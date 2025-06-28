We Made Nail Moodboards for Every Kind of Girl: Which Are You?

Ooh, I had so much fun putting this together. If you didn’t know, your nail style says a lot about you. The colours you gravitate toward, the shape you swear by, and even the finish you go for—glossy, matte, or glazed—all give little clues about your mood or personality. Are you a minimalist who sticks to sheer nudes and rounded tips? Or are you the artsy type who wears abstract designs like a gallery on your fingers? Maybe you’re the 9-to-5 baddie who needs nails that can do their thing in a boardroom. We created nail moodboards for seven kinds of girls and occasions , based on colour preferences, nail shapes, and overall aesthetic. There’s something here for everyone. So go on, scroll through, and see which nail vibe best suits you. Or try them all. Nail polish is temporary, after all.

1. The Clean Girl

She’s effortless without even trying. The Clean Girl’s manicure mirrors her overall vibe: neat, minimal, and quietly luxe. Her nails are usually short to medium in length with soft, rounded, or oval tips—nothing sharp or dramatic. She prefers barely-there nudes, sheer pinks, milky whites, or translucent beiges that blend seamlessly with her skin tone. You won’t find any gems or neon polish in her stash. Instead, she’s the queen of fresh, breathable nails that always look toned down. A subtle glossy finish gives her that “just got a manicure” glow. Best believe, her cuticles are always moisturised. You need a cuticle oil if you’re leaning towards the clean girl aesthetic. Try Cuccio

2. The Soft Life Girl

She’s living her best life, and her nails are soft, sweet proof. The Soft Life Girl doesn’t rush. She doesn’t stress. Her nails? Always on theme with colours like pastel, baby pink, lilac, creamy white, and ombré blends that look like they belong in a Pinterest board. She loves a feminine shape, so long almond, coffin, or stiletto. These aren’t nails for carrying heavy bags or typing aggressively. They’re made for clinking wine glasses, unboxing PR packages, and casually holding a matcha latte. You’d do well with a matte top coat if this is your vibe. Try Note:

3. Corporate baddie

She’s booked and busy, with a standing nail appointment to match. The Corporate Baddie knows the power of a polished look, and her nails are always part of the package. You won’t catch her with chipped polish or uneven edges. Her manicure is clean, consistent, and sharp, like her resume. She gravitates toward professional shapes like square or almond, keeping things low-key but stylish. As for colours, she prefers rich tones like mocha, burgundy, taupe, grey, or beige.

4. The Main character

She walks in and instantly commands attention. Her nails are long, bold, and unapologetically dramatic. Think stiletto, coffin, or long square shapes that give off confidence. Her colour choices are also loud in the best way: hot pink, fire red, jet black, or electric blue. And the designs? They change as often as her mood. One week it’s flame art, the next it’s aura nails, rhinestones, or butterfly designs. She’s not afraid to be different because subtlety has never been her thing. You’d need a dry-fast, glossy top coat if you gravitate towards this. Go for Seche Vite.

5. Art Babe

This one treats her nails like a canvas because they are for her. The Art Babe loves bold self-expression, and it shows in her manicures. No two sets are ever the same. She’s into abstract designs, negative space, mismatched hands, and colours that shouldn’t go together… but somehow do. The shapes vary depending on the design: almond for elegance, squoval for structure, or even round when she’s feeling low-key. She’s creative, playful, and always ahead of the trend. It’s art, so it needs the brush. Get Sally Hansen Nail Art Tool Kit. It contains a striping brush and a dotting tool.

6. Proud Naija

Her style is fresh, creative, and proudly Nigerian. She finds a way to blend tradition with the contemporary. One week, she’s rocking Ankara-inspired patterns on her gel nails, and the next, she’s coordinating her mani with her asoebi or repping green-white-green for Independence Day. Her looks are bold, vibrant, and full of personality. Shapes like square, ballerina, or coffin nails give her enough space to play with detailed designs. Her colour palette is just as expressive: emerald green, mustard yellow, metallic gold, deep wine, or anything that brings her outfit to life.

7. Cool auntie

She’s grown, sexy, and knows exactly what works for her. No loud flexes, no trend-hopping, just consistently good nails. Her manicure is always elegant and understated. Shapes like almond or tapered square give her the right balance of chic and classy. She’s the one whose nails you admire and screenshot for your next salon visit, even if she never talks about them.