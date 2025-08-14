Since May 2023, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) has surged 136%, fuelled by banking recapitalisation, FX reforms, and strong corporate earnings. Stocks like Beta Glass (+670% in a year) and Honeywell Flour Mills (+645%) have already made early investors rich. While some stocks are overhyped, others are undervalued gems with real growth potential. Based on fundamentals, earnings growth, and sector trends, these ten Nigerian stocks could double your money before 2026.

1. MTN Nigeria (MTNN)

There are two telecom stocks to buy in Nigeria, and MTNN is the best. MTN dominates the Nigerian telecom landscape despite still recovering from forex losses. With 5G expansion and the steady growth of mobile money services, its stock is primed for a significant rebound. Price: ₦480. Where to Buy: Shop Bamboo .

2. NASCON Allied Industries (NASCON)

NASCON is poised to double. This is partly because its earnings per share (EPS) are bouncing back up 222%, and the company barely has any debt, with only 1.2% debt-to-assets. With people buying more food essentials and the stock offering a good dividend, NASCON stands out as a promising Nigerian consumer stock for anyone looking for solid growth. Price: ₦92 Where to Buy: Shop Bamboo .

3. Aradel Holdings (ARADEL)

Aradel, formerly known as Niger Delta Exploration, is a promising stock as its Ogbele oil field ramps up. It is making headlines as Nigeria's largest oil and gas company to be listed in years, and with oil prices on the rise, its shares are poised for a significant jump. What makes Aradel so compelling is that it offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.77%. As the hottest oil stock of the moment, you should watch out for it. Aradel shares can be purchased on the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) or Bamboo .

4. Honeywell Flour Mills (HONYFLOUR)

After years of losses, Honeywell Flour has finally turned a corner and returned to profitability in 2025. Their shares soared by an impressive 241% in the first half of the year, largely due to the increasing demand for affordable food products. This processed foods sector stock also saw a 61.5% increase in May 2025 alone.

Price: ₦24.00. Where to Buy: Shop Chakka .

5. Transnational Corp (TRANSCORP)

Transcorp has the potential to more than double its current value. This is likely to happen as its power and hospitality businesses bounce back. It's also planning a hotel IPO , and there are ongoing reforms in the power sector, both of which are big drivers for growth. If you're looking for a Nigerian stock with exposure to different industries, Transcorp is a good fit. Price: ₦43.50. Where to Buy: Shop Bamboo .

6. Presco Plc (PRESCO)

Presco is Nigeria’s leading palm oil producer, and its recent Q1 2025 net profit soared to ₦47.57 billion after tax, a 100% increase year over year. This impressive growth is largely fuelled by the consistent global demand for palm oil, which keeps its earnings strong. Agro-exports are hot right now, so palm-oil export stocks in Nigeria, like Presco, deserve a spot on the list of best agriculture stocks to buy in Nigeria. Price: ₦1,550. Where to Buy: Shop Bamboo .

7. Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank is a top-tier bank with a solid financial footing and an attractive 6.54% dividend yield. With the Central Bank of Nigeria's push for recapitalisation, Zenith is in a prime position to attract fresh investments and possibly even mergers, which would naturally drive its stock price higher. Current Price: ₦76.20. Where to Buy: Shop Chakka .

8. Beta Glass Plc (BETAGLASS)

In May 2025 alone, Beta Glass’ value shot up by 133%. This incredible surge came after the company reported a 638% jump in profits. Beta Glass is a key supplier of bottles to breweries and beverage companies, perfectly positioned to benefit from Nigeria's booming consumer sector. Price: ₦408. Where to Buy: Shop Bamboo .

9. Champion Breweries (CHAMPION)

Champion Breweries could double in value because we're seeing a comeback in beer consumption. Their pre-tax profit in the first quarter of 2025 turned positive, suggesting that overall consumer spending is improving. Champion is one of the Nigerian consumer beverage stocks expected to bounce back before the end of the year. Price: ₦6.80. Where to Buy: Shop Chakka .

10. Fidson Healthcare (FIDSON)

Fidson’s net income surged phenomenally by 213% in the first quarter of 2025, largely due to its focus on local drug production. This is a big deal, especially considering Nigeria imports 70% of its medications. Plus, healthcare stocks are often seen as recession-proof, making them a solid bet. Price: ₦6.80. Where to Buy: Shop Chakka .