselves.

1. Samsung Z Flip 5

"Proud of myself that I could finally get a flip. I’ve always wanted one. I’m back in the Samsung/Android community, and it’s sparked my curiosity. Every time I discover something new, I get giddy." There’s a certain type of satisfaction you feel when you finally get yourself something you’ve always wanted. It sometimes feels like a pat on the shoulder from adulthood with a smiling face, telling you, “Well done.”

I believe that’s how this reader felt. To her, it was not just a phone, but a small dream fulfilled, a promise kept to herself and a personal victory. The sleek design, combined with exploring its great features and discovering new capabilities, makes life less serious and more fun.

With foldable display, improved battery life, and powerful multitasking, this phone is a break from regular smartphones. Samsung Z Flip 5 Samsung Z Flip 5 ₦1,550,000 ₦1,877,000 17.42% You save ₦327,000 Shop on Pointek

2. Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Oil

"After spending thousands on skincare, the Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Oil was the one product that stopped the rash and cleared my skin." Constantly battling breakouts will not only drain your pocket but might also leave a dent on your confidence. For our beauty writer , it all started with a rash caused by using Dettol soap on the face, then Funbact A cream, which worked for a while… until it didn’t.

Then came Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Oil. This simple, affordable solution in a small bottle worked when everything else failed. Finding something that works after years of trial, error, and expense feels like reclaiming a part of yourself you thought you’d lost. The rash stopped, her skin cleared and glowed brighter. If you’re dealing with recurring irritation or stubborn breakouts, Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Oil is worth trying. Gentle but effective, it balances the skin without the harshness of heavy treatments. It contains natural antibacterial properties that soothe irritation and reduce redness.

Read Also: How Advanced Clinicals Tea Tree Oil Cleared My Rosacea

3. iPhone 12, Land, and Laptop

The phone was a big purchase — ₦400k at the time. The land felt good too, even though my mum nudged me into it. The laptop… that was a necessity. The old one was so bad, moving the cursor by a centimetre took minutes. But buying these things, especially the land, made me feel like I was finally seeing gains from my work.

Her last sentence almost had me screaming and snapping wildly because it feels very relatable. If you’re not a “nepo baby,” then you’ve probably had moments where you examined your life and wondered where all the money you’ve been making went. While some purchases make life easier, they also remind you how far you’ve come. For this respondent, the iPhone 12 was a reward… a personal win after putting in the work. The laptop upgrade was about practicality, a way to move forward without battling frozen screens and endless loading times.

But the land? That was the most profound purchase. It carried weight. It represented stability and the beginning of wealth-building. She advised that you make sure to get your papers,” which speaks to the wisdom and maturity that comes with such a weighty acquisition. Laptops and phones (especially iPhones) are some of the things you should always buy second-hand, if you want to save money . However, if you’re willing to splurge on new items and want a responsive, lightweight laptop that enhances your productivity and gets the job done without stress, consider the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen2.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i5 vPro processor, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 512GB SSD make this laptop super smooth for multitasking. The 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen and anti-glare make it easy to work anywhere. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for travel or remote work. Price: ₦850,000 Where To Buy: Shop Glow Technologies

4. Manifestation and Prayer Journal, and Note Taking, an illustrated Bible

Purchasing the Manifestation and Prayer Journal in 2021, and my first note-taking illustration Bible in 2020, marked the start of something new.

Many people include spiritual growth in their New Year's resolutions and fail to follow through. Not because they are lazy, but because they lack the proper tools to motivate them. For this person, buying a Manifestation and Prayer Journal, and note note-taking illustration Bible helped with self-reflection, clarity, and direction.

Taking notes, highlighting verses, and seeing faith visually expressed added depth to the spiritual journey. Putting your thoughts on paper has a way of reshaping them and reshaping you. Consider investing in a guided journal or an illustration Bible if you’re seeking direction. Tools like these help you design the life you want while deepening your spirituality. Price: ₦17,000. Where to Buy: Shop Bella Books

5. Land and Photography Tools

I bought land for myself. I started investing in my photography tools. It made me feel like all the months weren’t in vain. My future was getting secured. My dad left things for his family. I want to have that peace of mind too, knowing I’m building for my future self.

For this respondent, buying land was about stability. It brought a sense of relief that he had a foundation to build on, and something solid to pass down.He is naturally a sucker for personal growth, so the photography tools are an investment in skills, opportunities, and self-expression, as he’s insanely creative. It’s easy to get lost in the day-to-day grind. But purchases like these are reminders that all the effort isn’t for nothing. They turn months of hard work into something tangible.

If you’re serious about photography, investing in good gear unlocks creative freedom and professional opportunities. Get the Canon EOS R100 with 18-45 mm kit lens. This camera takes super sharp, colorful photos thanks to its 24 MP sensor and reliable autofocus. It's really lightweight and easy to use, so it's perfect if you're just starting out. Plus, it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making sharing your pictures a breeze. The included 18-45mm lens is great for everyday shots, and it's an affordable way to get into serious photography, with plenty of room to grow.

The most meaningful purchases aren’t always the most expensive (sometimes they are!). Sometimes it’s a phone that sparks curiosity. Sometimes it’s a bottle of tea tree oil that gives you back your confidence. Sometimes it’s a laptop that finally lets you work without frustration, or a journal that turns dreams into plans.