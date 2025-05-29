$15,000 for Sound? Hermès Just Made the Most Extra Headphones Ever

Hermès, the French luxury fashion house known for its iconic Birkin bags and hand-stitched leather goods, has released a pair of over-ear headphones that cost a jaw-dropping $15,000 (roughly ₦20 million), placing them in a price category far above Apple, Sony, or even audiophile brands like Bang & Olufsen.

They come in luxe shades like chocolate and Prussian blue, and you'll only find them in select Hermès boutiques for a jaw-dropping $15,000. This isn’t Hermès’ first take on audio equipment. They’ve created AirPods cases, collaborated with Bang & Olufsen, and even experimented with jukeboxes and boomboxes. So yeah, they know how to make sound look expensive.

What Makes Hermès Headphones Unique

These are not your regular tech store headphones. Officially created by Hermès Horizons, the brand’s bespoke luxury division, these Hermès over-ear headphones are more than just a tool for listening to music; they're a statement piece.

Hermès Horizons usually work on custom interior projects for yachts, planes, and luxury cars. So, when they turned their attention to a sound device, it was clear they weren’t just going to make something ordinary. The result is these big leather-wrapped headphones designed with the same attention to detail as a designer handbag.

“The idea is not to be able to replicate that 10,000 times as a big headset supplier would do. The idea is to have the few that we will do made perfectly, and that has been a very long learning process,” says Axel de Beaufort , creative director of Ateliers Horizons since 2012.

The headphones have a simple, clean design; no big logos or bold branding. Instead, they’re wrapped in high-quality Hermès leather, hand-stitched with care and precision. Everything from the shape to the finish reflects the brand’s heritage in craftsmanship.

Why Do Hermès Headphones Cost $15,000?

It’s a fair question. After all, you could buy over 50 regular headphones for that price, or even a car. So, what are you actually paying for?

The Leather:

Hermès is known for its leather, and this product is no exception. The same leather used in their Birkins and wallets covers the earcups and headband. It’s soft, luxurious, and stitched by skilled artisans. This alone dramatically increases the production cost.



The Craftsmanship

Unlike mass-produced tech gadgets, Hermès headphones are handmade. Each pair undergoes hours of meticulous work by the 50-man strong craftspeople team, ensuring a high level of detail and durability. Just like their bags, the appeal lies in knowing that the product wasn’t rushed or made on an assembly line.



Exclusivity

Hermès isn’t targeting the average consumer with this product. These headphones are for collectors, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals who value exclusivity. Limited availability adds to the appeal; only a few people in the world will ever own them.



The Brand Itself

A big part of the price is the Hermès name, to be honest. You're paying for the legacy, the history, and the prestige that comes with the brand. It’s the same reason people spend ₦10 million on a handbag. The name alone holds value in fashion and luxury culture.

What About Hermès Headphones' Sound Quality?

So far, Hermès hasn’t released detailed technical specifications for the headphones. That means no confirmed info on battery life, drivers, or noise cancellation levels.

For ₦20 million, they’ll most likely deliver premium-quality audio. But make no mistake, these headphones were not produced to compete with Apple’s AirPods Max or Sony’s WH-1000XM5 in terms of features. They were designed to represent style and luxury above all else. However, if you're looking for headphones that combine great sound, smart features, and a nice design, Apple’s AirPods Max is a great choice. They sound amazing, cancel noise well, and still look sleek.

Who Are Hermès Headphones For?

These headphones are not designed for the average person who wants good music while commuting or working. Instead, they’re aimed at a very specific group: Luxury collectors

Hermès loyalists

High-income individuals who enjoy rare, custom-made items

Celebrities, stylists, or entertainers who want to stand out These are individuals who may already own Hermès products and view this as another distinctive addition to their lifestyle.

Hermès’ Growing Interest in Tech

This isn’t the first time Hermès has dabbled in technology. In previous years, they partnered with Apple to produce premium Hermès Apple Watch straps and AirPods cases. The designs were elegant, subtle, and covered in signature leather, just like the new headphones. The Hermès AirPods Pro Case in Mauve Pale is a luxurious accessory crafted from Swift calfskin leather, designed to complement your AirPods Pro with elegance and sophistication.

With these moves, Hermès is gradually expanding from fashion into the luxury tech lifestyle space. They’re not trying to be a tech company. Instead, they’re offering tech-adjacent items that match their design values, quality, craftsmanship, and status. The headphones are simply the latest step in this direction.

Are Hermès Headphones Worth Buying?

For buyers of high-end items like Hermès headphones, the answer isn’t always based on practicality. It’s about having something rare, custom-made, and symbolises a certain lifestyle. These headphones are not competing on price or features; they’re playing in a different league entirely. So while most people are comparing ₦100,000 headphones on Temu or debating between JBL and Sony, Hermès is selling a completely different experience.

The Rise of Luxury Tech Accessories

Hermès isn’t the only fashion brand tapping into the tech space. Over the past few years, we’ve seen more luxury-meets-tech collabs:

Balenciaga’s limited-edition speaker bags It’s a trend that continues to grow, people want their tech accessories to say as much about their personality as their outfit does. And if you can afford it, there’s now a designer version of almost every gadget.