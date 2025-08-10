'Doctors are not trained to heal' - Jim Iyke claims

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has made a rather controversial claim about medical doctors, saying they are not trained to heal sickness.

Iyke, who is widely known in the entertainment industry for courting controversy, made the claim during a recent interview on Echoo Room hosted by reality TV star Teddy A.

The actor explained his claim by arguing that it is not in the best interest of doctors that patients are healed, as it would mean that they do not become customers.

He described the medical industry as “a trillion-dollar industry” and a “big pharma business” as he also talked about the proliferation of GMOs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “There’s a GMO everywhere. The orthodox medicines; the lies. If I say it anywhere, it upsets them [medical practitioners].

“Medical doctors are basically trained all through their career not to heal. It’s big pharma business. If they tell you what to take and they heal you, you’re not a customer anymore and they won’t make money.

“That’s a trillion-dollar industry.”

A few days back, the 45-year-old stirred controversy with his description of modern feminism as a movement that has “strayed far from its original purpose” and now borders on being “a crime.”

He argued that while feminism once served as a crucial tool for addressing female oppression and inequality, today’s iteration of the movement has lost its grounding and evolved into what he views as a distorted ideology.

ADVERTISEMENT