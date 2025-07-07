If you think high-quality headphones , you likely expect to pay ₦150,000 or more . But what if I told you that there is a pair of headphones that offers high-quality features like active noise cancellation, thumping bass, and multi-point Bluetooth connectivity for a price of about ₦50,000? Our Lead Brand Designer tested the Havit H655BT, and it passed with flying colours. What struck him as most impressive was not so much the features themselves as how well they all work together in use. He said, "It's not too loud, which I prefer, and the noise cancellation is incredible." He also highlighted the transparency mode, which allows you to hear everything around you clearly without needing to remove your headphones. This is a huge advantage if you're outdoors or working while listening to something. And let's not forget the incredible battery life, which he described as a "game changer." So, if you're in the market for budget headphones that deliver 100%, read on.

First Impressions: A Bargain at ₦50,000

Let's start with the most obvious thing: the price. At ₦50,000, the Havit H655BT is remarkably affordable, considering it boasts features typically found in far more expensive headphones. This isn't a low-cost, no-brand label trying to imitate luxury; it's an exceptionally excellent headset that strikes a balance between performance and price, offering incredible sensitivity.

Design That Feels More Expensive Than It Looks

The H655BT headphone is made of plastic, but despite that, it doesn't have a cheap sound. It's hard-wearing, lightweight, and very comfortable—perfect for prolonged use. You can listen to these for hours without experiencing head or ear strain, and the padded headband combined with the soft, skin-friendly earmuffs offers a comfortable fit that won't become irritating over time. The headphones are also flexible and adjustable to fit any head size, and the rotation of the earcups is extra comfortable if you'll be wearing them for an extended period.

Simple Controls, Big Features

The standard controls—power, volume up and down, and an ANC button—are on the right side of the headphones. The ANC button cycles between active noise cancellation, ambient mode, and game mode based on how many times you press it. The ambient mode is great if you'd like to hear what's happening around you while listening to music, and the low-latency game mode is great for gaming on the move or watching video. Also included is a USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening, which allows you to keep listening to your tunes even after the battery has died.

Sound Quality: Thumping Bass, Clear Vocals

None of the features mentioned earlier would matter if the sound quality didn’t deliver. Thankfully, the Havit H655BT sounds good. It features 14mm dynamic drivers that produce clear highs, rich mids, and bass that thumps. If you’re into Afrobeat, hip-hop, or EDM, you’ll enjoy what this headset can do. It also has Hi-Res Audio certification. This allows you to get a wider range of sound and more defined audio, whether listening to a soothing playlist or dissecting a layered podcast. Interestingly, the sound gets even better when used with a wired connection. Plug it in, and you’ll notice stronger isolation and even more pronounced bass. However, the buttons on the headset won’t function in wired mode.

Noise Cancellation That Works

The hybrid active noise cancellation on the Havit H655BT is not a trick. It eliminates exterior sound up to 35 decibels, and it performs wonderfully even in noisy environments like traffic or crowded rooms. When they're using Bluetooth, you can toggle ANC on and off and feel it. It's far from Bose or Sony's best-of-the-best products, but for this price, it's incredible.

Perfect for Calls and Content Creators

The other unexpected feature is the sound quality with which this headset receives calls and voice notes. As AI noise cancellation is built into the mic, your voice sounds crisp even in noisy environments. This feature makes the H655BT an excellent headset for freelancers, remote workers, or students working in noisy shared offices. And if you’re into content creation, the sound clarity and precision make this a viable tool for video editing, podcasting, or sound design on a budget.

Connectivity & Battery Life: It Just Keeps Going

The Havit H655BT uses Bluetooth 5.3, which allows secure and speedy pairing with your devices. It also supports multi-point connectivity, so you can pair it with your laptop and your phone at once without needing to re-pair each time. The 700mAh battery is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to battery life. On a full charge, you can enjoy up to 76 hours of listening time—practically an entire week of music-free enjoyment. Charging lasts about 2 hours, and although you can't wear the headset while charging, the battery life compensates nicely for that.

Price: ₦49,000 Where to Buy: Shop Havit